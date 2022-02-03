U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,531.25
    -46.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,427.00
    -65.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,799.75
    -314.75 (-2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.40
    -10.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.15
    -1.11 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    -7.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.37 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8060
    +0.0400 (+2.27%)
     

  • Vix

    23.03
    +1.07 (+4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8560
    +0.4060 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,738.27
    -1,794.85 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.46
    -42.01 (-4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.54
    -9.46 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

Results were in line with expectations and lower than previous week

Big Game Brings Big Win for SRW Agency Employees

·2 min read

Chicago Agency Adds Newly-Minted Half-Day Feb 14th to Employee Benefits Package

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRW, the full-service agency known for growing health and wellness brands like Simple Mills, Kite Hill, REBBL and Good Culture, has announced another innovative benefit for its workforce. Noting that an average of 17 million Americans call in sick the day after the Big Game, they're getting ahead of the game. The agency, whose CEO is a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals fan, will be offering all employees a recovery half-day, opening its doors at the socially acceptable time of 12:01pm CT on February 14, 2022.

"Throughout my previous career in sports I always thought it was insane we had to work the day after the game," said Weidner, a former sports television producer. "Everyone in that industry watches the game…and everyone in advertising does, too. Whether you're watching for the commercials or the game itself, can't we all just admit no one is adding value at 9 am the next day?"

Employee outages on this day cost companies roughly $4 billion in productivity, according to the "Super Bowl Fever Survey" from Kronos Inc. While the US workforce awaits the national holiday that may never come, SRW leadership hopes it can offer their employees a little understanding. Weidner said she felt inspired to offer a late arrival after learning that Cincinnati public schools were closing on February 14th.

"I think in 2022 people need empathy more than ever. Kids can't be expected to pay attention in school the next day. And I sure as hell won't be showing up with my game face on at 9am Monday morning, so why should we expect our team to?"

Does Weidner hope this endears her beloved Bengals to SRW's employees throughout the country, bringing them aboard the bandwagon for years to come?

"Well, sure," she said. "That'd be a pretty nice bonus."

SRW's post-gameday half-day is one element of the newly instated 2022 increased benefits package adopted by the agency, including one holiday off every month, agency-wide community outreach days, paid maternity and paternity leave, adoption compensation, student loan reimbursement and improved healthcare coverage. Are free Bengals jerseys next on the list? Only time will tell.

About SRW
An independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing health and wellness brands, SRW specializes in creating and converting brand communities through strategic thinking, standout creative, video production, paid media, and public relations. To learn more, visit www.srw.agency or follow their Instagram @srw.agency.

Contact:
Madeleine Meyer
5735351761
329130@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-game-brings-big-win-for-srw-agency-employees-301474883.html

SOURCE SRW Agency

Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • U.S. job market faces reshuffling as workers quit at near record rates

    Gina Marino quit two jobs last year. In the summer, she left a position at a small social media marketing agency for a bigger firm offering more money and greater responsibility. A more targeted job search brought fast responses from companies needing to fill spots immediately.

  • Meta's miss creates Big Tech divide: who's got the data

    Big Tech was cut in two on Wednesday, divided between companies that have great data and those that don't, after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc posted disastrous quarterly results, blaming privacy safeguards from Apple that made it tougher for advertisers. A day earlier, Alphabet Inc posted a startlingly strong quarter, thanks to bumper sales of advertising that uses its Google's search data to target ads. "It's two-tiered," said Gene Munster of investment firm Loup Ventures, who called Apple's devices and Google's search service foundations of the internet.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • Over 4 million Americans have quit their jobs for 6 months in a row as the Great Resignation rages on

    Is 4 million Americans quitting their jobs every month the new normal?

  • Shell, ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Views, Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

    Shell Tops Expectations, Raises Dividend, ConocoPhillips Results Mixed Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

  • Glencore Moves Into Lithium Recycling in Deal With Britishvolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will build a new plant to recycle lithium-ion batteries in the U.K. as part of a deal to help Britishvolt Ltd. shore up its supply chain as it races to develop Britain’s first large-scale electric-vehicle battery plant.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After

  • Oil pulls back from 7-year highs

    Oil futures trade lower Thursday, with the U.S. benchmark pulling back from a seven-year high on suspected profit-taking.

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Texas Isn’t Ready for Another Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on Oct. 30. Today, Texas is girding for its most severe winter weather since last year’s deadly blackout.)It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill—the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated—crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion.

  • Judge dismisses lawsuit over Apple iPhone water resistance claims

    A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Apple Inc of misleading consumers about how resistant its iPhones are to water exposure. Apple's advertisements had made various claims about the iPhone's resistance to damage when submerged or otherwise exposed to water, including that some models could survive depths of 4 meters (13.1 feet) for 30 minutes. The named plaintiffs, two from New York and one from South Carolina, claimed that Apple's "false and misleading" misrepresentations let the company charge twice as much for iPhones than the cost of "average smartphones."

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-rich countries from Qatar to Azerbaijan have all pledged emergency gas supplies to Europe, but the region is quickly figuring out it can’t replace top supplier Russia.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat