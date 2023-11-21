These Big-Name Companies Could IPO In 2024 — Are They The Next Millionaire Makers?

Many people have become millionaires investing in the stock market. One of the best paths to success is to invest in promising initial public offerings (IPOs) and ride the wave to the top.

IPOs To Watch In 2024

IPOs can be delayed for any number of reasons, but there are several companies with intentions of heading down this path next year. Now is the time to learn more about these companies and their IPO plans, as this knowledge will help you decide when, where and how much to invest.

Fanatics

Fanatics Inc., a leading global sports merchandise company valued at $31 billion, is advancing toward an IPO. The company, founded in 2011 by Michael Rubin, held its second investor day of the year in June. It was attended by over 100 investors from major firms like Goldman Sachs and Barclays, with an additional 300 joining virtually.

Stripe

There was a lot of talk about a Stripe Inc. IPO in 2023. And then nothing happened. Now, talks of an IPO are heating up again, with many expecting this to happen once the calendar turns in January.

The company, which specializes in payment processing software for e-commerce and mobile applications, is valued at $50 billion and based in San Francisco and Dublin.

Stripe has delayed its IPO multiple times because of unfavorable market conditions. Even so, Stripe is rumored to be considering a direct listing in 2024.

Cerebras Systems

In a FOX Business interview earlier this year, Joe Endoso, chief operating officer at the investment platform Linqto, spoke favorably about Cerebras as one of the companies leading the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

“Led by an experienced management team from SeaMicro, the Cerebras Systems team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers and engineers are addressing these challenges by developing unique, high-performance computing chips specifically designed to accelerate AI applications,” he said. “Cerebras has built a new class of computer system, designed for the singular purpose of accelerating generative AI work.”

With the generative AI market at the forefront, Cerebras Systems may decide to strike while the iron is hot with a 2024 IPO.

These big-name companies are seriously considering an IPO in the coming year, but remember this: Many others will go public. Keep an eye on both traditional stock exchanges and the over-the-counter (OTC) market to find your next investment.

