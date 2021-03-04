U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,789.50
    -27.25 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,074.00
    -162.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,570.00
    -111.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.40
    -24.40 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.86
    -0.42 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.70
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.46 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.67
    +3.57 (+14.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    -0.0019 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.3300
    +0.3280 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,289.10
    -1,922.27 (-3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.54
    +1.33 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,589.76
    -85.71 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

Bifacial Solar Market projected to garner huge traction, registering approximately 15.26% CAGR | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·9 min read

Key Companies Profiled are MegaCell, LG Electronics, Neo Solar Power, Prism Solar, Panasonic, PVG Solutions, Yingli Green Energy, SolarWorld, LONGi, Silfab, Lumos Solar, Trina Solar, and Sunpreme, among others.

Pune, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bifacial Solar Modules to Witness Significant Upgrades

The bifacial solar market is proliferating on the global platform witnessing the increasing installations of bifacial modules worldwide. Bifacial solar modules offer several advantages over traditional solar panels, including power production from both sides, increasing total energy generation. Bifacial modules can generate more power in a smaller array footprint, reducing balance of system (BOS) costs.

Besides, these modules are extremely durable, with UV resistants applied on both sides. Frameless bifacial modules are considered beneficial for reducing potential-induced degradation (PID) concerns. Many research institutes are increasingly conducting studies to improve functionalities of bifacial solar modules that can decrease the Levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).

Recently, on Nov. 08, 2020, Researchers at Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) announced the development of an illumination model for deploying bifacial solar modules that can significantly reduce LCOE for large-scale solar projects. Such researches are anticipated to contribute to the market growth, driving primary energy production.

Leading research firm - Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global bifacial solar market is projected to garner huge traction in coming years, registering approximately 15.26% CAGR during the forecast period.




Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10149




The COVID-19 disruption did not affect much to the bifacial solar industry. Of course, industry players faced several challenges due to the coronavirus-driven lockdowns, such as disrupted supply chains, logistic issues in delivering end products, and attracting workers from quarantines.

However, the pandemic reassured a robust rise in the renewable energy market, increasing the energy demand continually. Due to the increased energy demand from the industrial sectors, the renewable energy market kept growing steadily throughout 2020. The bifacial solar market is rapidly returning to normal and is projected to pick up further, following lockdown mandates get relaxed in many countries.

Overview

The bifacial solar market outlook appears promising mainly due to the continually growing energy demand worldwide. Additionally, the rise in solar panel installations in commercial, industrial, and residential applications impacts the market growth positively. The growing government initiatives and installations benefit the bifacial solar market growth. Also, the rapid uptake of rooftop and ground-mounted bifacial solar modules in residential set-ups, commercial sectors, and utility-scale systems fosters the market's growth.

Industry Trends

Bifacial PV systems are unique electronic devices with extreme durability that goes beyond 25 to 30 years. This makes bifacial modules and systems one of the cornerstones of guaranteed returns on investment (ROI). However, PID is a critical failure mode with a potentially high financial impact on bifacial technology. There are several researches taking place to look for the possibilities to reduce the damaging impact that PID.

Also, increasing technological advances is another trend influencing market growth. Substantial investments are poured into technology development. Bifacial solar manufacturers are majorly investing in improving communication between the PV modules and the smart environment & smart grids. On the other hand, high costs of production, installation, and maintenance of bifacial solar modules restrict the market growth.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Bifacial Solar:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bifacial-solar-market-10149



Segmentation

The Bifacial Solar market analysis is segmented into cell, type, end-use, and regions.

The cell segment is sub-segmented into heterojunction cell and passivated emitter rear cell. Of these, the passivated emitter real cell segment holds a larger market share. The segment is further expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The type segment is sub-segmented into framed and frameless. Among these, the framed segment holds a larger market share due to its easy installation comparatively. The segment is further expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The end-user segment is sub-segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. Of these, the commercial segment holds a larger market share. The segment is further expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Regional Segmentation

It is observed that APAC has consistently been dominating the global bifacial solar market. The region is one the largest producers and consumers of power globally, accounting for over half of the total global population. Therefore, the region is projected to maintain its market position throughout the assessment period. Besides, the ample availability of renewable/ natural resources and raw material required for the bifacial solar module production increases the region's markets share.

