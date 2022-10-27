BIG ROCK BREWERY ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") announces that Mr. Stephen J. Giblin, Chair of the Board of Directors of Big Rock, has been appointed Interim President and CEO of the Corporation, replacing Mr. Wayne Arsenault. The Corporation has commenced a search for a full-time replacement for the President and CEO position.

Mr. Giblin has been a member of the Big Rock Board of Directors since May, 2018. He is currently chairman of the Board of Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, the former CEO of Silverbirch Hotels and Resorts and the former CEO and director at TransCanna Holdings.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com

