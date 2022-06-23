U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

Big Data Services Market Recorded 26.24% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate| Growing Amount of data to boost market growth| Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Services Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Big Data Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Apollo Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Datameer Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, and Teradata Corp. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.

  • Segments: End-user (BFSI, telecom, retail, and others), deployment (on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Big Data Services Market size is expected to increase by USD 99.39 billion at a CAGR of 34.52%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will account for 34% of market growth. The main markets for big data services in North America are the US and Canada. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the projected period, the growing volume of data will support the expansion of the big data services market in North America.

Download Sample Report: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Big Data Services Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • Accenture Plc- The company offers big data services for different types of industries such as all communication and media, software and platform, banking, and others.

  • Atos SE- The company offers big data services for different types of data sources such as Hadoop, cloud DB, no SQL, and Others.

  • Datameer Inc.- The company offers an analytics lifecycle platform that helps enterprises to access all their raw data.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.- The company offers big data services for different types of industries such as financial market transactions, social network chats, radio-frequency ID tag signals, and others.

  • HP Inc.- The company offers big data services for different types of industries such as all off-site remote, and on-site service assistance.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Get Sample Report

Key Market Segmentation

The BFSI segment's market share rise in big data services would be strong. Big data services are chosen in the BFSI sector to create the appropriate trading, fund management, and risk management models. Big data analysis helps banks to produce valuable insights that improve performance as big data grows in volume, diversity, and complexity. The contribution of each category to the expansion of the big data services market size is accurately predicted in this analysis.

Get the latest sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the big data services market is the expanding volume of data. The expansion of the global big data services industry will be fueled by big data in blockchain technology. However, one of the biggest obstacles to the growth of the global big data services market is adhering to varied client needs.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our latest sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements.  Buy Now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Human Resource Outsourcing Market: The human resource outsourcing market share is expected to increase by USD 10.90 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.87%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Big Data Spending Market: The big data spending market share in the healthcare sector is expected to increase by USD 8.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.21%.Download Exclusive Sample Report

Big Data Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.52%

Market growth 2021-2025

$99.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Datameer Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, and Teradata Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Atos SE

  • 10.5 Datameer Inc.

  • 10.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • 10.7 HP Inc.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

  • 10.11 SAP SE

  • 10.12 Teradata Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-data-services-market-recorded-26-24-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-growing-amount-of-data-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301573193.html

SOURCE Technavio