Substantial investments in solar energy due to the rising focus on the development of renewable energy sources, especially India, China, and a few South Asian countries, boost the region's bifacial solar market size. In 2018, China held the major share in the regional market, followed by India, due to the extensive government support for renewable energy development.



Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10149



North America holds the second-best position globally in terms of the bifacial solar market revenue. Factors such as the high numbers of solar panel installations and research and development activities in the US drive the growth of the market.

The US held the largest share in the North American bifacial solar market. However, bifacial solar production in the US is currently low. Also, the October 2020 solar proclamation, which increased tariffs on solar panels and rescinds the exclusion for bifacial solar panels, significantly impacted the growth of the market.

Europe accounts for a sizable share in the global bifacial solar market. The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy and the rising solar panel installation in the region. A large number of solar power projects have been erected in the region over the past few years, and many are under construction. Additionally, government initiatives to promote renewable energy use increases the region's bifacial solar market value.

Germany and the Netherlands held the largest market shares in 2019. Furthermore, increasing solar energy investments and the efforts to minimize fossil fuel usages led by the regulations to reduce environmental effects substantiate the regional market growth. The European bifacial solar is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.


Competitive Analysis


List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Bifacial Solar Market Research Report are:

  • MegaCell

  • LG Electronics

  • Neo Solar Power

  • Prism Solar

  • Panasonic

  • PVG Solutions

  • Yingli Green Energy

  • SolarWorld

  • LONGi

  • Silfab

  • Lumos Solar

  • Trina Solar

  • Sunpreme

  • among others.

Manufacturers strive to increase production capacities with improved cost efficiency and a leaner organization supported by new possibilities offered by digitalization. Many bifacial module manufacturers are exploring the possibility of new development after mastering their existing product lines.

Increasing strategic partnership deals and approaches, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product launches, are expected to be seen during the next few years. Industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on Feb. 25, 2021, Ecoppia, a leading provider of photovoltaic solar robotic solutions, announced signing an agreement with an international energy company to deploy its robotic solutions in BenBan Solar Park, Egypt. This partnership strengthens Ecoppia's presence in the Middle East.



Discover More Research Reports on Energy And Power Industry, By Market Research Future



Browse Related Reports:

Solar Control Window Films Market Information by Type (Vacuum Coated, Dyed, Clear), Application (Marine, Graphics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation, Decorative), Absorber Type (Organic, Inorganic, Metallic), Region - Global Forecast to 2023.

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Research Report: Information by Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-ion, Sodium Sulphur and others), Installation (Roof-Top and Ground Mounted) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast till 2026

Global Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market Research Report: Information By Technology (Crystalline Silicone, Thin Film and Others), Application (On-Grid and Off-Grid) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2026

Solar Panels Market By Technology (Solar PV, CSP), By Module Type (Crystalline, Thin Film, Parabolic Troughs, Linear Fresnel Reflectors, Power Towers, Parabolic Dishes) By Application (Residential, Commercial, Power Plants, Off-Grid) - Global Forecast to 2023

Global Solar Inverter Market Research Report: Information By Type (Central Inverter, Micro Inverter and String Inverter), By System Type (On-Grid and Off-Grid), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Utilities) - Forecast till 2025

Solar Backsheet Market Research Report: Information by Type (Fluoropolymer and Non-Fluoropolymer), Installation (Roof Mounted, Ground Mounted, Floating Power Plant), Application (Utility, Residential, and others), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Smart Solar Market Research Report: Information by Solutions (Meter Data Management, Network Monitoring, Analytics, SCADA, Remote Metering), Services (Consulting, Demand Response), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Global Solar Rooftop Market Information Report by Capacity (>10 kW, 11 kW- 100kW and <100 kW), By Connectivity, (On-Grid and Off-Grid) By End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and By Regions - Global Forecast to 2023.

