U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,639.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,705.75
    -22.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.00
    -4.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.59
    -1.20 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.00
    +8.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3017
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9330
    -0.4230 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,749.44
    -733.60 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.22
    -21.71 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,103.94
    -449.12 (-1.63%)
     

Big Idea Ventures launches inaugural Big Idea Ventures (BIV) Pavilion at five upcoming Food & Hospitality events across Asia

Big Idea Ventures, LLC
·3 min read
Big Idea Ventures, LLC
Big Idea Ventures, LLC

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures, a global leader in early-stage investments in the food technology sector, has partnered with the leading global trade show organiser Informa Markets to create an Alternative Protein Pavilion at five Food & Hospitality events across Asia this year.

BIV’s Pavilion will host eight to ten alternative protein companies from around the world under one roof, with booths made available to the selected companies at a special rate.

There are still booth spaces left within the pavilion and Big Idea Ventures is opening applications to the best alternative protein companies globally. Availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

At FHA-Food & Beverage held in September in Singapore, the BIV Pavilion will be part of the Alternative Protein Asia (APA) feature area, which will comprise a New Protein Tasting Bar, a dedicated Alt-Protein Start-ups Village for entrepreneurs, and a FoodTech Theatre hosting four days of thought-leadership content.

With more than 100,000 people expected to attend the Food & Hospitality events across South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Japan, the featured companies will have a unique opportunity to focus on Asian markets and showcase their products and innovative technologies to a wide range of partners, customers, and potential investors.

The Big Idea Ventures Alternative Protein Pavilion will be at the following Food & Hospitality events this year:

All protein alternative companies are encouraged to apply for a booth space at the Big Idea Ventures pavilion. They can contact BIV’s Ben Pippin at benjamin.pippin@bigideaventures.com or fill in this application form.

Knowledge partners and thought leaders who would like to participate in the content sessions may email FHA at enquiry@foodnhotelasia.com.

About Big Idea Ventures:
Big Idea Ventures (BIV) is solving the world's greatest challenges by supporting the world's best entrepreneurs. Its first fund, the New Protein Fund ($50M+ AUM) invests in global alternative protein companies at the pre-seed stage via its accelerator program and seed to series A via direct investment. New Protein Fund I is backed by leading food corporations including AAK, Avril, Bel Group, Buhler Group, Givaudan, NR Instant Produce, Meiji, Tyson Ventures, and Temasek Holdings. To date, Big Idea Ventures has invested in more than 70 alternative protein companies across 17 countries.

About FHA-Food & Beverage
Held from 5 – 8 September 2022 at Singapore Expo, FHA-Food & Beverage is the platform of choice for industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia to see and source for high quality, new-to-market food ingredients, drinks, fresh produce, services and equipment across these key profiles – Food & Beverage, Food Ingredients and FoodTech. Majority of exhibitors participating in FHA-Food & Beverage are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from across the globe. For more information, please visit www.fhafnb.com.

About Informa Markets
FHA-Food & Beverage is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Big Idea Ventures | Olivia Chavassieu | olivia.chavassieu@bigideaventures.com


Recommended Stories

  • Loss of fertilizer supplies from Russia feeds food inflation, benefits other producers

    Fertilizer costs have roughly doubled from a year ago as the war in Ukraine disrupted the flow of supplies from Russia, the world’s largest exporter of the commodity. That has contributed to higher global prices for food, especially corn.

  • Australian Dollar Pulls Back Slightly

    The Australian dollar has pulled back slightly during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of resistance just above current pricing.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Oil Executives Cash In on $1.35 Billion of Stock as Crude Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- If stock sales are anything to go by, the heads of some of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies may be signaling that this year’s boom in energy shares is limited. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal Else

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 58% to Buy Now and Hold

    The market has been turbulent in recent months, and investors have been quick to sell out of software stocks with growth-dependent valuations amid a rising tide of risk factors. Many growth stocks with the potential to deliver multibagger returns over the long term have seen their valuations depressed and are worth pouncing on today. One of those growth stocks, Unity Software (NYSE: U), has seen its share price fall roughly 60% from the lifetime high it reached last November, and the stock has what it takes to deliver market-crushing returns.

  • Oil Suffers Weekly Loss as China Lockdowns, Fed Pivot Take Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its third weekly loss in four as lockdowns in virus-hit China dragged on and the Federal Reserve signaled that monetary policy will be tightened aggressively to contain decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaObamas to

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 26 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Top Financial Stocks for May 2022

    The financial sector is composed of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo & Co., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

  • Here's Everything Elon Musk Said on Tesla's Q1 2022 Earnings Call

    Tesla's earnings call on April 20 was a brief peek behind the curtain of how the electric car company is doing, and what investors saw was comprehensive. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report posted a new record for sales, beat analyst estimates for profits and offered a rosy picture of how it will fare in the near-term, even amid supply chain bottlenecks and rising inflation.

  • Travel stocks rise as spending shifts from goods to services

    The rise in leisure and travel stocks may be a sign that the consumer is making an expected shift from goods to services as the pandemic winds down.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Honda to slash production by 50% at domestic plant in early May

    Honda Motor Co is planning to cut production by about 50% on two lines of one of its domestic factories in early May due to chip shortages and COVID-19 lockdowns, the company said on Thursday. The factory in the city of Suzuka will also slash its production by half for the month of April, expanding the scale of the cutback from an earlier announcement that it would cut back production by about a third.

  • LVMH boss says 2022 outlook is "so far, so good"

    "You saw the first quarter figures, what I can say is that the beginning of April was pretty much in the same vein," he told journalists on the sidelines of his empire's annual shareholder meeting. LVMH last week posted a forecast beating 23% rise in first quarter like-for-like sales, with growth driven by fashion and leather goods, its largest division and home to Louis Vuitton and Dior, among other labels. Arnault also said it was too soon to tell whether rising inflation was hitting luxury consumer behaviour.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Eight-Hour Blackouts Hit India After Hottest March on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- An already sweltering summer and acute coal shortages are triggering blackouts across parts of India, raising fears of a new power crisis that could roil Asia’s third-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable IC

  • Just Eat Takeaway is considering selling Grubhub less than a year after buying it

    Just Eat Takeaway completed the acquisition of Grubhub for $7.8 billion in June 2021. But now, orders in the US has dropped.

  • Blackstone Is Becoming a Real Estate Powerhouse

    This time, the leading alternative asset manager scooped up American Campus Communities, a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on student housing. Blackstone is the world's largest asset manager. It has $881 billion of assets under management across four key areas: real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, and credit and insurance.

  • United Airlines CEO warns pilot shortage will hinder industry’s growth for years

    “Demand is stronger than I’ve ever seen in my career," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said of the rebound in travel.

  • Libya oil production outage a ‘convenient coincidence’ that helps Russia: analyst

    Blockades on major oilfields and export terminals are costing Libya --- and the global oil market --- around 550,000 barrels a day of crude, a boon for Moscow.

  • China Battery Giant CATL Wins Lithium Project in Race for Materials

    (Bloomberg) -- Key Tesla Inc. battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. has won exploration rights to a lithium clay deposit in China, as surging demand for electric cars fuels a race to secure supplies of raw materials. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning