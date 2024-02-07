Big box stores are tackling increased theft. So are Holland retailers

HOLLAND TWP. — This Saturday, EcoBuns is throwing a party.

The celebration, held at the store's new location at 11975 E. Lakewood Boulevard, includes gift bags, giveaways, treats and more from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. It's the store's anniversary, celebrating 11 years of ownership for Marissa Berghorst and her mother Vicki Hughes.

But while there's much to celebrate, there's also been frustration for the small business owners, who've recently seen an uptick in theft at their shop.

Berghorst discovered the issue while taking inventory. One or two missing items, she said, could be a simple error — but the discrepancy was much larger.

LEGO was the most commonly stolen brand at EcoBuns in 2023.

“It's so weird because, as a small business, I feel like we get to know most of our customers on such an intimate level,” Berghorst said. “When we find theft, to me personally, it’s almost like an invasion at a deeper level. It feels like a violation of that trust you have.”

Berghorst said the most commonly stolen brand in 2023 was LEGO, especially smaller, bagged packages.

While children sometimes accidentally take home a toy, parents often realize the mistake, call and return the item.

“In those cases, I think that's such a great parenting moment, a great parenting opportunity,” Berghorst said. “We never shame a parent who comes back in because we want parents to feel comfortable bringing their kids in.”

Still, as theft increases, it puts retailers in an awkward spot. Do they pay for enhanced security? Do they raise prices to make up for lost items? Do they close their doors?

“I don’t want to have to raise our prices because we’ve had so much theft,” Berghorst said. “That’s not fair for anybody. We don’t believe in price gouging here and, to me, that’s almost a form of that.”

EcoBuns isn't the only local retailer tackling theft.

Jeff Rietveld of Out of the Box, which has locations in downtown Holland and Zeeland, said he's seen an uptick, too.

“We’ve always had issues with shoplifting, but there was a shift a few years back,” Rietveld told The Sentinel via email. “Previous to 2020, (more than) 90% of our shoplifting was local middle school students. Since then, we've noticed a surge of larger items being stolen and more adults being caught.”

Rietveld hasn't carried LEGO items for several years, after he, too, had problems with people stealing them. He’s still evaluating if he'll bring them back in the future.

Future customers wait for Out of the Box to open its downtown Holland location for the first time Thursday, July 1, 2021.

At the national level, retail theft is forcing some businesses to close, including small retailers and chain stores like Target and Walgreens.

According to statistics from Capital One Shopping Research, stores lost an estimated $112.1 billion in 2022 due to retail theft. Projections show that number could increase to over $140 billion in 2025.

The same site showed retailers in Michigan lost around $2.298 billion in revenue due to theft in 2022. While below average compared to other states, it's still a very real concern.

“I know businesses that have closed due to theft,” Rietveld said. “It’s not just the financial cost. It's very disheartening when you catch a customer you thought was a friend in the act of stealing. I tire of having parents yell at me for catching their kid.”

Berghorst feels supporting local businesses should remain a priority for local shoppers.

"The heart of the community is local business," she said. "We're going to be the ones where you can come in and see products and build relationships with other people in the community. Local businesses can't stay open if we're dealing with issues like theft or people making that shift to online shopping."

