Big Money Savings: Buying One of These 5 Cars Could Mean Never Buying Another One Again

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A car is typically considered a depreciating asset since it loses value when you drive off the dealership lot. So, if you’re buying a car, you want to get the most possible use out of it. Of course, maintenance is a must to keep your vehicle in working order, but some manufacturers build a superior product that makes it easier to keep your car around for longer.

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Here: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

The Record Holder

While it might impress you when a car surpasses 200,000 miles, some cars achieve mileage reaching the millions. A Guinness Book of World Records holder is the Volvo P1800, which Irv Gordan purchased in 1966 for $4,150. The original owner racked up 3.2 million miles on his Volvo and kept the car until his passing in 2018 when the Volvo company purchased the vehicle.

Volvo keeps it part of its Heritage Collection and studied what enabled its long lifespan. The key to keeping it running was Gordan’s “meticulous care, on-schedule oil changes, and his safe driving practices.” reported Volvo’s 2013 press release.

A 1991 Chevy Silverado takes the next highest mileage at 1.29 million miles. Frank Oresnik bought it in 1996 with 41,000 miles on it and endearingly called it “Old Girl.” In an interview with NPR, he attributed taking extra care towards the maintenance to the car’s lifespan.

Best Choices for Longer Vehicle Lifespan

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average age of light trucks and passenger cars on the road is 12.2 years as of 2022. Back in 2000, the average age was only 8.9 years. As car tech continues advancing, the upward trend could continue.

If you want to make the most of your next vehicle purchase, a recent study from iSeeCars could help you find the best odds of reaching 250,000 miles and beyond. On average, cars have an 11.8% chance of going over a quarter of a million miles. The complete study listed 23 car models, but we’ll give you the top five.

Story continues

Rank Car Model Chance of Lasting 250,000+ Miles (%) 1 Ford F-350 Super Duty 49.1% 2 Toyota Land Cruiser 47.9% 3 Toyota Tundra 47.9% 4 Toyota Sequoia 47.1% 5 Ford F-250 Super Duty 43.6%

Toyota dominates the list, with its cars holding eight total of 23 spots. Honda holds another four spots on the list, with brands like Chevrolet, GMC, and Ram sprinkled throughout. Although Ford only holds two places on the list, it’s firmly in first and fifth place with great chances of making it past 250,000 miles.

Bottom Line

Getting a car that lasts the tests of time takes several factors. Some models could increase your chances of a long life on the road and attention to engineering is crucial, but you give your car the best chance at a long life with routine maintenance, safe driving habits, and extra care.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Big Money Savings: Buying One of These 5 Cars Could Mean Never Buying Another One Again