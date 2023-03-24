Big I Indiana Endorses ePayPolicy as Digital Payments Processor of Choice for Members

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePayPolicy is proud to announce its newest state insurance association endorsement. Big I Indiana recently named ePayPolicy as their recommended payment processing provider for its member agencies.

"One of the charges of the Big I Indiana is to make the jobs of our members simpler, safer and more efficient, which is why we're excited to partner with ePayPolcy to work with our members and help address their digital payment needs," said Steve Duff, CEO of the Big I Indiana. "The experience and success that ePayPolicy brings to Indiana will be a tremendous asset to our association and, more importantly, our members."

With the new partnership, Big I Indiana members will now be able to quickly create their own digital payments page to start accepting ACH and credit card payments. ePayPolicy also offers over a dozen AMS integrations that members may choose to take advantage of, allowing them to automate and sync many administrative and accounting tasks that were previously done manually.

"Digital payment is more than today's reality, it's today's standard," says Mark Engels, CEO of ePayPolicy. "Policyholders are consumers, and they're used to paying by credit card or ACH. ePayPolicy enables Big I Indiana's members to offer digital payment options instead of paper checks, speeding up policy binding and receivables in a more secure environment.

The partnership helps serve ePayPolicy's ultimate goal for customers of spending up receivables and binding business faster, while providing a more secure and delightful customer experience for agencies and their insureds.

About Big I Indiana

Big I Indiana is the largest industry trade association for independent insurance agents and agencies in the state of Indiana. They are 600+ agency members strong, with over 100 company affiliate members. Big I of Indiana supports their agents by providing education, agency management tools, insurance products, resources, and advocacy.

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payments tools, built just for the insurance industry. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages and automated check processing, with CheckMate. 6,000+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