Global Solar Panel Coatings Market: Information by Type (Anti-Reflective, Hydrophobic, Self-Cleaning, Anti-Soiling, Anti-Abrasion and others), Application (Residential, Commercial, Energy, Agriculture, Automobiles and others) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2025

Global Solar Charge Controller Market Information by Type (PWM (Pulse Width Modulation, Simple 1 or 2 stage controls, and MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking)), by Application (Commercial, Industrial and Residential) and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023.

Global Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Information Report by Product (Rooftop and Ground Mounted), By Technology (Fixed and Tracking) By End-User (Residential, Commercial and Utility) and By Regions - Global Forecast to 2023.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market, By Type (Standalone, On Grid), By Product Type (Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL), Light Emitting Diode (LED)), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Regions – Forecast 2023

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future (MRFR) Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Stimulus Bill Moves to the Senate – When Will You Get Your Third Check?

    If you are one of the fortunate people who receives mail these days, you may have seen a letter from the IRS informing you of the amount of your upcoming stimulus check. Although the full $1.9...

  • Tech Wreck in Stocks Spares the Old Guard Like Oracle, HP

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index has taken a nasty dip in recent weeks but some tech stocks are rallying -- just not the ones that have ridden on the waves of investor euphoria in recent years.Older technology companies peddling legacy products have rallied in the past two weeks as rising bond yields and an improving economy have prompted investors to sell shares of faster-growing companies like Salesforce.com and buy more profitable ones like HP Inc.HP, Xerox Holdings Corp. and Oracle Corp. have all advanced more than 8% since Feb. 19, making them the best performers in the S&P 500 Information Technology Index. Salesforce, on the other hand, is the second-worst performer in the group with a decline of 16%. That trade was on display again Wednesday with the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index tumbling 2.9% while International Business Machines Corp. and Oracle advanced. The benchmark index is now trading at the lowest since Jan. 6.The rotation that’s taking place within the technology sector is a microcosm of what’s been playing out in the broader market for months as investors have poured money into smaller and cheaper companies that tend to outperform during economic recoveries.At the same time, higher Treasury yields make it harder to stomach paying up for companies whose abilities to generate comparable levels of profitability are uncertain or years in the future.“You don’t have to imagine everything going right for the Oracles of the world to make money,” said Kim Forrest, founder and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners. “They are making money now.”Morgan Stanley said earlier this week that investors should look for bargains within less-loved sectors like technology hardware rather than bet on a broad advance for U.S. stocks, which have already priced in much of the expectations for earnings expansion and economic growth in 2021.“With index level upside limited, we think stock selection offers better return prospects,” strategists led by Mike Wilson wrote in a research note. The bank’s top picks for hardware include ATM maker NCR Corp. and data-storage company NetApp Inc.With the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries flirting with 1.5% on Wednesday, software makers Twilio Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. were among the biggest decliners, falling 7.6% and 8.4%, respectively. Twilio is priced at 26 times 2021 revenue projections, while Zoom trades at 26. Oracle, which rose 0.4% to a record of $66.91 on Wednesday, has a price to projected sales ratio of less than five times.Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Glenview Trust Co., is a fan of value stocks but warned of pitfalls if companies like HP aren’t able to maintain profitability.“The worry of course is that those legacy companies maybe don’t have as bright of a future,” he said. “It’s really a cash-flow play and you hope that they can keep the cash flow in the future.”(Updates shares beginning in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apollo Lines Up $4 Billion of Debt for Michaels Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management has obtained about $4 billion of debt commitments from banks to fund its leveraged buyout of crafting supplies retailer Michaels Cos., according to people with knowledge of the matter.A group led by Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to start marketing the debt to institutional investors as soon as next month, assuming that Apollo’s bid is successful, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.The deal is one of only a few leveraged buyouts to materialize in the retail sector in recent years. Private equity firms have largely been reluctant to make big bets in an industry that has been upended by Amazon.com Inc. and, more recently, ravaged by the pandemic. The chain, however, has benefited from an increase in interest for arts and crafts among people stuck at home during the outbreak.Apollo will contribute over $1 billion of equity from its own funds to finance the rest of the purchase, which values the retail chain at about $5 billion, one of the people said. The firm has offered $22 a share to existing shareholders, valuing their stake at around $3.3 billion, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.Read more: Apollo to acquire retailer Michaels for $3.3 billion in cash Representatives for Apollo and Credit Suisse declined to comment. A representative for Michaels didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Like many retail chains, Michaels has attracted attention from private equity before. Bain Capital Partners and Blackstone Group Inc. took the company private in 2006 during a wave of buyouts that also included Toys “R” Us Inc. and Neiman Marcus Group Inc. Michaels returned to the public market with an IPO in 2014.Financing will also be provided by Barclays Plc., Wells Fargo & Co., RBC Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank AG, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp, the statement said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finding Support

