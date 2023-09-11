What big-name stores should move to Swansea? The town has vacant retail space to fill.

SWANSEA — Even if it’s no longer home to a Swansea Mall, Swansea Mall Drive is still the address of several destination retail centers — though much diminished from the mall's heyday in the 1980s.

On the road’s west side, the former Swansea Mall is in the midst of a massive redevelopment. The mall’s ring road and parking lot deteriorated rapidly after the mall’s closing; they have since been resurfaced, and hundreds of parking spaces restriped. The exterior has received a ground-to-roof makeover. And signage shows the property has been rechristened Swansea Center.

On the east side, the development known as Swansea Crossing remains active, though minus several stores and an anchor.

Both properties have an abundance of retail space for lease. But what stores will fill it? Let’s take a look at what’s there now and what we can expect — and scroll to the end to voice your opinion about what you’d like to see.

A sign at the entrance identifies the former Swansea Mall as Swansea Center, and guides customers to the development's few tenants.

Who owns the former Swansea Mall?

The property is owned and managed by Brady Sullivan Properties of Manchester, New Hampshire. After the mall’s closure in March 2019, it was acquired for $4.6 million by Dick Anagnost of the Anagnost Cos.; Anagnost and Brady Sullivan are a joint venture. It contains 600,000 square feet of space on 82 acres.

What is the plan for the former Swansea Mall?

According to Brady Sullivan’s website, its ultimate goal is to build two apartment buildings on the site containing 142 units, along with commercial, retail and office space, “creating a vibrant, experiential lifestyle center.” In 2022, the location was going to be known as the Shoppes at Swansea; this has been changed to Swansea Center, using a variation of the mall’s swan logo.

The exterior of the former Swansea Mall has been remodeled. The mixed-use development is known as Swansea Center.

What is at Swansea Center now?

The tenants at Swansea Center have not changed in the past year. The site contains Prime Storage, a self-storage facility; Crunch Fitness, a gym; Unified2 Global Packaging Group, a manufacturer of packaging products and a subsidiary of the Kraft Group; and His Providence Church, a nondenominational ministry. The remainder is vacant.

Story continues

Walmart, which abuts Swansea Center to the west, is separately owned.

How close are they to completing the project at Swansea Center?

It’s unclear. The exterior of the property has been revitalized; the level of interior renovation is not known. Brady Sullivan representatives did not immediately return multiple information requests.

The two apartment buildings planned for the site would sit at the site’s north end, one on either side of the main building. Two areas have been fenced off where the building’s footprints are proposed, but construction has not begun on either building.

The former Swansea Mall logo remains on one of the entrances to Swansea Center.

What spaces are available at Swansea Center?

According to floor plans available from Brady Sullivan, there are 16 commercial vacancies at the property, ranging from about 2,000-square-foot spaces to an 86,000-square-foot major location.

What about Swansea Crossing? What is it, and who owns it?

The plaza across Swansea Mall Drive from the former mall is owned by Gator Investments of Miami Lakes, Florida.

What is located at Swansea Crossing now? What happened to the Regal Cinema there?

The shopping center contains several tenants, anchored by Big Lots in the center and Yankee Spirits at the north end.

The southern anchor was a Regal Cinema until it closed in October 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie theater chain closed more than 500 locations, including Swansea. The spot remains vacant.

The former Regal Cinema has been vacant at the Swansea Crossing plaza since 2020. The 40,000-square-foot spot remains for lease.

What space is left at Swansea Crossing?

Gator Investments’ website lists five vacancies, including a restaurant space. The former Regal Cinema is the building's largest space, 40,000 square feet. It’s unknown if any companies have expressed interest in locating there; a request for information from Gator Investments was not returned.

Scan this QR code with your phone to find a survey -- tell us what stores you'd like to see in Swansea.

What do you want to see move to Swansea?

Dream big (up to 86,000 square feet). Tap or click this link to tell us what you’d like to see move to Swansea, or scan this QR code.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Poll: Which retail stores should move into former Swansea Mall?