Big Data Analytics in Energy Market Is Expected to Reach $36.76 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global big data analytics in energy market generated $9.51 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $36.76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, drivers & opportunities, key investment pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $9.51 billion Market Size in 2031 $36.76 billion CAGR 14.6% No. of Pages in Report 360 Segments covered Offering, application, end-user, enterprise size, and region. Drivers Surge in the importance of effective forecasting Rise in internet penetration Opportunities Growth in digital channel investments to improve customer processes Increase in need for operational efficiency Restrains Lack of skilled or experienced professionals Lack of awareness

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global big data analytics in energy market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in increased internet penetration, and hence more and more companies were increasingly receiving significant investments in advanced technologies such as IoT and smart technologies.

Besides, various organizations have initiated work-from-home culture for their employees, which created an immense demand for the cloud-based big data analytics to manage critical information of organizations. This, in turn, creates lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global big data analytics in energy market based on offering, application, end-user, enterprise size, and region.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the asset analytics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The customer analytics segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Based end-user, the utilities segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The energy segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Based in enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analzyed in the global big data analytics in energy industry report include Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG, SAS Institute Inc, Accenture, ALTERYX, INC., Dell Technology, Energyly, Enview, Google LLC., HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE, Teradata, TIBCO Software Inc., Infosys Limited, and IBM Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players of the global big data analytics in energy market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

