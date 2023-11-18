Big-box store buybuy Baby reopens today in Delaware with stroller and crib giveaways

Buybuy Baby is back today in Delaware.

The big-box baby store reopened 10 a.m. at Christiana Town Center — and if you get there during the opening event until 1 p.m., the store is offering a chance to win free prizes that include "strollers, car seats, breast pumps, cribs & MORE."

The big-box baby retail store, which once billed itself as the biggest baby retailer in the county, closed all locations earlier this year as part of the bankruptcy of parent company Bed Bath & Beyond.

Buybuy Baby recently announced that it would reopen 11 closed locations this fall, across five states in the Northeast, after New Jersey-based baby brand Dream on Me bought the store's intellectual property — as well as the leases on 11 stores.

A buybuy Baby location in Tennessee.

The brand's parent company, D.O.M. Family, includes baby brands Évolur, Sweetpea Baby, TailZzz, Hannah & Sophia and Slumber Baby.

Four New Jersey locations — in Paramus, Cherry Hill, Bridgewater and Iselin — also crack their doors open today.

"The best of everything baby is back!" wrote Pete Daleiden, buybuy Baby's new CEO in a statement that promised the "greatest curated assortment and an elevated shopping experience."

Daleiden acknowledged that the opening team will be "small," but said the store is ready for the holiday season.

In addition to raffle giveaways, experts will be on hand at the location to discuss areas of parental concern like how to select the appropriate car seat, nursing and postpartum recovery.

Read more about the return of buybuy Baby here.

More new openings: Stores open at Christiana Mall ahead of holidays

Bubybuy Baby is located at 501 W. Main St., Christiana (at Christiana Town Center), 302- 786-7472, buybuybaby.com. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Buybuy Baby reopens in Delaware with giveaways and on-site experts