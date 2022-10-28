U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,866.81
    +59.51 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.76
    +599.48 (+1.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.35
    +177.67 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.15
    +0.83 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.28
    -0.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.80
    -18.80 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.33 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9954
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0460 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1594
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5220
    +1.2510 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,510.08
    -128.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.31
    +6.95 (+1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.49
    -34.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?

Britney Nguyen,Grace Kay,Lara O'Reilly
·4 min read
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon and Trump
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump.AP Photo/Alex Brandon

  • After months of litigation, Elon Musk bought Twitter on Thursday.

  • Musk has said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former president Donald Trump if he bought it.

  • Trump previously said he wouldn't come back to Twitter, but Twitter's reach might be hard to resist.

Now that Elon Musk owns Twitter, there's still a big question looming over the social network's new era: Does this mean Donald Trump is coming back?

Serial-tweeter Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the siege of the US Capitol, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

But the executives who had the final say in Trump's ban were fired on Musk's first day, and now he's calling the shots.

Musk has been critical of moderation efforts at Twitter, often calling it the "town square" and saying he is "against censorship that goes far beyond the law."

In May, Musk said Twitter's suspension of Trump from the platform was a "morally bad decision" and "foolish to the extreme." The Tesla CEO said he "would reverse the permaban," on Trump during a live interview with the Financial Times, adding that "we should not have permabans."

Most recently, Musk responded to a Twitter user that was complaining about allegedly being "shadowbanned, ghostbanned, searchbanned." Early Friday morning, Musk said he will be "digging in more today."

'I am not going back'

While Musk has promised to bring Trump back to Twitter, its not clear the former president will rejoin the social media platform.

On Friday, Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he was "very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands," but the former president didn't indicate he would return and continued to promote his platform.

Trump has previously said that he isn't going back to Twitter, and instead wants to focus on Truth Social. But Twitter's massive reach may be hard for Trump to resist. Importantly, it would mean access to a larger platform for the former president heading into the next presidential election if he were to decide to run again. Before he was banned from Twitter, Trump had over 88 million followers. On Truth Social, he only has about 4.4 million followers.

In May, Trump agreed that he would post content to Truth Social at least six hours before posting it on any other platform, according to a regulatory filing. Though, the policy does not apply to "political messaging," including fundraisers and messages on voting information.

"The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter," Trump told Fox News in April, adding that he hopes "Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."

Since then, the two have sparred, with Trump calling Musk a "bullshit artist," in July, and Musk saying Trump shouldn't run for president again that same month. Musk also called Truth Social a "right-wing echo chamber," in a Financial Times interview earlier this month.

Clearing the way

Earlier this month, Twitter reviewed its policies around permanent bans as it prepared for Musk's takeover. Two people told the Financial Times a change in leadership was not likely to make way for Trump to return to Twitter, saying that the platform is not considering removing bans for accounts that were found inciting violence.

But, now that Musk has bought the company he's already begun to make major changes. Within moments of officially taking over, the billionaire terminated four top executives — including legal and policy head Vijaya Gadde, the woman who led the team that booted Trump off Twitter.

Ultimately, Musk's decision when it comes to moderation on Twitter could have major ramifications for Twitter's future. Social media expert Matt Navarro previously told Insider that Musk's plan for moderation on the site could make it difficult for advertisers who wouldn't want their content next to posts that could be labeled as unsavory. And advertising makes up the vast majority of Twitter's revenue.

Twitter Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette tweeted on Thursday that she had had a "great discussion" with Musk this week and that the company's "continued commitment to brand safety for advertisers remains unchanged.

"The decision on whether to allow Trump back on the platform will act as a bellwether for the direction Twitter  will take under its new owner," said Chris Camacho, CEO of ad agency Cheil UK. He's advising advertisers to take a cautious approach.

Meanwhile, conservatives are already clamoring for Trump's return. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene led supporters in a victory lap after Musk took over Twitter and Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted: "The bird is free, now free the GOAT."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Tata and Airbus to make defence aircraft in India in local manufacturing push

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Tata group and Airbus will make the C-295 transport aircraft in the country, the government said on Thursday, the first such production by a local private company amid a push for an expansion of defence manufacturing. India, among the world's largest defence importers, has been trying to cut its reliance on foreign firms and increase local output. Only state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd currently makes aircraft, mainly for the armed forces.

  • Millionaire real estate mogul charged in college admissions scandal dies by suicide

    Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead in his Malibu home by police

  • Venezuela's oil partners head for the exit, forgoing unpaid debt

    Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA's joint ventures to leave - by selling their shares to others or returning them - so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said. Having to take a loss or relinquish unpaid debt has not stopped companies like France's TotalEnergies, Norway's Equinor, and Japan's Inpex from leaving. Eight foreign companies among PDVSA's 44 joint ventures have transferred or given up stakes since 2018.

  • ‘Violence unleashed to break our democracy’: Anger after Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked at their San Francisco home

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was attacked during a break-in at their San Francisco home. Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.

