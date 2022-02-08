U.S. markets closed

Big Game Ticket Auction to Support Palm Beach Zoo

·1 min read

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dream opportunity for any football and wildlife fan kicks off today, Monday, February 7, 2022. Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is auctioning off two owners' seat tickets for this Sunday's big game.

Palm Beach Zoo &amp; Conservation Society to auction off two tickets to the biggest football game of the year.
Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society to auction off two tickets to the biggest football game of the year.

The winning bidder gets two seats to watch the ultimate gridiron match up live, while doing good for wildlife and wild places. The seats are located in Section 213, Row 1, of SoFi Stadium located in Inglewood, California.

The winner will also receive a Zoo Donor Tour (VIP Tour) for up to six people. The exclusive tour includes behind-the-scenes access to habitats of exotic and rare animals, while learning how the team at Palm Beach Zoo is caring for wildlife in Florida and around the globe.

Bidding starts at $20,000 for two tickets. You can place a bid at https://qtego.net/qlink/palmbeachzoo. Bidding for the tickets will close at 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The package does not include airfare, hotel, parking or entry to ancillary events.

For more information on the auction or to make a donation, contact the zoo's Philanthropy Coordinator Brittany Wade at VIP@palmbeachzoo.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-game-ticket-auction-to-support-palm-beach-zoo-301477135.html

SOURCE Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society

