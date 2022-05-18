U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,923.68
    -165.17 (-4.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,490.07
    -1,164.52 (-3.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,418.15
    -566.37 (-4.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.85
    -65.45 (-3.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.23
    -3.17 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.35 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0467
    -0.0088 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0161 (-1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1950
    -1.1630 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,135.82
    -971.30 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.46
    -19.22 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

The Big Impact Tradefull is Having on the E-Commerce Industry

·5 min read

NORTH CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / The beginning of the 2020s has turned out to be a boon for e-commerce businesses. Looking ahead, this trend toward online selling and buying is only expected to grow. After all, many people have discovered the benefits of being able to order everything from tacos to toothpaste with a swipe or click. And many see no reason to revert to their pre-pandemic shopping behaviors.

This offers exciting possibilities for companies willing to master all aspects of e-commerce, starting with logistical needs. Being able to deftly manage supply chain processes and fulfillment efforts puts organizations of all sizes in line to compete. Take the ability to quickly turnaround orders and make returns hassle-free. Those attributes go a long way toward engendering customer satisfaction and loyalty. Plus, the more easily employees can move products from one point to another, the less likely they'll be to feel disengaged-a leading contributor to the Great Resignation.

Of course, maintaining a smooth-running logistics workflow can be challenging. Though all e-commerce providers have different logistics operations, they can all be sure of one thing: Plenty of moving parts. Another obstacle to a streamlined logistics schema is figuring out how and where to store raw materials or merchandise. Leasing space can become expensive, and shuffling supplies usually requires a dedicated workforce. Shipping remains a concern for e-commerce, too. Getting the best mailing rates can be difficult, particularly for smaller sellers.

Despite these logistics barriers, e-commerce companies can still rise to the top of their sales niches by forming valuable partnerships. For many e-commerce providers, that partner-of-choice is Tradefull.

Leveling the Logistics Playing Field

Since its inception nearly two decades ago, Tradefull has focused on delivering e-commerce-related logistical and technological solutions. Over the years, the enterprise has arisen as a complete e-commerce solution. Currently, Tradefull works with clients ranging from small startups to major brands to iron out clients' logistical processes.

What does Tradefull bring to the table that's particularly rewarding for e-commerce entities?

1. Customizable Fulfillment Options

When it comes to fulfillment, some e-commerce stores like to concentrate on one-party logistics (1PL) and keep everything in-house. Others are looking for a more robust third-party logistics (3PL). Tradefull has the versatility to customize an approach that works either way-or to help design a unique 1PL-3PL hybrid system.

Consider an e-commerce retailer that would rather not deal with the day-to-day workings of fulfillment and needs a 3PL partner. The retailer could enable Tradefull's team to take over all its product storage, picking, packing, and shipping ventures. Leveraging Tradefull's expansive national warehousing footprint would enable the retailer to sell online without owning or renting a storage facility.

2. Integrative, Transparent Technology Solutions

Tradefull isn't just a supplier of physical logistics solutions. It's a supplier of technical ones, too. Take its proprietary warehouse management system, for example. The system facilitates real-time data collecting and provides an instant look into what's happening logistically. E-commerce clients can log in from anywhere and get a clearer look at what's happening with their products.

This type of transparency isn't just useful for back-office reporting, however. It makes life easier for customer service representatives as well. If representatives are given user access to the Tradefull system, they can resolve calls faster and more confidently. This leads to a better chance that customers will leave four-star and five-star reviews, not to mention buy more items later.

3. Access to the Largest e-Commerce Marketplaces

Amazon. eBay. Overstock. Groupon. These are just a few of the biggest players in the e-commerce world. Yet it can be difficult to gain traction on their platforms, especially for up-and-coming retailers. Once again, Tradefull can assist thanks to its e-commerce marketplace integrations.

Tradefull provides access to some of the top marketplaces and offers software to allow retailers to integrate products across multiple platforms. Consequently, retail teams only need to update product information once to change it in several places. And even though the company is selling across multiple sites, it can house its entire inventory lineup at a Tradefull warehouse. It's worth mentioning that Tradefull's marketplace relationships extend into some hard-to-onboard platforms that regularly turn away newcomers. These include Dressbarn, Pier 1, and Stein Mart.

4. Negotiating Power With Shipping Companies

Many e-commerce sellers find it hard to make a profit due to high shipping costs. For them, partnering with Tradefull as a 3PL provider can help reduce freight fees.

Tradefull has the ability to get better rates from major carriers because of the collective shipment volume its warehouses handle. From UPS to USPS, carriers are willing to give Tradefull-and, by proxy, its clients-a break on shipping charges. Even a few pennies per package can add up to substantial savings.

There's little indication that consumer sentiment toward online buying will slow down. And that's good for e-commerce companies. Nevertheless, e-commerce retailers need to align themselves with strong vendors to profit amid the high competition involved in Internet sales. They may want to start by setting up an appointment with a Tradefull team member.

CONTACT:
General Inquiries
1-888-203-0826
connect@tradefull.com

SOURCE: Tradefull



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701928/The-Big-Impact-Tradefull-is-Having-on-the-E-Commerce-Industry