  • T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

    The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex drew thousands of visitors in Singapore on Friday eager to have a look at the huge fossil before it heads for auction in Hong Kong. Many took selfies with the dinosaur, named "Shen", the Chinese word for god, which measures 12.2 metres long and 4.6 metres high and weighs 1,400 kg.

  • The end is (maybe) near: Elon Musk is at Twitter HQ

    Shortly after changing his bio to "Chief Twit," Elon Musk posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" he wrote. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter's staff if he takes over.

  • Italy's Meloni under fire over plan to raise cash payments cap

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy's new right-wing government is planning to raise a limit on cash payments, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday, amid opposition complaints that the move would benefit tax cheats and money launderers. Tax dodging is a chronic problem in Italy, with more than 100 billion euros ($100.47 billion) evaded per year, according to Treasury data. Cash is harder to trace compared to electronic payments, so it is more likely to be used for illicit purposes.

  • Live updates: Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter closes and things are changing quickly

    Thursday's acquisition has now given Tesla billionaire Elon Musk one of the world’s most powerful megaphones.

  • Asylum seekers shelter in Brussels squat as Belgian asylum system comes under strain

    With Belgium's asylum system under severe pressure, some 200 asylum-seekers are squatting in a large empty building in the centre of Brussels that was originally being renovated for Ukrainian refugees. The current residents, mainly Burundi and Afghan nationals, maintain the building with the help from NGOs, which say Belgium is not complying with their legal obligations. People who request asylum in Belgium are entitled to shelter but Fedasil, the agency responsible for this, has been struggling with a shortage of staff as well as a shortage of accommodation, leaving some - including women and children - to sleep in the street.

  • Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert's 'angertainment'

    A word was notably missing from a recent news release by Colorado congressional candidate Adam Frisch: “Democrat." Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, instead called himself a “conservative businessman” and left his party affiliation unmentioned. Downplaying that he's a Democrat is a strategy Frisch’s campaign hopes will allow him to mount an upset victory in the largely rural and conservative-leaning Colorado congressional district where he's taking on first-term Republican Lauren Boebert.

  • Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's Relationship, In Their Own Words

    Here's what to know about Nick and Vanessa Lachey's relationship, including how they met at a music video, their wedding, their three kids, and dating amid a divorce.

  • Rishi Sunak accused of 'massive failure of leadership' as he rules out attending Cop27

    Rishi Sunak will not attend next month’s Cop27 summit, No 10 has said.

  • Economic strain, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mark a turning point for cleaner energy, says IEA

    The report looked at scenarios based on current policies and said that coal use will fall back within the next few years, natural gas demand will reach a plateau by the end of the decade and rising sales of electric vehicles mean that the need for oil will level off in the mid-2030s before ebbing slightly by mid-century.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Hospitalized After Hammer Attack by Home Intruder

    Paul Morigi/GettyPaul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), was hospitalized after being “violently assaulted” by an intruder who broke into the couple’s residence in San Francisco early Friday morning, the Speaker’s spokesman said in a statement.“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement said. “The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”The assailant was taken into custody

  • German government will consider whether to stay on Twitter after Musk takeover

    Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the influential social media platform on Thursday and signalled his desire to see the company have fewer limits on content that can be posted. The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and self-described free speech absolutist has, however, also said he wants to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division. Twitter is of particular importance because of its impact on the German public, the government spokesperson said.

  • As Maine’s winters shorten, tiny ticks threaten state’s mighty moose

    Shorter winters in Maine’s woodlands have created a huge problem for the state’s iconic moose, in the form of tiny blood-sucking ticks that thrive in warmer weather and which last year killed nearly 90% of Maine moose calves. Now the northern New England state is studying a counter-intuitive solution to the climate-driven problem: can Maine help its moose population by allowing big game hunters to kill more rather than less of them each autumn? “We’ve seen that areas with lower moose density tend to have healthier moose with fewer ticks,” said state Moose Biologist Lee Kantar, who is running the study.

  • These 19 Before-And-After Photos Show The Toll Climate Change Has Taken On Earth

    "I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house is on fire. Because it is." —Greta ThunbergView Entire Post ›

  • Mogul Convicted in ‘Varsity Blues’ Scandal Kills Himself

    Nathan Klima/he Boston Globe via GettyA flamboyant real estate mogul who went to jail for a month in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal killed himself at his Malibu home last week.Robert Flaxman, 66, was one of dozens of well-heeled and celebrity parents caught in the federal investigation. He pleaded guilty to paying the scheme’s mastermind $75,000 to help his daughter cheat on the ACT college entrance test.“I can tell you that I was shocked and saddened by the news, which came as a

  • Nancy Pelosi's Husband Recovering Following Home Assault

    Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, is making a full recovery after an intruder broke into the couple's home Friday morning and assaulted the 82 year old. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery." It has been a wild year for Paul, who was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge in May following a crash in Napa County.

  • Fed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials will maintain their resolutely hawkish stance next week, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023, moves that seem likely to lead to a US and global recession, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wip