U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,115.32
    -45.36 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,866.36
    -313.78 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,078.70
    -96.53 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.79
    -24.77 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.65
    +3.24 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.00
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0270
    +0.0550 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2541
    -0.0051 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9700
    +1.3540 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,383.10
    +447.41 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.58
    +6.95 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Big name strategic partners unveiled at Sage Partner Summit 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sage
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SGGEF
  • SGPYY
Sage
Sage

Global Financial partnerships announced with Lloyds Bank plc and Satago, alongside ADP, a leading provider of HR and Payroll software and services

DALLAS, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) today kicked off Sage Partner Summit 2022 announcing three new strategic partnerships.

During his keynote speech to Sage Partners, channel head Aziz Benmalek, announced partnerships with technology and banking leaders Lloyds Bank plc, Satago, and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), a provider of HR and Payroll software and services.

These new partnerships demonstrate both the scale of Sage’s ecosystem, and of the investment in developing new and innovative direct and indirect routes to market.

“What the past two years have taught us is that there is no turning back on digitalization. As part of our digital network, we are uniquely placed to support customers with best-in-class solutions, making it simpler for them to do business,” says Aziz Benmalek, President, Sage North America, and EVP, Global Partner Organization.

“The partnerships we have announced today with Lloyds Bank plc, Satago, and specifically ADP offer our resellers the opportunity to put enterprise-grade solutions into the hands of SMB customers.”

Partnerships explained:

Partnering with Lloyds Bank plc and Satago for simplified access to finance
Soon to be launched, this three-way partnership between Sage, Lloyds Bank plc and Satago will offer fast and flexible access to cash from unpaid invoices, helping small businesses better manage cash flow. Powered by Satago, Sage customers will be able to access instant financing from Lloyds Bank, based on the value of unpaid invoices – regardless of payment terms.

Collaboration with ADP to boost productivity and performance
Following the announcement in November of their collaboration with ADP, Sage today shared availability of Sage Intacct Payroll, and Sage People Payroll both powered by ADP. The solutions streamline the flow of information between Sage products and ADP’s WorkForce Now (WFN) technology, synchronizing employee data and payroll entries, and improving the quality of reporting, with fewer errors.

The annual Sage Partner Summit event, designed exclusively for Sage’s worldwide partner community, is taking place in Dallas, Texas, from June 7-10, 2022.

Editor’s notes:

Solution availability
Solution financed by Lloyds Bank plc – available in the UK from Q4 2022. Sage and Satago will continue to roll out the solution globally, working with local banks in respective countries.

ADP – US Early Adopter availability from June. General availability from the fall, with partner enablement across 2023.

About Sage
Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ and www.sageintacct.com.

About Sage Partner Summit
Sage Partner Summit is the signature annual partner event from Sage. This global event is a pivotal moment in the event calendar for Sage and its partners to connect, driving mutual success with our ecosystem. Sage Partner Summit 2022, is a 4-day, in-person event taking place in Dallas, Texas, from June 7-10. Sage partners are attending to gain insight into Sage's channel strategy and opportunities to build, connect and deliver, together with Sage.

Media contact:
Peter Olson
peter.olson@sage.com
408-878-0951


Recommended Stories

  • What Is Going Wrong With Carnival Stock?

    With its shares down 33% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) isn't enjoying the post-COVID-19 bull run you might have expected. While the return of cruising has led to a boom in sales, it will take years for the company to shed its mountain of debt. Rising interest rates and a possible recession could make the situation significantly worse.

  • Roku stock spikes on rumors of Netflix buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Roku amid speculation of a Netflix acquisition.

  • Stocks: Tesla pops, home builders under pressure, ScottsMiracle-Gro falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • 11 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we look at the 11 best EV stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis on the EV industry, its history, current status, and future outlook, please go directly to the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. The EV industry has seen an exponential growth over past couple years off […]

  • Plug Power Is Getting a Charge: Our Latest Price Targets

    Plug Power has announced that it is building a green hydrogen plant at Europe's second largest port of Antwerp-Bruges and a sell-side firm started coverage of the stock with a "neutral" rating Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is another story in that there is a bullish divergence with the OBV line making a low in late January and an equal low in May even though prices made a lower low. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator shows us another bullish divergence with a low in late January and a slightly higher low in May.

  • How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon's Stock Didn't Take Off Post-Split. Here's Why.

    You might have cheered when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced its 20-for-1 stock split -- whether you're already an Amazon investor or just thinking of buying the stock. Amazon stock rose on its first day trading at the split-adjusted price. It's reasonable to imagine investors flocking to Amazon shares at the new, lower price.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Home affordability has ‘collapsed’ in 2022, and this is what to expect next, according to Bank of America

    Housing affordability hasn't been this bad since around 1987 or 2005, says Chris Flanagan's team at BofA Global Research.

  • ‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Apple is the latest company offering a buy-now-pay-later option. Here are 4 reasons you should think twice before signing up.

    Apple follows companies including Affirm and Klarna into the BNPL space. But observers advise caution before jumping in.

  • If Netflix Acquired Roku, It Could Be a Match Made in Heaven

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock surged Wednesday on employee rumors of a potential acquisition by Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The reports seemed to gain steam when "Roku abruptly closed the trading window for all employees, prohibiting them from selling any of their vested stock at a time when they should normally be able to do so," according to a report by Business Insider, citing "people familiar with the matter." Netflix and Roku declined to comment on the rumors and there could be other reasons to restrict trading, but it raises the intriguing possibility that Roku's digital advertising prowess could be just the thing that Netflix needs to reignite its waning subscriber growth.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    Clean energy is a growing business, but don't count carbon fuels out yet. Here are three old names you'll want to get to know today.

  • I put $200K toward a down payment for a condo unit with my boyfriend. He is on the title, but not on the mortgage. How do I protect my equity investment now?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I recently sold my apartment and put the equity earned (over $200,000) toward a new condo unit I own with my partner. My partner — we are not married — is on title, but not on the mortgage.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Jumped to Its Highest Level in Months. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • Why Netflix buying Roku doesn't make sense

    Sure, Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood once ran internet TV for Netflix as he proudly lists on his LinkedIn profile. And yes, you can use a $25 Roku stick to access your Netflix account.

  • 4 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A basket of these e-commerce companies could potentially -- and maybe literally -- pay dividends a decade down the road.