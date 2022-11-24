U.S. markets closed

Big Data Market Size to Hit US$395 Bn Mark by 2029 End | Fairfield Market Research Projects Asia Pacific Outweighing North America, and Europe

Big Data Market Was Valued at US$133 Bn in 2019 And is Expected to be Worth US$ 395.8 Bn by 2029 End. Between The Years of 2021 and 2029, the Global Market is Anticipated to Register a CAGR of 11.5%.

London, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimated to demonstrate the revenue expansion nearly triple between 2022 and 2029, global big data market is all set for a robust growth outlook. In a latest published report, Fairfield Market Research suggests that the global market for big data continues to receive an impetus from the soaring demand for big data analytics that would most likely drive the valuation to US$395.8 Bn toward the end of forecast year. The report expects an approximately 11.5% CAGR for big data market through 2029 and projects a promising scenario to prevail with soaring need for large-scale structured, and unstructured data analysis. Big data tools are garnering greater traction with growing significance of data analytics across industry as an effective means of reaching target audience. Heightening adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and enabled devices further elevate the scope of growth for market according to the study.

Get the Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/big-data-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

  • Global big data market size was around US$133 Bn in the year 2019

  • Demand for big data technologies and tools from BFSI sector accounts for over 2/5th of overall demand

  • North America’s big data market remains dominant with over 29% value share

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Adoption of big data technologies is likely to remain substantial across BFSI sector in line with an increasing number of banking and finance companies seeking effective and efficient management of the vigorously ballooning volumes of structured and unstructured data. This data itself is creating new penetration opportunities for big data market. BFSI currently registers more than 40% big data market share with revenue contribution of over US$75 Bn. On the other hand, manufacturing, and healthcare and life sciences record a collective value share of over 20% in global big data market. The report further marks the other potential end-use industries that are projected to encourage long-term growth of the market, including retail, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, and gaming. It also spots emerging opportunities residing in areas like predictive analytics, relationship management, and brand reputation as organizations increasingly look for more effective management of data traffic, and better operational optimization.

Key Report Highlights

  • Together, North America, and Europe account for more than half the global big data market size

  • The flourishing remote working/virtual office culture has augured well for the growth of big data market. Moreover, proliferating consumption of smart technology tends to produce swelling volumes of data

Insights into Regional Analysis

While the report anticipates clear dominance of North America with more than 29% share in the overall big data market valuation, Europe also remains a key market, closely trailing the market share of North America. Both the regions hold a collective revenue share of more than 55% in the market, whereas the report indicates rapidly rising attractiveness of Asia Pacific in global big data space. The region accounts for over a fourth of the total market valuation but may outpace the other two through the end of forecast period, suggests the study. North America’s market leverages the exploding start-up ecosystem across the region in addition to the frequent innovations in the space here. Europe on the other hand surges ahead steadily on account of surge in adoption of big data tools and technologies across government and administrative sectors across the region.

Key Competitors in Global Big Data Market

GlobalStep, IBM, HCL, Salesforce, SAS Institute, EXL, Catapult, ChyronHego, TruMedia Network, Stats Perform, DataArt, Orreco, Zebra Technologies, Exasol, and Quant4Sport constitute some of the leading company names in global big data marketplace. The report covers these players under the competition analysis section to reveal the most significant strategic developments.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/big-data-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year

2021

 

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Market Size in 2019

US$133 Bn

Estimated Market Size in 2029

US$395.8 Bn

CAGR

11.5%

 

Key Players

GlobalStep, IBM, HCL, Salesforce, SAS Institute, EXL, Catapult, ChyronHego, TruMedia Network, Stats Perform, DataArt, Orreco, Zebra Technologies, Exasol, Quant4Sport

Market Segmentation

Components Coverage

  • Solutions

  • Services

Deployment Coverage

  • Cloud

  • On-premises

Verticals Coverage

  • BFSI

  • Government and Defense

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail and Consumer Goods

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Telecommunications and IT

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Other Verticals (real estate, energy and utilities, travel and hospitality, and education and research)

Application Coverage

  • Finance

  • Marketing and Sales

  • Human Resources

  • Operations

Org Size Coverage

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

Geographical Coverage

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Asia Pacific

Leading Companies

  • IBM

  • Google

  • Oracle

  • Microsoft

  • SAS

  • Teradata

  • AWS

  • Salesforce

  • Accenture

Report Inclusions

  • Market Estimates and Forecast

  • Market Dynamics

  • Industry Trends

  • Competition Landscape

  • Component-wise Analysis

  • Deployment-wise Analysis

  • Vertical-wise Analysis

  • Application-wise Analysis

  • Organization Size-wise Analysis

  • Region-wise Analysis

  • Country-wise Analysis

  • Key Trends Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

