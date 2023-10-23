‘Big Blue’ cranes being built in Manitowoc will soon be shipped to Washington and Hawaii

MANITOWOC — Those of you who remember “Big Blue,” the giant blue crane manufactured in the heart of the city in 2021, may want to get your comfortable shoes and cameras ready for more.

Two cranes, around 200 feet tall, are now in the final stages of construction at Broadwind Heavy Fabrications. Once completed, they will make a journey by barge to their new homes.

The cranes were designed and contracted by the Finnish company Konecranes, and components were made by Broadwind. They are part of a U.S. Navy contract and will be used to service submarine fleets.

These cranes are bigger than “Big Blue,” as the first crane became known on social media in 2021. They can lift 157 tons, compared to Big Blue’s 140-ton capacity. These machines weigh more than 2 million pounds.

“Big Blue” became a popular sensation, with Facebook accounts following its journey. And it was named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin in a contest hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce that year.

Once completed, “Big Blue” traveled slowly by barge for a few weeks through the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway and into the Atlantic Ocean.

The $55 million crane arrived at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, near the border of New Hampshire. The crane could lift twice the weight of other cranes in the Naval yard.

The two new cranes will also travel to Navel shipyards via barge, but this time to the Pacific Ocean.

One will go to Washington state and the other to Hawaii. They will travel through the Great Lakes and then along the East Coast on the Atlantic. They will pass through the Panama Canal, and then either up to Pacific Northwest or to the Hawaiian Islands, according to Brett Hartman, director of business development for Broadwind.

“This is a very unique product,” Hartman said. “We’re proud that something like this is built in Manitowoc, and proud to be part of the project.”

Manitowoc Streetwise

These cranes are used to service submarines, so in a way harken to the community’s long shipbuilding history. During World War II, the Manitowoc Shipbuilding Company built 28 submarines for the U.S. Navy.

The cranes are expected to be tested and delivered some time in 2024.

“It’s nice the project was named to the ‘Coolest’ list,” Hartman said. “I think it helped people see that Broadwind does more than fabricate wind towers. Being part of this is a feather in our cap.”

