U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.50
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,386.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,355.25
    +16.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,335.10
    +3.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.09
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.11 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1943
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    +0.0490 (+3.30%)
     

  • Vix

    15.62
    -0.35 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3892
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8060
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,571.76
    +2,650.61 (+8.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    765.98
    -76.67 (-9.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.07
    +26.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.18
    +190.98 (+0.66%)
     

The Big Reason Why DSLR Lenses Should Cost Less

Chris Gampat
·2 min read

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

If you’ve been following what the photo industry has been doing, you probably noticed the trend. Back in 2014, we spoke to many in the industry about the future of lenses. It used to be true that a lens would easily last a decade while a camera lasted only a few years. But that’s not the case anymore. These days, you’re lucky if a lens lasts you 10 years. And in some cases, that’s certainly true. Camera technology advances so much all the time, and so too do the megapixels on sensors. But with DSLRs coming to an end, the high prices on many of DSLR Lenses should as well.

Many of those lenses could receive new life by being adapted to mirrorless cameras. And of course, sensor technology has made us adapt. Here’s a quote from Sigma in the article we did a while back:

“But Sigma CEO Yamaki believes that lenses will still last consumers quite a long time. He tells us that improving lens resolving power is more difficult than increasing sensor resolution. “This is because manufacturing the lens involves complicated analog technology and in order to improve the performance of such devices, accumulations of small and detailed improvements are required.”

“Mr. Yamaki states that sensor resolution will continue to increase and that the megapixel war isn’t over. But he believes that a manufacturer’s lens lineup will slow down the progression of sensor technology. He reasons that, “…it’s not so easy to find such a high performance lens that fits the super high resolution cameras. For manufacturers, it’s very challenging to make such a high performance lenses.” He continued to state that really good lenses will obviously survive much longer and that normal lenses may have a shorter lifespan. But on top of this, he believes that wise consumers go after the good lenses to begin with.”

Back in 2014, DSLRs were a lot more dominant. And the pace of lens innovation has far exceeded what DSLR lenses are capable of. Manufacturers have stated that lenses for mirrorless cameras are often more complicated and better. If I keep saying all this, then I’m just going to repeat myself. So instead, I’ll ask you to consider a few critical questions:

  • Who is still buying DSLRs?

  • Why would you buy a DSLR?

  • Will those people buy more than one DSLR lens?

  • Why would they buy more than one DSLR lens?

  • What’s the advantage of owning more than one DSLR lens?

  • Why would you get that over mirrorless cameras?

  • What’s the point of a DSLR today in a world where mirrorless is the mainstay?

  • Why should we hold onto older cameras? Is there really a functional reason for it?

  • Is there any sort of sentimental reason to hold onto those cameras and lenses?

  • What can we do to give them new life besides turning them into infrared options?

  • Why are older DSLR lenses so much more expensive than some mirrorless options?

  • Why would I want to adapt those old lenses to my new camera? Do they have a special character or a particular look?

  • If all this is the case, then why would I want to buy these lenses brand new?

  • Why can’t manufacturers reformat these lenses and call them a “Classic lineup?”

To be honest, as I was typing out those questions, I think I struck upon an idea. A Canon RF 50mm f1.2 L USM Classic would be very cool. By that, I’d mean taking the older optics from the DSLR version and putting them in a lens body meant for mirrorless cameras. Of course, the same goes with other lenses like their 35mm f1.4 L USM II. 

Essentially, all this means that prices on DSLR lenses are eventually going to come down. And they really should soon.

Recommended Stories

  • These Awesome Cameras Launched 10 Years Ago. Are They Still Good?

    The year is 2011: and the camera world is only starting to really lose ground to the smartphone world. Is It Worth It?: The Sony NEX 7 was, at one point, a favorite camera of mine. Best of all, it represents a time when Sony had a very particular look to what came from their sensors.

  • Google Honored Bodybuilder Tommy Kono With an Animated Google Doodle

    The Doodle celebrates the 91 birthday of the Japanese-American Olympic gold medalist and world champion bodybuilder.

  • El Salvador to hand out up to $117m in Bitcoin to citizens

    El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has offered to give away $30 in Bitcoin to all citizens who decide to download the government’s BTC wallet called Chivo, which is slang for “cool” in the the Central American nation.

  • Good News, the Banks Passed Stress Tests. Better News, Now They Get to Announce Payouts.

    According to the Federal Reserve, the banks fared quite nicely in the pandemic. Now, they get to reward their investors with dividends and buybacks in the billions.

