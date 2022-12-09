U.S. markets closed

BIG ROCK BREWERY ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR & RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation")   announced today that in connection with the resignation of its previous auditor Ernst & Young LLP, the Corporation has appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Big Rock, each effective November 28, 2022. The change in auditor was approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors and its Audit Committee.

Big Rock Brewery Logo (CNW Group/Big Rock Brewery Inc.)
Big Rock Brewery Logo (CNW Group/Big Rock Brewery Inc.)

The Corporation also announced today that Mr. Jim Riddell has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Riddell also served as a member of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee of the Board. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Riddell for his contribution over his tenure of 16 years and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Big Rock and the Board of Directors are currently evaluating alternatives with respect to appointing a new independent director to fill the vacancy.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com.

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c9744.html

