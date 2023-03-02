U.S. markets closed

Big Data Market to grow by USD 397.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing data generation to be a key driver for market growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The big data market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 397.04 billion. The increasing data generation is expected to be a key driver for the global big data market. This is due to the rapid growth in ecosystems of interrelated devices and machines, which don't need human intervention. Many companies are increasingly investing in factory automation, where sensors are integrated to automate processes. Factors like these are expected to drive growth in the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data Market 2023-2027

Big Data Market - Challenges

The lack of awareness about the benefits of big data analytics among many companies is a major challenge to vendors in the global market. Enterprises must adopt the latest technologies and gain knowledge to stay ahead of the competition by making use of all the available resources. This along with the cost factor of installing, maintaining, and training employees on its usage is a key challenge for enterprises. Enterprises must invest a lot of capital to manage the heavy volumes of data. Factors like these may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the market dynamics in the big data market, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Request a Sample Report

Big Data Market - Vendor Analysis

The global big data market is fragmented with the presence of various vendors. Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, AS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., SingleStore Inc., Splunk Inc., Teradata Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., are some of the major players in the market.

Vendor Offerings

  • Accenture Co. – The company offers big data for data-led transformation.

  • Amazon Co. – The company offers big data services through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – The company offers big data analytic solutions through its subsidiary Determined AI.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid), type (services and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

For additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities,historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)  - View our sample report

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to the strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The big data security market size should rise by USD 20.19 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 15.06%. The stringent regulations regarding data protection are notably driving the big data security market growth.

The big data spending market size in the healthcare sector is expected to increase by USD 8.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.21%. The need to improve business efficiency is one of the key drivers supporting the big data spending market growth in the healthcare sector.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Big Data Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.21%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 397.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

17.76

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, Germany,  Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., SingleStore Inc., Splunk Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global big data market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accenture Plc

  • 12.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.8 Intel Corp.

  • 12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.11 MicroStrategy Inc.

  • 12.12 Mu Sigma

  • 12.13 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.14 SAP SE

  • 12.15 SAS Institute Inc.

  • 12.16 SingleStore Inc.

  • 12.17 Splunk Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Global Big Data Market 2023-2027
