Big Data Market Size to Hit US$395 Bn Mark by 2029 End | Fairfield Market Research Projects Asia Pacific Outweighing North America, and Europe
Big Data Market Was Valued at US$133 Bn in 2019 And is Expected to be Worth US$ 395.8 Bn by 2029 End. Between The Years of 2021 and 2029, the Global Market is Anticipated to Register a CAGR of 11.5%.
London, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimated to demonstrate the revenue expansion nearly triple between 2022 and 2029, global big data market is all set for a robust growth outlook. In a latest published report, Fairfield Market Research suggests that the global market for big data continues to receive an impetus from the soaring demand for big data analytics that would most likely drive the valuation to US$395.8 Bn toward the end of forecast year. The report expects an approximately 11.5% CAGR for big data market through 2029 and projects a promising scenario to prevail with soaring need for large-scale structured, and unstructured data analysis. Big data tools are garnering greater traction with growing significance of data analytics across industry as an effective means of reaching target audience. Heightening adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and enabled devices further elevate the scope of growth for market according to the study.
Key Research Insights
Global big data market size was around US$133 Bn in the year 2019
Demand for big data technologies and tools from BFSI sector accounts for over 2/5th of overall demand
North America’s big data market remains dominant with over 29% value share
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Adoption of big data technologies is likely to remain substantial across BFSI sector in line with an increasing number of banking and finance companies seeking effective and efficient management of the vigorously ballooning volumes of structured and unstructured data. This data itself is creating new penetration opportunities for big data market. BFSI currently registers more than 40% big data market share with revenue contribution of over US$75 Bn. On the other hand, manufacturing, and healthcare and life sciences record a collective value share of over 20% in global big data market. The report further marks the other potential end-use industries that are projected to encourage long-term growth of the market, including retail, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, and gaming. It also spots emerging opportunities residing in areas like predictive analytics, relationship management, and brand reputation as organizations increasingly look for more effective management of data traffic, and better operational optimization.
Key Report Highlights
Together, North America, and Europe account for more than half the global big data market size
The flourishing remote working/virtual office culture has augured well for the growth of big data market. Moreover, proliferating consumption of smart technology tends to produce swelling volumes of data
Insights into Regional Analysis
While the report anticipates clear dominance of North America with more than 29% share in the overall big data market valuation, Europe also remains a key market, closely trailing the market share of North America. Both the regions hold a collective revenue share of more than 55% in the market, whereas the report indicates rapidly rising attractiveness of Asia Pacific in global big data space. The region accounts for over a fourth of the total market valuation but may outpace the other two through the end of forecast period, suggests the study. North America’s market leverages the exploding start-up ecosystem across the region in addition to the frequent innovations in the space here. Europe on the other hand surges ahead steadily on account of surge in adoption of big data tools and technologies across government and administrative sectors across the region.
Key Competitors in Global Big Data Market
GlobalStep, IBM, HCL, Salesforce, SAS Institute, EXL, Catapult, ChyronHego, TruMedia Network, Stats Perform, DataArt, Orreco, Zebra Technologies, Exasol, and Quant4Sport constitute some of the leading company names in global big data marketplace. The report covers these players under the competition analysis section to reveal the most significant strategic developments.
REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022 – 2029
Market Size in 2019
US$133 Bn
Estimated Market Size in 2029
US$395.8 Bn
CAGR
11.5%
Key Players
GlobalStep, IBM, HCL, Salesforce, SAS Institute, EXL, Catapult, ChyronHego, TruMedia Network, Stats Perform, DataArt, Orreco, Zebra Technologies, Exasol, Quant4Sport
Market Segmentation
Components Coverage
Solutions
Services
Deployment Coverage
Cloud
On-premises
Verticals Coverage
BFSI
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer Goods
Media and Entertainment
Telecommunications and IT
Transportation and Logistics
Other Verticals (real estate, energy and utilities, travel and hospitality, and education and research)
Application Coverage
Finance
Marketing and Sales
Human Resources
Operations
Org Size Coverage
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Geographical Coverage
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Leading Companies
IBM
Oracle
Microsoft
SAS
Teradata
AWS
Salesforce
Accenture
Report Inclusions
Market Estimates and Forecast
Market Dynamics
Industry Trends
Competition Landscape
Component-wise Analysis
Deployment-wise Analysis
Vertical-wise Analysis
Application-wise Analysis
Organization Size-wise Analysis
Region-wise Analysis
Country-wise Analysis
Key Trends Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
