Big Data Exchange (BDx) Launches BDx Indonesia: World-Class Data Centers to Partner in Indonesia's Digital Transformation Journey

·3 min read

Joint Venture Between IOH, Lintasarta and BDx to Transform Indonesia's Digital Landscape With a New Hyperscale-Focused Data Center Company

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the completion of a US$300M joint venture agreement with PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison or IOH) and PT Aplikanusa LintasartaBig Data Exchange (BDx), a leading data center solutions provider in Asia-Pacific, announces the launch of BDx Indonesia. With the announcement, BDx Indonesia assumes the operations of four existing data centers in the highly sought-after locations in and around the capital city of Jakarta.

With its best-in-class BDx global Operations, Design and Construction standards, and sustainable solutions, BDx Indonesia will modernize and expand the four operating facilities and develop new greenfield projects to enhance capacity to 70MW by 2023 and 250MW in the next five years. In addition, customers in Indonesia will gain access to seamless connectivity options across the entire BDx cluster encompassing facilities in China, Hong Kong and Singapore, where the company just moved its global headquarters.

"BDx Indonesia, drawing on the strengths of BDx, IOH and Lintasarta, is poised to become hyperscale customers' preferred partner and one of the largest data center providers in Indonesia," said Mayank Srivastava, Interim President Director of the Joint Venture. Srivastava will oversee BDx Indonesia's overall business growth. "By delivering operational excellence in globally standardized facilities, coupled with our commitment to promoting the most sustainable practices, we are excited to begin our journey to being a key player in Indonesia's digital ecosystem," he adds.

To commemorate the launch of Indonesia's trailblazing data center brand, the company unveiled its official logo and the BDx Indonesia name at an exclusive event at the Ritz Carlton Pacific Place in Jakarta. At the celebration, key stakeholders presented how this partnership will accelerate Indonesia's digital transformation ecosystem while elements of the country's rich cultural heritage were celebrated.

"Hyperscalers and enterprises have a critical need for best-in-class global data centers and robust connectivity in Indonesia, and BDx Indonesia will play an integral role in empowering digital transformation across this key APAC region and beyond," said Braham Singh, CEO of BDx. "The existing infrastructure in Indonesia is rapidly scaling with today's increase in digital demands, and our strategy provides companies access to the capacity and customer-focused solutions required to innovate and remain at the forefront."

BDx Indonesia expands BDx's footprint into another high-growth market, solidifying the company's position as one of the world's fastest-growing data center companies. To learn more about BDx and its additional locations, visit bdxworld.com.

About BDx Indonesia

BDx Indonesia, a subsidiary of BDx, a leading data center, colocation and hybrid cloud solutions provider in Asia-Pacific and a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, is one the largest wholesale data center and cloud-focused operations in the emerging Indonesian market. Formed through a strategic joint venture in 2022, the trailblazing company seeks to fulfill the country's critical need for robust, world-class data centers, empowering enterprise and hyperscale digital transformation and growth. Innovating with smart and sustainable renewable energy systems, BDx Indonesia combines modernizing legacy data center facilities with developing new greenfield and expansion projects to deliver much-needed, efficient capacity. As Indonesia's marquee data center brand, the company leverages its comprehensive portfolio of advanced digital solutions and extensive carrier-neutral network to drive digital innovation and expansion across multiple industries, including financial services, hyperscalers, telecom operators and government organizations.

To learn more about BDx Indonesia, visit www.bdx-indonesia.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Kealey Dorian, on behalf of BDx
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) 
jsa_bdx@jsa.net 
+1 405-923-8895

 

SOURCE BDx Data Center Indonesia

