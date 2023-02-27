U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

Big data services market size to grow by USD 153.75 billion between 2022-2027; North America will account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Services Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the big data services market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 153.75 billion, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 35.68% during the forecast period. Get highlights on the yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data Services Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Customization options available as per your business needs

  • Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented by component (solution and services), end-user (BFSI, telecom, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By component, the market will observe significant growth in the solution segment. Growing competition and the need to understand consumer behavior across numerous channels are increasing the use of big data and big data analytics solutions among businesses. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in data generation across various industries, such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, and public sectors and surging investments in digital technologies, such as big data analytics, mobility, cloud, and social media are driving the growth of the big data services market in North America.

Identify potential segments, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver – The market is driven by the growing amount of data. The amount of data being generated across industries has increased significantly in the last decade. The growth in the volume of data is increasing the difficulties in analyzing and managing large databases efficiently. With the use of big data and data analytics, large amounts of data can be analyzed, and convert the insights generated into real-time actions. These solutions also help business to transform unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and meaningful data. Such benefits are increasing the demand for big data and data analytics solutions among businesses, which is driving the growth of the market.

  • Market Challenges – The need to adhere to diverse client requirements is a key challenge in the market. Many organizations lack policies or do not have a proper framework to store all the generated data. This is leading to difficulties in the efficient performance of big data, which is also affecting the penetration of big data services. Besides, big data service providers need to continuously develop and offer advanced solutions to meet evolving end-user requirements. This makes the process highly complex and cost-consuming as it involves high degrees of uncertainty. Also, the lack of understanding of the requirements of end-users results in the loss of time and money. Such challenges are hindering the growth of the market in focus.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027  -

Read our Sample Report Now!

Key Companies Covered

  • Accenture Plc

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Alteryx Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Cloudera Inc.

  • Datameer Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • Enthought Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Hitachi Vantara LLC

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • IRI

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

  • Qubole Inc.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Teradata Corp.

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Buy the Report

Related Reports:

  • The data acquisition system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 560.39 million. The increasing demand for monitoring in end-user industries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as data acquisition system complexity and CAPEX costs may impede the market growth.

  • The big data market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 397.04 billion. The increasing data generation is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the cost factor and the lack of awareness about the benefits of big data analytics may impede the market growth.

Big Data Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

175

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.68%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 153.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

34.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Enthought Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corp., IRI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Qubole Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global big data services market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Component

  • 6.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accenture Plc

  • 12.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.5 Alteryx Inc.

  • 12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.7 Cloudera Inc.

  • 12.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.11 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.12 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.13 Qubole Inc.

  • 12.14 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 12.15 SAP SE

  • 12.16 SAS Institute Inc.

  • 12.17 Teradata Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-data-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-153-75-billion-between-2022-2027-north-america-will-account-for-36-of-market-growth---technavio-301755433.html

SOURCE Technavio

