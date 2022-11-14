U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.79
    -16.14 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,720.22
    -27.64 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,215.78
    -107.56 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.60
    -7.14 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.71
    -1.25 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.10
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.28 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0340
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8860
    +0.0730 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1728
    -0.0112 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3560
    +1.6010 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,425.59
    -140.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.14
    +11.85 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.32
    +71.28 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market to Reach $47.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in the adoption of big data analytics software by various organizations to facilitate enhanced & faster decision-making, surge in need for faster data processing, and rise in need to gain better insights for business planning drive the growth of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market. Implementation of lockdown by governments in majority of the countries during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR , Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market generated $18.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $47.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7941

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$18.7 billion

Market Size in 2031

$47.2 billion

CAGR

9.9%

No. of Pages in Report

482

Segments Covered

Component, end user, analytics tool, application, usage, and region.

Drivers

Increase in internet penetration across the globe

Increase in the adoption of big data analytics software by various organizations to facilitate enhanced & faster decision-making

Opportunities

Surge in need for faster data processing

Rise in need to gain better insights for business planning

Restrains

Extortionate cost of implementation

Dearth of skilled workforce

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market due to the presence of severe lockdowns restrictions as imposed by the governments of various countries around the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the shutdown of travel across the world to prevent the transmission of virus, which adversely affected the supply chains of several electronics & semiconductor companies.

  • Large-scale closure of manufacturing facilities of electronics, shortage of skilled workforce and essential raw materials due to social distancing restrictions further aggravated the impact on the market.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market based on component, end user, analytics tool, application, usage, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the software segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The semiconductor segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7941

Based on application, the customer analytics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding one-fourth of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market. The supply chain analytics segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period and is likely to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market report include Amazon Web Service Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell EMC, Galaxy Semiconductor Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kx Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Onto Innovation Inc., OptimalPlus Ltd., Qualtera Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/af29151721d4a799dbf3e62e40c197a2

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • ‘What. H.’ — Sam Bankman-Fried’s latest tweets spark scorn as well as concern

    The latest message from former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried left onlookers puzzled and alarmed after the swift decline into bankruptcy for the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

  • Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double in 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S. It currently owns 111 properties in 19 states. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 7%. IIP has increased its dividend by 12x since 2017.

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 25 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 25 Dividend Kings by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 10 Stocks. Dividend Kings are the stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years […]

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

    Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Are Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett is famous for not overpaying for companies, focusing on quality, and holding positions for several years, if not decades. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Celanese (NYSE: CE), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stand out as three quality businesses that have what it takes to grow their earnings and their dividends well into the future.

  • 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 12 best depressed stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Depressed Stocks To Buy Now. The global macroeconomic outlook continues to be in free-fall, with an increasingly grim outlook for the rest of 2022 […]

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube auto star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • ENCORE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTA MESA URANIUM PROJECT IN SOUTH TEXAS AND BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

    enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) ("enCore") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire the Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium project ("Alta Mesa") from Energy Fuels Inc. (the "Transaction") for total consideration of US$120 million (the "Consideration"). The Transaction will position enCore as a leading US-focused ISR uranium company with the proven management expertise required to advance multiple production opportun

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]