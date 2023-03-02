Big Data Market to grow by USD 397.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing data generation to be a key driver for market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The big data market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 397.04 billion. The increasing data generation is expected to be a key driver for the global big data market. This is due to the rapid growth in ecosystems of interrelated devices and machines, which don't need human intervention. Many companies are increasingly investing in factory automation, where sensors are integrated to automate processes. Factors like these are expected to drive growth in the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Request a Sample Report.

Big Data Market - Challenges

The lack of awareness about the benefits of big data analytics among many companies is a major challenge to vendors in the global market. Enterprises must adopt the latest technologies and gain knowledge to stay ahead of the competition by making use of all the available resources. This along with the cost factor of installing, maintaining, and training employees on its usage is a key challenge for enterprises. Enterprises must invest a lot of capital to manage the heavy volumes of data. Factors like these may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Big Data Market - Vendor Analysis

The global big data market is fragmented with the presence of various vendors. Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, AS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., SingleStore Inc., Splunk Inc., Teradata Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., are some of the major players in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Accenture Co. – The company offers big data for data-led transformation.

Amazon Co. – The company offers big data services through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – The company offers big data analytic solutions through its subsidiary Determined AI.

Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid), type (services and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Big Data Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 397.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, Germany, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., SingleStore Inc., Splunk Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

