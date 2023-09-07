Bidvest Group (JSE:BVT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR4.39

The Bidvest Group Limited (JSE:BVT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of October to ZAR4.39. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Bidvest Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Bidvest Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 39.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was ZAR6.66 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR8.76. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.8% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Bidvest Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.1% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Bidvest Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Bidvest Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bidvest Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

