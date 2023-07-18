Big News: Another M7 School Launches A Master In Management Program

Big News: A Second M7 School Launches A Master In Management Program

There’s a new MiM in town: The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business has launched a Master in Management program, instantly becoming one of the top U.S. players in the MiM landscape

The era of European dominance of the master in management degree may be coming to an end.

Long the leader in the space, Europe for the last 10 years has had to contend with a growing number of highly regarded MiM programs in the United States. Now those ranks have grown by a big new player.

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business announced Tuesday (July 18) the launch of a 10-month master in management program, the Booth School’s first new degree program since before World War II. Applications to the first MiM cohort will open September 1, 2023, and the first classes are scheduled to get underway in fall 2024.

Tuition for the Booth MiM won’t be announced until April 2024, according to the school, but will be an estimated $65,000 to $67,000 — less than the $84,2oo for MIT Sloan’s Master of Science in Management Studies and significantly less than the $138,640 for Stanford GSB’s MSx program for older students, but slightly more than Kellogg’s MSMS ($62,349). Unlike those three programs and many others in the U.S. (including the MiMs at Yale School of Management and Duke Fuqua School of Business), the Booth MiM is not designated as a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program. Those prices are substantially the roughly $55,500 tuition cost at highly ranked European players such as INSEAD and HEC Paris where the MiM programs last between 14 months and two years vs. the 10-month option at Chicago Booth. Nonetheless, compared to a top MBA, the Booth MiM is a real bargain.

Booth estimates other attendance costs outside fees will be around $35,000.

A CHANGING LANDSCAPE

Chicago Booth’s Starr Marcello: “We have seen the power of the Booth MBA for catapulting mid- or later-career professionals. Now we are eager to provide access to those just starting out in the professional world”

Booth’s announcement makes it the fourth M7 business school with a master in management program, after neighbor Northwestern Kellogg School of Management, MIT Sloan School of Management, and Stanford Graduate School of Business — and according to the most recent credible B-school rankings, the highest-ranked (see Poets&Quants‘ breakdown of U.S. News‘ MBA ranking here and P&Q‘s own ranking here). The launch of the Booth MiM comes less than a month after P&Q published the first authoritative list of U.S. master in management programs.

“We are excited to debut Chicago Booth’s one-year Master in Management, the school’s first new degree program in 88 years,” says Madhav Rajan, Booth dean and the George Pratt Shultz professor of accounting, in a statement accompanying the announcement of the new program. “We look forward to introducing foundational business skills to a new generation of Booth students, enhancing their impact in that first job and beyond.”

The program will kick off with a two-week Boothcamp experience in Chicago that begins in mid-August. Boothcamp includes both academic activities and professional development opportunities to help prepare students for the program and for their careers. After taking the five courses in business fundamentals in the core curriculum as a cohort, Booth’s MiM students will be able to tailor their studies by signing up for a series of four courses in one of five areas: Finance, Strategic Management, Analytics, Marketing, or Entrepreneurship. In each of these concentrations, students choose their four courses from among a portfolio of options. In Entrepreneurship, for example, there are 13 courses that range from New Venture Strategy to Impact Investing. In Analytics, there are a dozen options, from Big Data and Machine Learning to Data-Driven Marketing and Healthcare Analytics.

BOOTH PROGRAM INCLUDES A CO-CURRICULAR COURSE ON SUCCEEDING IN THE WORKPLACE

Overall, Booth says MiM students will be able to choose among more than 100 electives, though there is only one additional elective a student could take after doing the nine courses in the core and concentration. The curriculum also includes what Booth is describing as “a co-curricular course” titled Succeeding in the Workplace. This is a 10-week course that starts in Boothcamp and runs into the school’s Autumn Quarter.

Kellogg’s has long been regarded as the top U.S. master in management program for pre-experienced students. Steve Thompson, senior director of full-time admissions, told P&Q in a recent interview that even as the format has long favored European B-schools and students, U.S. schools and employers are beginning to see the value in programs of shorter duration than MBAs, with younger students who have less work experience, many of whom may have non-business degrees and backgrounds.

“An advanced degree like a master’s in management is a valuable opportunity to fine-tune and build an early and initial set of skills that will set you on an early path to success as you’re entering the workforce,” Thompson said. “As some undergraduate students approach the end of their degree, they may recognize that they would benefit from enhancing their business acumen before entering the job market and our MSMS program serves to bridge that gap in a meaningful and impactful way. The employment outcomes for our MSMS students highlight that the degree is highly valued across industries, but we agree there is an opportunity to increase awareness of the Masters in Management amongst prospective students and employers. We are actively working to do that; and have seen great success thus far.”

(See Poets&Quants‘ Spotlights on the Georgetown McDonough Master of Science in Management and the Illinois Gies Master of Science in Management.)

BOOTH’S NEW MiM IS AIMED AT NEW UNDERGRADUATES

Chicago Booth is encouraging those who have earned an undergraduate degree after September 2022 or who will earn it by August 2024 to apply to its new MiM program.

Admission to the Booth MiM will hinge on several factors:

Submission of a Graduate Management Admission Test or Graduate Record Exam score

Strong communication skills as displayed in essays and an interview

A high undergraduate grade point average

BOOTH MASTER IN MANAGEMENT APPLICATION DEADLINES

Round Submission Deadline Decision Notification Date One November 1, 2023 Week of December 11 Two January 3, 2024 Week of February 12 Three March 1, 2024 Week of April 8 Four April 30, 2024 Week of June 3

ADMISSION INTANGIBLES

Besides GMAT/GRE scores, GPA and essays and interviews, Booth also will gauge four intangible areas:

Confidence and leadership: “We evaluate an applicant’s overall confidence level and leadership potential. We define this as a strong understanding of and belief in self, a sense of passion for one’s interests, the ability to communicate with conviction, social warmth and gregariousness, and humility”

Collaboration: “We evaluate the applicant’s ability to work well with others. In particular, we examine the extent to which applicants are able to be active listeners, their ability to recognize how one’s actions and feelings affect others, and their understanding of group dynamics”

Intellectual Curiosity: “We evaluate the extent to which applicants have demonstrated an active interest in understanding the world around them, their thirst for learning and knowledge, and the extent to which they dedicate time and energy to learning and understanding areas of interest”

Self-Awareness: “Assessment of self-awareness is based on the following criteria: displays critical introspection and a keen understanding of one’s personality, strengths, weaknesses; demonstrates the ability to accept and incorporate feedback, and to exercise sound judgment and decision-making”

“At Booth, we believe access to top graduate management education can be truly transformative,” says Starr Marcello, deputy dean for MBA programs. “We have seen the power of the Booth MBA for catapulting mid- or later-career professionals. Now we are eager to provide access to those just starting out in the professional world. We believe completing the master in management program at Booth will enable young professionals to marry their passion — whether it be physics, computer science, art history, philosophy, or other areas of the liberal arts or STEM fields — with management skills that position them for high-impact careers.”

Learn more about the Chicago Booth Master in Management program here.

