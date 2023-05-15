Big Eyes Coin vs. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: The Battle of Meme Coins

In this article, we’ll compare and analyse the similarities and differences between Big Eyes Coin and these two meme coin giants, while highlighting the unique features and perks that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) offers.

Dogecoin: The King Meme

Dogecoin is one of the pioneers of meme coins, created in 2013 as a joke based on the “Doge” meme. Its popularity surged in 2021, largely due to Elon Musk’s tweets and crypto Twitter hype.

Unlike Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin doesn’t have a specific utility or purpose, but it has gained mainstream acceptance as a legitimate form of payment. Additionally, its community is active and passionate, creating a strong network effect.

The value and ultimate performance of the meme coin are often swayed due to tweets from Elon Musk and the online community’s reaction to said tweets, making the token extremely volatile. However, it is still a popular choice for investors because it represents a lighter side of the rather serious nature of cryptocurrency and it can be owned in larger quantities than other crypto coins.

Shiba Inu: Bark & Bite

Shiba Inu is another meme coin that gained popularity in 2021, inspired by the “Doge” meme and the Japanese dog breed. It has a similar purpose to Dogecoin, with no specific utility or purpose, but it has gained traction due to its cute mascot and the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange.

Most recently, Shiba Inu released their Shibarium upgrade which has created an entire Metaverse effect on the platform. It created a fully functional ecosystem for the coin and enable faster speeds and lower transaction fees.

Big Eyes Coin: Paw-sitive Investments

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin inspired by the popular “Big Eyes” meme, featuring a wide-eyed anime character. Its goal is to become the next big thing in the meme coin world by offering a unique utility that other meme coins lack.

Big Eyes Coin provides its users with a variety of benefits and profitable opportunities. The platform contains Loot Boxes that users can purchase to win up to a million dollars in prizes. Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin also has an extensive NFT collection that is archived on OpenSea, which users can collect, mint, and trade at a later stage, giving them a chance to secure long-term investment on the platform.

One other notable mention is that 5% of each transaction will be donated to an ocean welfare organisation that emphasises Big Eyes Coin’s philanthropic ideology.

The presale ends on June 3rd. Use the promo code END300 to receive your 300% bonus and make the most out of the presale.

Which Barks/Meows Loudest?

Big Eyes Coin stands out from Dogecoin and Shiba Inu due to its unique utility and purpose. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rely on their communities and hype, Big Eyes Coin has a clear niche and target audience.

It attracts motivated and hungry investors through its range of lucrative products, providing a tangible benefit beyond speculative gains. Additionally, the charitable donations add a philanthropic angle to the project, which is appealing to socially responsible investors.

On the other hand, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have established communities and strong network effects, creating a sense of belonging and loyalty among their holders. They also have a higher market cap and more liquidity, providing easier access for investors. However, these advantages are less tangible than the unique utility that Big Eyes Coin offers.

Big Eyes Coin’s presale performance helps investors speculate on the strength of the coin and when it will be launched. Through the use of extra incentive to join, this creates a sense of urgency, exclusivity, and value placed on the coin in a very elite and lucrative light. In contrast, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have already established their market position and hype, making it harder to achieve significant gains in a short period. While they may still provide returns in the long run, there is a good chance that Big Eyes Coin may pull the rug out from under them and take the lead.