  • Indian commerce minister: 'Arrogant' U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws

    Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has ratcheted up the heat on U.S. ecommerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, accusing them of arrogance and of flouting local laws by indulging in predatory pricing practices. Goyal said companies were using their scale and access to large pools of low-cost capital to indulge in predatory pricing practices "to the detriment of mom-and-pop stores." "A number of these large ecommerce companies have come into India and very blatantly flouted the laws of the land in more ways than one," he told a virtual event late on Saturday.

  • Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro production car revealed

    Three years ago, Aston Martin showed what it had in mind for an extra-serious AMR Pro version of the Valkyrie hypercar. It was part of a splashy Geneva display with other supercars, and it was leading into Aston's plans to take the Valkyrie to Le Mans. Then there were financial issues, a postponement of Le Mans competition, and that whole pandemic thing.

  • All-time low price: You need this mini laptop soundbar at Amazon — $16? From $33? Grab it right now

    Over 50 percent off! At just 16 inches long, use the speaker for laptops, desktops, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more.

  • The Best 5G Phones To Help You Take Advantage of the Fastest and Best Coverage

    Future-proof your phone with 5G.

  • ‘The Sparks Brothers’ Raises the Question: Are We Allowed Not to Like Sparks? (Column)

    If you watch “The Sparks Brothers,” Edgar Wright’s ultimate cult rock documentary about the Greatest Band That Almost No One Has Heard Of, you may find yourself developing a distinct affection for Sparks, the cult duo in question, and liking almost everything about them except, perhaps, for one small insignificant thing. You’ll like the fact […]

  • David DeCastro has a very pragmatic viewpoint of why he was released

    The Steelers released veteran guard David DeCastro this week, due to a chronic ankle problem. The team surprisingly described the situation as a non-football injury. Jim Colony of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh asked DeCastro about the NFI designation. Said DeCastro: “The owners are billionaires for a reason.” The decision to describe DeCastro’s condition as [more]

  • 🚨 Last chance to get free money with Amazon's hidden gift card promo 🚨

    It’s hard to believe it, but there are actually so many best-selling Prime Day 2021 deals that are still available even though Prime Day is long gone. Highlights include the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $28.85, the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale for under $25 …

  • Microsoft Windows 11: What you need to know about new operating system and when you can download it

    When will Windows 11 be released? Microsoft unveiled its first major update to the platform since the launch of Windows 10 nearly six years ago.

  • Booker T. Loses Lawsuit Against Activision Over Call Of Duty Character

    Pro wrestler Booker T. Huffman has lost his lawsuit against publisher Activision over the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 character Prophet. Huffman had argued the in-game character looked very, very similar to G.I. Bro, a character from his early wrestling days. However, a jury disagreed.

  • Good, bad, worse: Gervonta Davis overcomes adversity, Vasiliy Lomachenko is back

    Good, bad, worse: Gervonta Davis overcomes adversity, Vasiliy Lomachenko is back.

  • CrowdStrike Continuing to Rise Above the Crowd

    Cyber-attacks are a major source of frustration, and even danger, in the world today. This makes a workload protection firm like CrowdStrike (CRWD) all the more valuable. Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike was in the cybersecurity game before many other start-ups. Today, CrowdStrike is an absolute giant in the industry, with a nearly $58 billion market capitalization. (See CrowdStrike stock chart on TipRanks) Admittedly, CRWD stock isn’t super-cheap. If you’re looking for a penny stock that might doub

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Can Rip Higher

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring in the high returns, can sometimes be challenging. A smart investor will apply a few basic, common-sense rules – and stick to them. One of the basic rules of investing is “buy low, sell high." This will naturally bring us to the low-cost, small-cap side of the stock market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heartland Express Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Learn about three Vanguard funds that have a five-star rating from Morningstar that specialize in investing in specific niches of the securities market.

  • Britain bans Binance's UK ops in latest cryptocurrency crackdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's financial regulator has said Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform, which is coming under growing scrutiny globally. In a notice dated June 25, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance Markets Ltd, Binance's only regulated UK entity, "must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, carry out any regulated activities... with immediate effect".

  • Apple Stock Continues to Pivot from Growth Story to Defensive Play

    Much like its FAANG peers, Apple (AAPL) stock saw a tremendous and unexpected boost in 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As the stock is trading sideways so far in 2021, what’s next for the technology giant’s shares? First off, we cannot count on a repeat of last year’s stunning stock market performance. Future returns from here are more than likely to be modest. Given its massive size, both in terms of market capitalization ($2.22 trillion) and annual revenue ($325.4 billion), it’s going to b