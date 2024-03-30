Big parcel in north Scottsdale's Silverleaf will go to highest bidder

A prime 6.7-acre piece of land in north Scottsdale’s posh Silverleaf community will go to the highest bidder at an April 6 auction.

The site can be subdivided into two home lots, or it can house a 60,000-square-foot estate.

Mansions in Silverleaf have sold for more than $25 million.

Elite Auctions will start taking bids at 11 a.m. next Saturday. Remote bids will be taken by phone.

"With its incredible location within the Summit at Silverleaf community, 11400 E. Hideaway Lane represents a rare opportunity to own and develop a piece of paradise in one of Arizona's most coveted private communities," said Randy Haddaway, CEO of Elite Auctions.

Metro Phoenix’s million-dollar-plus home market didn’t slow like the rest of the Valley’s housing market when interest rates started to climb.

Scottsdale is still a seller’s market, according to The Cromford Report.

