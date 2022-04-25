U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,277.94
    +6.16 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,941.36
    +129.96 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,955.89
    +116.59 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.38
    +3.72 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.12
    -2.95 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    -32.70 (-1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.49 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0085 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    -0.0860 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    -0.0094 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9840
    -0.4410 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,123.71
    +493.07 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.88
    +25.99 (+2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Why Big Pharma's main argument about drug prices doesn't hold up, according to Rep. Katie Porter

Adriana Belmonte
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

The pharmaceutical industry has drawn strong criticism over the past decade for driving up the prices of prescription drugs.

Although Big Pharma executives and supporters argue that these price hikes are necessary in order to sustain research and development (R&D), i.e. innovation to help the development of new medications, not everyone agrees with that rationalization.

According to Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), the money from increased pricing isn’t being used for the right reasons.

“The facts are very clear: Big pharmaceutical companies spend many multiples more on stock buybacks to line the pockets of their shareholders than they do on reinvesting in their companies in lifesaving cures and diseases,” Porter told Yahoo Finance Presents (video above).

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) participates in a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) participates in a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Last year, the congresswoman went viral when she questioned AbbVie (ABBV) CEO Richard Gonzalez about the company’s drug prices.

"Mr. Gonzalez, you're spending all this money to make sure you make money, rather than spending money to invest in, develop drugs and help patients with affordable, lifesaving drugs," she said during the hearing. "You lie to patients when you charge them twice as much for an unimproved drug and then you lie to policymakers when you tell us that R&D justifies those price increases ... The Big Pharma fairytale is one of groundbreaking R&D that justifies astronomical prices, but the pharma reality is that you spend most of your company's money making money for yourself and your shareholders."

Porter noted that between 2013 to 2018, just $2.45 billion was spent on R&D while $4.71 billion was spent on marketing and $334 million on executive compensation. Additionally, the company spent $50 billion on stock buybacks, the congresswoman said.

“Everybody should want us to have innovative care, but it doesn’t do any good to develop those drugs if they’re priced out of reach,” Porter said. “More importantly, who does the basic science research that makes breakthroughs — whether it’s cancer drugs or COVID vaccines — possible? It’s us as the federal taxpayers.”

Taxpayers “fund that basic science research, and drug companies have a role to play in bringing it to market,” she added. “But there simply is no set of facts that supports that allowing the government to negotiate drug prices would reduce innovation. If anything, having a more competitive market would put a premium on companies who do put the profits that they earn back into inventing the next product, rather than excess profit price gouging going to line their shareholders’ pockets.”

AbbVie is the manufacturer behind two names that had some of the biggest price jumps over the past decade, according to NiceRx’s 2022 Prescription Drug Report.

Humulin, an insulin, saw the biggest price hike over the past decade. (Chart: NiceRx)
Humulin, an insulin, saw the biggest price hike over the past decade. (Chart: NiceRx)

Humira, a medication used to treat autoimmune conditions like Crohn’s Disease and arthritis, cost $1,940. That number shot up to $7,293 in January 2022, a 155.9% increase. Creon, a medication for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, increased by 223.8% in that same time period.

Other pharmaceutical companies have also marked up their prescription drug prices significantly within the last 10 years. Two types of insulin, both manufactured by Eli Lilly (LLY), are among the top 10 drugs with the biggest price increases. Humulin saw the biggest price hike, rising 1,070.1% from $67 in 2012 to $1,512 in 2022.

Adriana Belmonte is a reporter and editor covering politics and health care policy for Yahoo Finance. You can follow her on Twitter @adrianambells and reach her at adriana@yahoofinance.com.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • How Nkarta Stock Doubled On Its 'Natural Killers' In Blood Cancer

    Nkarta announced promising results from two studies in blood cancer patients on Monday, leading the tiny biotech stock to catapult higher.

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week:

  • Axsome Therapeutics' Good Fortune Reverses As Its Migraine Drug Hits A Hurdle

    Axsome Therapeutics expects the Food and Drug Administration to reject its migraine treatment, leading AXSM stock to crumble on Monday.

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • U.S. oil prices fall below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday, with U.S. prices below $100 a barrel --- on track for the lowest finish in two weeks --- as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • Coca-Cola earnings: Price hikes lead to a big quarter

    The cost of drinking sugary (and non sugary) products from Coca-Cola (KO) are on a steep rise, helping to pad the beverage giant's sales and profits.

  • China Looks to Sell Spare LNG as Virus Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, is trying to sell some spare supply due to fears that demand-sapping virus lockdowns could spread from Shanghai to other parts of the country.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Oil Markets In Limbo, China Russia Playing Havoc?

    Global oil markets seeking direction due to China lockdown

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.

  • Buffett Not Pleased by Climate Change Proposals

    Activist shareholders want Berkshire to give more detail about its carbon output and to spend more on climate change.

  • BioVaxys Enters Critical Tumor Cell Supply Agreement with Deaconess Research Institute for BVX-0918 Bioproduction

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV, FRA:5LB, OTCQB:BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the Deaconess Research Institute ("DRI") to supply BioVaxys with surgically debulked tumors from Stage III/Stage IV ovarian cancer patients undergoing treatment at Deaconess Health System ("Deaconess"). DRI, based in Evansville, Indiana, is the clinical studies arm of Deaconess, a premier regional provider of health care services in the United States.

  • Next Grocery Shock Awaits as Food Giants Face Cooking Oil Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s shock move to ban exports of cooking oil will reverberate across the world, threatening to push up costs for the likes of Nestle SA and Unilever Plc and heightening concerns about food inflation. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Decline Ahea