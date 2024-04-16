Big loans, TV ad blitzes: What Indiana governor candidates raised and spent in 2024

Indiana's Republican gubernatorial candidates are in the midst of a fundraising and spending blitz as the clock winds down to the May 7 primary.

The six of them collectively raised nearly $13.5 million and spent more than $20 million in the first three months of 2024 ― a massive feat considering they raised $18 million and spent about $15 million over the course of all of 2023. Hoosiers probably noticed the uptick in television ads since the beginning of the year.

More: See what Indiana governor candidates raised in 2023

In terms of raw numbers, former Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers raised the most according to the campaign finance reports that were due Monday, followed closely by Fort Wayne entrepreneur Eric Doden. But these two candidates also had a helping hand: Chambers loaned himself $3 million, and Doden received $3 million from his parents, in a mixture of donations and a loan.

Family and self-funding aside, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, who polling says is the race's frontrunner, comes out on top in fundraising. His nearly $3 million includes a $1 million boost from Richard Uihlein, the founder of Uline and a conservative megadonor.

Chambers, however, outspent his opponents, spending roughly $6.7 million.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch stands out for leaving a whopping $3 million in the bank as of the end of the reporting period, yet to be spent in these final weeks. Her opponents each have less than $1 million in cash on hand.

More: Read our profiles of Indiana's Republican governor candidates

Former Attorney General Curtis Hill and Indianapolis mother Jamie Reitenour trailed in fundraising. The Democratic primary is not competitive, with only Jennifer McCormick on the ballot. Donald Rainwater is running as a Libertarian.

Here is a breakdown of what each Republican candidate raised and spent in the first quarter of 2024:

Mike Braun

Sen. Mike Braun talks with attendees of the National Federation of Independent Businesses gubernatorial candidate forum and luncheon on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Wellington Fishers Banquet & Conference Center in Fishers, Indiana.

Raised: $2.9 million

Spent: Just over $6 million

Cash on hand: $946,000

Who donated:

Individual donors gave $2.2 million, for an average contribution of $4,700 per person. His largest donors include Richard Uihlein, founder of Uline, who gave $1 million; Herbert Simon, chair emeritus of the Simon Property Group, who gave $50,000; and Stuart Reed, president of Magnolia Health Systems, who also gave $50,000.

Corporations, including a handful from his hometown of Jasper, gave $109,500.

Political action committees gave $177,000, the bulk coming from trucking and construction industries.

Spending on radio, TV or other video ads: $4.7 million

Brad Chambers

Brad Chambers, left, an Indiana Republican gubernatorial candidate, talks to Lyric Miller during the Indianapolis Firefighters Emerald Society’s St. Paddy’s Day Tent Party on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Raised: $4.5 million

Spent: $6.7 million

Cash on hand: $761,000

Story continues

Who donated:

Chambers largest supporter was himself: He loaned $3 million to his campaign this quarter, on top of $5 million earlier in the campaign.

Outside of that, other individuals gave a little over $1 million, for an average of $2,700 per person. Some notable donors include Will Weaver, whose family founded Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing, and who donated $100,000; real estate developer Douglas Rose, who donated $76,000; Merchants Bank chair Michael Petrie, who is also Chambers' campaign treasurer, and who donated $100,000.

Corporations gave $21,000.

Political action committees gave $26,000.

Some other notable contributions include $100,000 from the James E. Meyer Living Trust and the Garrett Construction Company in Greenwood.

Spending on n radio, TV or other video ads: $4.5 million

Suzanne Crouch

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, an Indiana Republican gubernatorial candidate, takes a tour of the Indiana United Methodist Children's Home on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Lebanon, Indiana.

Raised: $1.4 million

Spent: $2.1 million

Cash on hand: $3.1 million

Who donated:

Individual donors gave $891,000, for an average contribution of $2,700 per person. Her largest donors include auto executive Richard Keith Byers, who gave $54,000; Richard Kaskel, founder of EnCom Polymers in Evansville, who gave $50,000; and Elaine Bedel, CEO of the Indiana Development Destination Corporation, who gave $40,000.

Corporations gave $77,000.

Political action committees gave $138,000, $80,000 of which came from the national plumbers and pipefitters union PAC based in Maryland.

She also received a notable $50,000 contribution from Bridges Autism Therapy LLC, a Carmel clinic.

Spending on radio, TV or other video ads: $1.4 million

Eric Doden

Eric Doden, an Indiana Republican gubernatorial candidate, talks with police officers, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, during a Morgan County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 119 meeting at the Martin County Shrine Club in Martinsville, Indiana.

Raised: $4.4 million

Spent: $5.2 million

Cash on hand: $251,000

Who donated:

Doden's largest supporters were his family. His parents, Daryle and Brenda Doden, each gave $1 million donations; the pair then gave his campaign a $1 million loan.

Outside of that, individuals gave about $990,000, for an average contribution of $6,200 a person. Other notable donors include Sweetwater founder Charles Surack, who gave $150,000; Grove Holdings executive director Phil Grove, who gave $150,000; and Jason Sweitzer, president of Auburn-based Tempus Technologies, who gave $100,000.

Corporations gave $46,300.

Some other notable contributions included $75,000 from Fort Wayne-based WTL Properties and Bluffton-based Black Gold Ventures.

Spending on radio, TV or other video ads: $4.1 million

Curtis Hill

Curtis Hill, the former Indiana attorney general, talks with an attendee before the start of the National Federation of Independent Businesses gubernatorial candidate forum and luncheon on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Wellington Fishers Banquet & Conference Center in Fishers, Indiana.

Raised: $200,500

Spent: $289,400

Cash on hand: $34,400

Who donated:

Individuals gave the vast majority: $192,700, for an average contribution of $1,900 per person. Hill's largest supporters include South Bend resident Jacqueline Stout, who gave $37,000; Elkhart resident Thomas Arnold, who gave $15,000; and Bristol resident Brian Smith, who gave $10,000.

Spending on radio, TV or other video ads: Hill didn't buy video or television ads, but he did spend about $13,000 on direct mailers.

Jamie Reitenour

Indiana gubernatorial candidate Jamie Reitenour leads a prayer service March 29, 2024 at the Spirit of Life Church in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Raised: $39,500

Spent: $48,000

Cash on hand: $6,200

Who donated:

Individuals contributed to most of Reitenour's fundraising: $33,000, for an average of $500 per person. (Almost all of the remaining amount she raised came through unitemized contributions, which comprise annual donations of less than $100.

Spending on radio, TV or other video ads: Reitenour didn't buy video or TV ads, but she did spend about $14,000 on outdoor advertising (like billboards).

Contact IndyStar state government and politics reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter @kayla_dwyer17.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana governor's race: Who raised and spent the most in 2024