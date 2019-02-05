Big Diesel-Burning Pickup Trucks Are Paying for GM’s Electric Future

(Bloomberg) -- The vehicles that will secure the next decade for General Motors Co. aren’t covered in self-driving sensors or loaded with batteries. No, the future depends on hulking pickup trucks that often run on diesel and cost more than the average BMW.

That’s the irony at the heart of GM’s event this week at its sprawling factory in Flint, Michigan, where the next iterations of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra will be introduced. These revamped heavy-duty pickups, which go on sale in June, feature advanced, lightweight materials and fuel-efficient engines but none of the technology that will supposedly shape the next era of the auto industry. Yet in Detroit that future can’t exist without the profit margins generated by classic pickup trucks.

“These vehicles have among the highest margins in the business,” said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting at LMC Automotive. “You have no tomorrow if you don’t sell these trucks today.”

GM’s pickup trucks combine for $65 billion in annual revenue. Heavy duty versions of the Silverado and Sierra make up about 20 percent of GM’s full-size truck sales, the company said, and sell at an average of almost $56,000. Competition in the segment is fierce: Ford Motor Co. is rolling out freshened version of its leading Super Duty models at this week's Chicago Auto Show.

The math makes it clear that GM will ride into the future on trucks that first went on sale decades ago. The operating profit on large pickups, according to Morningstar Inc. analyst David Whiston, are at least $12,000 apiece. GM reported sales of 210,000 heavy-duty pickups last year and hopes the new ones will sell even more. In rough math, they bring in more than $2 billion in pretax income. GM is realigning its manufacturing footprint and workforce to make more pickups and other light trucks, even as it cuts back production of less profitable vehicles like sedans. The company plans to add 1,000 workers to build the new heavy-duty trucks at its factory in Flint, mostly tapping employees laid off from other plants affected by a recently announced retrenchment, a spokesman said Tuesday.

That profit GM earns from trucks alone covers the $1 billion a year that the automaker puts into its GM Cruise LLC self-driving unit, which has yet to bring in revenue and will only begin to pilot a ride-hailing service later this year. The investment required to solve the complex problem of getting a computer to drive a car is so expensive that GM sold a piece of Cruise to SoftBank Vision Fund for $2.25 billion and another stake to Honda Motor Co. for $2.75 billion.

GM’s truck program also does the most to help fill the financial hole created by the company’s electric vehicle program. In 2016, its first year available, each Chevy Bolt electric car sold lost about $9,000 for the automaker. Those losses only scratch the surface of overall spending on development of next-generation cars. By 2022 the global auto industry will spend $255 billion on EVs and another $61 billion developing self-drive technology, according to a report last year from consulting firm AlixPartners.

Of course, GM makes money on other models besides big pickups—just not quite as much. A Chevy Equinox crossover SUV may only bring in about $3,000 in operating profit. A vehicle like a Chevy Malibu sedan makes even less. Passenger cars often lose money for U.S. automakers, especially if the factories building them run at less than 70 percent of their production capacity. Several GM car plants are running on one shift, which means they are likely losing money, and the compact car factory in Ohio and a sedan plant in Detroit are slated to close.

No product embodies classic Detroit more than a heavy duty truck. They are built to haul heavy workloads and they often last for hundreds of thousands of miles. The Silverado and Sierra heavy duties are popular among tradesmen and construction contractors who haul trailers, equipment and heavy payloads.

The diesel engines inside many of these pickups may originate from yesteryear’s technology, but only luxury SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade put up better margins. The current heavy duty average sale price of $55,600 beats the average BMW by almost $4,000, said GM spokesman Jim Cain.

