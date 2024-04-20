Big Lots Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$4.72b (down 14% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$481.9m (loss widened by 129% from FY 2023).

US$16.53 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$7.30 loss in FY 2023).

BIG Sales Performance

Like-for-like sales growth: Down 13.5% vs FY 2023.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Big Lots EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 4.6%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Discount Retailing contributing US$4.72b. Notably, cost of sales worth US$3.04b amounted to 64% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$1.99b (92% of total expenses). Explore how BIG's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Multiline Retail industry in the US are expected to grow by 10%.

Performance of the American Multiline Retail industry.

The company's shares are up 7.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Big Lots (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

