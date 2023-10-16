Big plans in SW Ocala: What's going in behind Publix at SW 42nd Street/27th Avenue?

A developer seeks to build a mixed-use project on 55 acres adjacent to the Publix-anchored shopping center across from Trinity Catholic High School at Southwest 42nd Street and Southwest 27th Avenue (Shady Road/County Road 475A.)

If approved, the development will include a medical office park, 48 townhomes and 30 apartment buildings (480 apartment units total,) according to Jimmy Gooding, an attorney who represents owner/developer Leon Ocala Holdings III LLC. Some of the apartment buildings will be four stories tall.

Gooding said the development will have ample buffering between the new buildings and the El Dorado residential community. He also said the apartments will be luxury units with amenities including a pool and open space.

Miami-based Leon Ocala Holdings is seeking to revise the Planned Development zoning for the land. It bought the property for $6.5 million in 2010, according to records on file with the Property Appraiser's Office.

As part of its rezoning request, Leon Ocala Holdings first is required by Ocala ordinance to hold a neighborhood meeting about the project. The meeting will be 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the College of Central Florida's Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. To access the Webber Center, use the Southwest 20th Street entrance.

The meeting will have an open house format, though there will be a brief presentation at 5:45 p.m., according to a legal notice.

Once that meeting is held, the developer will be cleared to submit its application for the proposed zoning change. That will trigger technical and procedural reviews, and eventually Ocala City Council review.

The residential/medical aspect of Leon Ocala Holdings III's development plan has been contemplated at least since 2011. To date only the development's commercial aspect — the Publix-anchored Grand Oaks Town Center at 2575 SW 42nd St. — has been built.

Leon is a major land owner in Marion. Two years ago, one of his companies paid $6.05 million for a 73-acre equestrian estate in southeast Ocala owned by former Major League Baseball player Troy Glaus and his wife.

jrosss@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: SW Ocala Publix could be getting a lot of new neighbors