    The British pound initially fell a bit during the trading session on Tuesday but found buyers underneath the 1.39 level to turn around and rally.

  • Investors look to Fed for next steps as Twist speculation ramps up

    But while investors will be closely watching the Fed chief, due to speak Thursday at a Wall Street Journal conference, for any hints of concern about last week's jump in bond yields, they see a high bar for the U.S. central bank to actually take action. Thursday's event will be Powell's last outing before the Fed's policy-making committee convenes March 16-17. Swiber said of particular interest will be whether the Fed addresses short-dated yields nearing zero as yields at the long end spike.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Set to Extend 20% Drop From Peak in Tech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The main fund from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management slipped in pre-market trading on Thursday, looking set to extend its 20% drop from a February peak.The $22.9 billion Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) was down 2.5% as of 5:30 a.m. New York time. The ETF tumbled 6.3% on Wednesday alone as growth stocks such as Pinterest Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. took a beating, highlighting a swift turnaround for the formerly high-flying fund.Futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index were pointing to a red open after the underlying gauge lost almost 3% on Wednesday, with traders turning away from tech in favor of so-called value stocks that had underperformed during the pandemic. The rotation, along with higher bond yields that dim the allure of equities, is taking the shine off what had been one of the hottest investments on Wall Street.Since peaking on Feb. 12, ARKK’s price has now dropped by a fifth, the level that commonly defines a bear market.“People are worried the crowded trades will lose their momentum like they did last September” when some of the biggest tech names suffered a bout of selling, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes have jumped more than 50 basis points in 2021, on track for the largest quarterly increase since 2016. Consequently, it’s growing more difficult to justify sky-high valuations for highly speculative, expensive areas of the stock market.ARKK’s three largest holdings, Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc., have about tripled over the past year. Tesla is up close to 350%, while Square has surged about 200% and Roku is up more than 240%. They were all down in pre-market trading after slumping on Wednesday.In fact, all but three stocks held by ARKK fell and three suffered losses exceeding 10%, including Stratasys Ltd., a maker of 3D printers, and Veracyte Inc., which develops molecular tests for oncology.The fund’s tilt toward long-term growth means short-term profitability isn’t a key consideration when stocks are picked. In fact, two-thirds of its current holdings didn’t make a profit in the past year. And even after the recent losses, ARKK is still slightly up for the year.Inflows to the fund have faltered in the past week, but there’s yet to be a mass exodus. ARKK took in more than $600 million combined the past two days, after losing more than $690 million last week in its worst five-day period on record.“There is growing unease in the markets and whether higher-risk asset classes can continue to climb,” said Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors. “If sentiment turns, you can see substantial outflows.”(Updates for Thursday’s pre-market moves)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • WallStreetBets Eyes Tanger Factory Outlet Centers As A Short Squeeze Target

    Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE: SKT) is attracting heightened discussion on r/WallStreetBets, the forum that came to light with the short squeeze in GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) stock earlier in the year. What Happened: The North Carolina-based real estate investment trust which operates factory outlet centers had a comments volume of 600 on WallStreetBets as of press time, as per SwaggyStocks data, and was the top-trending stock in the community in the near-term. Several users were pointing to what they said is a short squeeze opportunity. One forum member claimed he “just had to buy” Tanger stock as Melvin Capital and Citadel are short on it. Tanger shares have soared 76.69% since the year began. In the after-hours trading on Wednesday the company’s shares rose 5.13% to $18.65 after closing 9.24% higher at $17.74. Why It Matters: Tanger is the second most shorted stock after GameStop — attracting short interest or 39.98%, according to High Short Interest Stocks, a website that tracks stocks with short interest over 20%. The company was affected badly by the COVID-19 pandemic as most of the occupants of their outlet centers are non-essential businesses, the Motley Fool reported. However, the company’s fourth-quarter results indicated that it managed to attract customer traffic at 90% of 2019 levels and collect 95% of billed rent in the same period. Some of the positives related to the latest results have been noted by the WallStreetBets participants. Another emerging darling of the Reddit crowd is Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT), which was the second most discussed firm on the discussion board attracting over 3,700 comments as of press time. The resulting spike in Rocket shares gave Rocket founder Dan Gilbert’s wealth a billion boost on Tuesday before the stock dipped 32.67% on Wednesday. Related Link: GameStop Short-Selling Fame's Melvin Posts 20% Returns For February: Report Photo by Billy Hathorn on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Globalstar Stock Spiked 9% In After-Hours TodayGameStop Short-Selling Fame's Melvin Posts 20% Returns For February: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Day-Trading Reddit Users Nearly Crashed the Stock Market. Now They’re the Organizing Principle for a New ETF.

    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted an elaborately produced “emergency press conference” video to debut the ETF. The stunt was also an uncomfortable reminder that one man’s meta meme may be another’s market manipulator.

  • Australia Plans to Loosen China’s Grip on Minerals Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia wants to leverage off its position as a top mineral producer by boosting processing and manufacturing, part of a plan to challenge China’s dominance in the supply of products key to the clean-energy transition.The government unveiled a 10-year road map on Thursday that includes A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) of funding to help businesses capitalize on the country’s abundant natural resources and exploit opportunities in a de-carbonizing world. It encourages growth in high-value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that make mining safer and more efficient.The Modern Manufacturing Initiative comes as the U.S. and Japan look to cut their dependence on China for minerals that are vital to many manufacturing sectors. Australia is the top exporter of lithium, a key component in batteries, and is also a major source of rare earths. Beijing is reviewing its rare earths policy and there are signs it may ban the export of refining technology to nations or firms that it deems are a threat to state security.See also: Biden’s Hopes for Rare Earth Independence at Least a Decade Away“It’s a sovereign and strategic priority for Australia to ensure that we are hard-wired into this supply chain around the world,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media briefing following the announcement. It has to be “a supply chain that Australia and our partners can rely on, because these rare earths and critical minerals are what pull together the technology that we will be relying on into the future,” he said.Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. currently sends rare earths from its operations in Australia to Malaysia for processing, but has plans to build a facility close to its Mt. Weld mine in the country’s west. Lynas’ rival Iluka Resources Ltd. is also assessing options to build processing capacity. Energy Renaissance, meanwhile, and other companies are looking to establish a domestic battery manufacturing industry on Australia’s east coast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ARK’s Red-Hot ETF Fell 20% in 12 Days. The Pain for Tech Stocks Might Just Be Beginning.

    Growth investors should watch out. The ETF (ticker: ARKK), actively managed by Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment Management, was one of the star performers of 2020. It gained more than 150% by riding stay-at home stars like (TSLA) (TSLA), (ROKU) and (SQ)(SQ) to new heights.

