U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.03
    -15.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,100.00
    -269.09 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,374.33
    +10.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.35
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2700
    +0.4510 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,898.07
    -5,553.62 (-10.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.53
    -185.43 (-13.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Big Data Exchange (BDx) Announces Strategic Partnership with NOVA TECH to Meet Growing Cloud Demands Across the Asia-Pacific

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx), a pan-Asian data center cluster, announces that it has partnered with NOVA TECH to provide customized cloud services and additional bandwidth options in its China and Singapore data centers. NOVA TECH focuses on providing valuable cloud solutions and services to help customers accelerate digital transformation.

BDx_Logo
BDx_Logo

With this partnership, customers in BDx's NKG1, CAN1, and SIN1 facilities now have direct access to NOVA TECH's critical connectivity and network solutions, including multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and IP LAN (IPL) services. Amid a growing demand for cloud computing across this region, NOVA TECH's cloud services will present a myriad of benefits for Asia-Pacific companies looking to migrate workloads or develop hybrid, public or private cloud strategies.

"NOVA TECH has strategically placed PoPs (Points of Presence) in our NKG1, CAN1 and SIN1 facilities, providing an optimal environment for connectivity that allows enterprises to reach a broader audience while accelerating cloud deployments," says Bill Gao, EVP & CEO for BDx Greater China. "At the same time, NOVA TECH customers gain access to state-of-the-art colocation environments across eastern and southern China, as well as Southeast Asia, where they're expanding their services. Together, we can better serve financial institutions, OTTs (Over the Top) customers and multinational corporations to meet their growing requirements in some of the world's leading digital markets."

This partnership comes on the heels of a string of announcements for BDx, including the launch of its newly built NKG1 facility in Nanjing, China. In May, the company expanded capacity at its SIN1 facility in Singapore to 8MW. In Guangzhou, China, the company's CAN1 data center recently received the Tier III standard maintainable upgrade, which further enhances BDx's ability to support customer demand. All BDx colocation customers will receive 3Cs internet as well as cloud interconnect options to Huawei Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Baidu Cloud, U Cloud and AWS.

To learn more about BDx, visit www.bdxworld.com.

About BDx
Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan-Asian data center cluster with sites throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the mission-critical IT infrastructure of its local and global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx delivers a secure hybrid ecosystem with innovative connectivity solutions to enterprises, OTTS, financial services and more. With its automated modules, BDx allows enterprises to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds, as well as an unmatched level of customization. BDx was founded in 2019 and maintains headquarters in Hong Kong. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow BDx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
pr@jsa.net

SOURCE BDx Data Centers

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Inc.: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (AAPL)

    Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) traded at a new 52-week high today of $156.24. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 9.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 69.9 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apple Inc. have traded between a low of $103.10 and a high of $156.24 and are now at $155.82, which is 51% above that low price. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone),

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Apple expected to launch new iPhone 13 at September 14 event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what he's expecting from Apple's launch event on September 14th.&nbsp;

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 7th, 2021

    After a mixed start to the week for the majors, a return to Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid a pullback.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Crypto crash leads Coinbase to go down, cancelling orders and showing errors as users look to sell bitcoin

    Coinbase has gone down amid a huge crash in the value of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has lost around 10 per cent of its value in the dramatic fall, which began suddenly on Tuesday afternoon UK time. On Twitter, Coinbase said it was aware of the issues and looking to investigate.

  • Apple stock is making an impressive move into the new iPhone reveal

    Investors appear to be scooping up Apple shares ahead of the reveal this month of the new iPhone.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Shiba Inu Retreats Amid Broad Weakness In Crypto Markets

    Shiba Inu is testing the support level at $0.000007.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Apple announces expected iPhone launch event, stock nabs another record

    Apple Inc. shares closed at a record high for a third session in a row Tuesday after the tech giant scheduled an event for Sept. 14, when a new line of iPhones is expected to be unveiled.

  • Cost of Moving Cars Across the Ocean Is at a 13-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of moving cars across the ocean is surging.Vessels that carry autos and industrial machinery fetched their highest rates since 2008 in August, according to Clarksons Research Services. Stretched global supply chains and a worldwide recovery in car sales during 2021 have contributed to a surge in rates, according to Torbjorn Wist, chief financial officer at Oslo-listed car carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA. The crunch has echoes of the container shipping market -- where soa

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Eye a Return to sub-$50,000

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. A Bitcoin move back through to $52,000 levels would be needed to avoid heavier losses on the day.

  • Apple references four new iPhone models in MagSafe FCC filing

    Apple has referenced four new iPhone models in an FCC filing for the new MagSafe.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.