Bifold Doors Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $11.98 Billion by 2026 with a 4.6% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bifold Doors Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global bifold doors market is expected to grow from $9.36 billion in 2021 to $10.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The bifold doors market is expected to reach $11.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bifold doors market in 2021. The regions covered in the bifold doors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growth in the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the bifold doors market going forward. The construction industry refers to an industrial branch of manufacturing and trade-related operations that includes infrastructure development, repair, renovation, and maintenance. Construction activities have been on the rise due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.

These building activities are increasing the need for bifold doors, which provide dependable home renovation and greater safety for residential and non-residential structures such as schools, universities, offices, and government buildings.

For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada's national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14,294 million in April 2019 to $19,273 million in 2020. Furthermore, according to the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, in the U.S., total construction spending has increased by 16% since the pandemic's onset. Therefore, the growth in the construction industry is driving the bifold doors market.

Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the bifold doors market. Major companies operating in the bifold doors sector are focused on innovative products to reinforce their position.

For instance, in September 2021, Sheerline, a UK-based manufacturing company that provides aluminum windows, doors, bi-folds, and roof lanterns, launched the Prestige bi-folds. In comparison to comparable aluminum bi-folds that use polyamide thermal breaks, it is equipped with Sheerline's multi-chambered Thermlock technology, which guarantees improved thermal performance. The innovative series of bi-fold doors from Sheerline Prestige integrates innovation, sustainability, aesthetics, and security.

In March 2022, Inwido, a Sweden-based company that provides wood-based window and door solutions, acquired a majority stake in Dekko Windows System for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Inwido aimed to strengthen its presence in Europe by providing a solid product portfolio of windows and doors. Dekko Windows System is a UK-based company that manufactures windows and doors, entrance and bi-folding doors, PVC patio doors, aluminum, and composite materials.

The countries covered in the bifold doors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: French Doors; Sliding Pocket Doors; Sliding Patio Doors

2) By Material: Wood; Metal; Glass; Vinyl; Fiberglass; Other Materials

3) By Application: Interior Doors; Exterior Doors

4) By End-User: Residential; Non-Residential

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bifold Doors Market Characteristics

3. Bifold Doors Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bifold Doors Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bifold Doors Market Size And Growth

6. Bifold Doors Market Segmentation

7. Bifold Doors Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Bifold Doors Market

9. China Bifold Doors Market

10. India Bifold Doors Market

11. Japan Bifold Doors Market

12. Australia Bifold Doors Market

13. Indonesia Bifold Doors Market

14. South Korea Bifold Doors Market

15. Western Europe Bifold Doors Market

16. UK Bifold Doors Market

17. Germany Bifold Doors Market

18. France Bifold Doors Market

19. Eastern Europe Bifold Doors Market

20. Russia Bifold Doors Market

21. North America Bifold Doors Market

22. USA Bifold Doors Market

23. South America Bifold Doors Market

24. Brazil Bifold Doors Market

25. Middle East Bifold Doors Market

26. Africa Bifold Doors Market

27. Bifold Doors Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Bifold Doors Market

29. Bifold Doors Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Ply Gem Industries Inc.

  • Nana Wall Systems Inc.

  • AG Millworks

  • Pella Corporation

  • TWR Trade Frames Ltd.

  • Andersen Corporation

  • The Folding Sliding Door Company

  • JELD-WEN

  • Marvin

  • Origin Frames Ltd.

  • AG Millworks

  • Ostaco Windows and Doors

  • Steves Doors

  • VEKA AG

  • Viva Doors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bymkgb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bifold-doors-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-11-98-billion-by-2026-with-a-4-6-cagr-301719881.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