  • How to claim stimulus money on your 2020 taxes. ‘It’s really the only vehicle that you have right now’

    36% of taxpayers said the Recovery Rebate Credit was the 'most confusing' part of taxes this year.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • Why the S&P 500’s bull-market run probably is only getting started

    This chart shows why the S&P 500's bull market run may be both too short lived and too limited, in terms of price gains, to be over anytime soon.

  • China’s Top Stock Funds Trashed by $111 Billion Moutai Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular stock trade in China is unraveling, tarnishing the reputations of some of the country’s most successful money managers and undermining the outlook for the world’s second-largest equity market.Until three weeks ago, buying the nation’s beloved liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co. was a surefire way for the $3 trillion mutual fund industry to mint money and attract bumper inflows. The stock soared 30% year-to-date through its Feb. 10 record, after gaining almost 70% in 2020 -- and doubling in the year before that.Many funds, flush with a record amount of cash, didn’t have a choice if they wanted to keep their clients and attract new investors. Buying Moutai was the simplest and most effective way to top rankings -- until it wasn’t. The stock began tumbling after the Lunar New Year break, and kept falling. It’s now down 22% since its peak, including a drop of as much as 6% Thursday, and has lost more than $111 billion in value.One of the most high-profile casualties is E Fund Management Co.’s Zhang Kun, the first in China to oversee 100 billion yuan ($15 billion). Zhang’s E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund is down 12% in 10 trading days after returning 95% last year largely due to a big bet on baijiu, the Chinese white spirit. The fund had 9.6% of its assets invested in Moutai as of December. Another fund run by Zhang has lost 23%. Zhang didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.The fund manager has received “verbal abuse” in recent weeks by investors who were previously fans, according to a report Wednesday in China’s state tabloid Global Times. He was known as “Prince Charming” or “Brother Kun” among his investors, who now refer to him on social media as “Kun Gou” or “Kun the dog” -- an offensive term in Chinese.Other copycat money managers will be feeling the pain: recent data showed two-thirds of mutual fund assets were invested in only 100 stocks, while the top 400 stocks lured 93% of total funds. Although China’s onshore market contains more than 4,000 stocks, Moutai is by far the largest with a market value of about $390 billion.Moutai accounts for 27% of the loss in the FTSE China A50 Index of the nation’s largest companies since Feb. 10. When added together with fellow spirit makers Wuliangye Yibin Co. and Luzhou Laojiao Co., the three comprise more than half of the gauge’s decline.Concern had been growing about the stretched valuations of Moutai and its peers, especially as gains accelerated. A gauge tracking consumer staples, including liquor makers, traded at a record 36 times projected 12-month earnings in February.Read how China is warning against ‘entertaining’ investors with fund pitchesTo be sure, the company’s shares have faced plenty of risks in the past. The stock tumbled about 8% in a single day in July after the People’s Daily criticized the high price of the company’s liquor. In 2017, Xinhua News Agency said the stock was rising too fast, triggering a selloff. Back in 2013, the stock plunged when Xi Jinping came to power and clamped down on lavish spending by party cadres.But this time around, authorities have grown increasingly concerned about risks to the financial system posed by excess liquidity. On Tuesday, China’s top banking regulator jolted markets with a warning about the need to reduce leverage amid the rising risk of bubbles globally and in the local property sector. With Moutai being the best-known proxy for liquidity-fueled bets and momentum, fund managers will likely need to find a new strategy to protect their returns.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Stellantis CEO says 4th largest carmaker to be disruptive

    Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares on Wednesday said the new car company formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot would be a “disruptive” force in the industry, and that both sides would provide technologies to achieve the promised 5 billion euros ($6 billion) in cost savings each year. The Italian-American carmaker and the French mass-market automotive company completed their merger on Jan. 16, creating Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker, despite a pandemic year that saw profits plunge.

  • Dow tumbles for second day, U.S. stocks swoon as bond yields flirt with year’s highs

    U.S. stocks closed lower Wednesday, as benchmark bond yields climbed nearer to their highs of 2021 and a slate of fresh economic data came in mixed, despite progress on the vaccination front.

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.