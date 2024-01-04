'Get big or get bought': How Wyler auto empire grew

The Jeff Wyler Florence Buick GMC dealership is part of the Milford-based Jeff Wyler Automotive Family of dealerships, which moved up to No. 24 on the list of the top 150 U.S. auto dealers in 2022, according to Automotive News.

Jeff Wyler started selling cars when Richard Nixon was president, opening his first Chevy dealership in Batavia in 1973.

Fifty years later, the Milford-based Jeff Wyler Automotive Family of new and used car dealerships has expanded to 23 locations in Ohio and Kentucky with sales in 2022 of nearly 50,000 vehicles, far exceeding Wyler's loftiest expectations.

“My focus was to first survive, but to continue to grow until I owned two to three dealerships," said Wyler, who opened Jeff Wyler Chevrolet at age 32 after serving in the U.S. Army. "There was never another goal than to succeed and grow."

Mission accomplished.

Wyler Automotive ranked 24th largest dealership in the country

Wyler, 82, today controls one of the nation's largest dealership groups, ranking No. 24 among the 150 largest dealership groups in the United States in 2022, according to Automotive News, an industry trade publication.

The company – with nearly 2,500 employees at dealerships in the Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton metro areas as well as Louisville – reached those milestones, in part, by gobbling up the competition.

That includes Wyler Automotive's 2022 acquisition of seven Superior Automotive Group dealerships in Cincinnati and Dayton. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but company executives said at the time it was the dealership group's biggest-ever acquisition.

Dealerships across the country are increasingly consolidating with acquisitions in the industry reaching a record $8 billion in value in 2021. That was more than triple the figure for 2020, according to data from Kerrigan Advisors, a company that tracks transactions among largely private auto dealer groups, cited in a Reuters' report.

Jeff Wyler’s Honda dealership at Spring Grove and Mitchell avenues is part of the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Nov. 1, 2023.

Fewer auto dealers own more dealerships as industry consolidates

"There's a mantra in the industry: 'Get big or get bought,'" said Zach Doran, president of the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association. "The Wyler organization has certainly implemented that in their system."

Most of the consolidation that’s occurring throughout Ohio is being led by large out-of-state conglomerates such as AutoNation, which operates hundreds of dealerships across multiple states, according to Doran. He applauded Wyler Automotive for maintaining its hometown roots even as it has expanded.

"The Wyler organization has been just an awesome family-owned business in Cincinnati for a long time. ... It's great that the organization has grown and grown locally in Cincinnati where they started," Doran said.

Staying in business for more than 50 years hasn't come without its challenges.

Car shortages, high interest rates haven't deterred Wyler Automotive

The same year Wyler opened the doors to his first dealership, he faced the economic fallout of the 1970s' Arab oil embargo, which led to skyrocketing gas prices and plummeting car sales.

He also had to deal with the impact of the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, which both dramatically curbed consumer spending, especially on big-ticket items like cars.

The start of 2023 continued to put pressure on car dealers as prices surged to record highs amid a massive shortage of new cars thanks to a worldwide microchip supply crunch. At the same time, interest rates rose to their highest levels in 20 years.

"In business, there are always different kinds of cycles and challenges, but I guess we're pretty good problem-solvers," Wyler recently told an Enquirer reporter. "If you've been around for half a century, it means you kind of know what you're doing."

Auto dealers must run several businesses under one rooftop

Doran said the dealership industry is layered and complex, requiring successful operators to focus on several lines of business at one time, including new and used auto sales, marketing, finance, service and parts.

Most dealerships "have at least six different businesses operating under one roof, and they all have different performance indicators," he said. "The Wyler organization really understands the business and knows how to operate a store."

David Wyler, president of Jeff Wyler Automotive Family Inc., stands outside the auto group's Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell showroom. Under his father's ownership, Wyler Automotive has grown from a single Chevy dealership in Batavia to one of the largest dealership groups in the United States.

Wyler Automotive's success can also be tied to its name recognition among generations of consumers, many of whom are familiar with the dealership through old-school TV advertising and promotions with the tagline: "Cars, like eggs, are cheaper in the country."

What's ahead in 2024? No time to 'be complacent'

Newer ads feature Wyler Automotive President David Wyler touting the "Wyler way."

The younger Wyler, 51, who is largely responsible for running the day-to-day business for his dad, said embracing innovation has been the key to maintaining a competitive edge in the often-cutthroat world of car sales.

He said the auto group is constantly working to adapt to its customers' changing shopping habits and preferences with such innovations as WylerComplete − an online showroom that allows customers to view, compare and buy pre-owned vehicles completely online and have them delivered to their homes for free.

"We are constantly changing and evolving. The way we did things in 2020 isn't necessarily how we are going to operate in 2024," the younger Wyler said. "We want to be on the leading edge of that curve and not be complacent."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How big is Jeff Wyler auto? How many dealerships does Wyler own?