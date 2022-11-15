U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.00
    +16.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,676.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,802.50
    +67.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.30
    +9.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.66
    -0.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.30
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0322
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3400
    +0.3400 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,784.88
    +638.76 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.21
    +20.93 (+5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,994.68
    +31.21 (+0.11%)
     

BIG ROCK BREWERY ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

·10 min read

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Big Rock Brewery Logo (CNW Group/Big Rock Brewery Inc.)
Big Rock Brewery Logo (CNW Group/Big Rock Brewery Inc.)

Financial Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation reported:

  • sales volumes of 47,154 hectolitres ("hl") (excluding co-packing volumes);

  • net revenue of $11.9 million;

  • operating loss of $1.1 million;

  • net loss of $1.4 million; and

  • Adjusted EBITDA (See "Non-GAAP Measures") of 0.1 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Corporation reported:

  • net revenue decreased by 2.0%, from $37.3 million to $36.6 million;

  • sales volumes, excluding co-packing, decreased 5.2% from 129,201 hl to 122,842 hl as a result of decreased sales in the value beer category;

  • net loss of $3.3 million versus a net income of $0.6 million; and

  • operating loss of $3.1 million, compared to operating income of $0.9 million.

Summary of Results

$000, except hl and per share amounts

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30


2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales volumes (hl) (1)

47,154

47,367

122,842

129,201

Gross revenue

$    17,411

$    17,969

$    50,447

$    50,898

Net revenue

11,940

12,982

36,550

37,271

Cost of sales

7,925

8,444

25,964

23,843

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

116

1,335

110

4,102

Operating income (loss)

(1,146)

354

(3,104)

921

Net income (loss)

(1,391)

237

(3,250)

568

Income (loss) per share (basic and diluted)

$        (0.20)

$        0.03

$       (0.47)

$        0.08



(1)

Excludes co-packing volumes due to the nature of the agreements.

(2)

Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures".


Outlook & Strategy

Big Rock's branded sales continue to face pressure as a result of unfavorable industry trends, specifically in the value beer segment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Canadian domestic beer sales decreased by 4.8% compared to prior period. In response to this, Big Rock is focusing on continued product innovation and development in the premium category to better align with trends in consumer demand. In the third quarter of 2022 Big Rock's premium category outperformed the industry on relatively flat volume compared to the same period in the previous year.

The Corporation's co-pack volumes for the third quarter of 2022 were negatively impacted by the labour distribution strike that occurred in British Columbia over several weeks in August. While some of the affected co-pack volume was recovered in September, the Corporation missed out on approximately $0.4 million of co-pack revenues as a direct result of the strike.

Big Rock continues to experience inflationary pressures impacting raw material and packaging material pricing related to its owned volumes, as well as longer lead times combined with increased delivery and distribution charges linked to ongoing supply chain issues caused by the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the Corporation's pressures, Big Rock has strategically engaged in group purchasing strategies to mitigate cost increases and has also put in place certain fixed price contracts on raw materials and utilities to stabilize prices going forward and into 2023.

The result of these efforts was a lower cost of sales in the third quarter.

As at September 30, 2022, the Corporation was in breach of its debt covenant with its bank that resulted in the credit facility balance of $11.4 million being classified as a current liability. The Corporation did not rectify the breach within the cure period and is in default under the terms of the amended credit facility.  This results in the lender having the right to demand repayment and/or realize on the security at any time under the commitment letter underlying the credit facilities, under any of the relevant security documents and under applicable law.

Big Rock and ATB signed an acknowledgement and reservation of rights letter where ATB imposed additional conditions on the Corporation. All these conditions were met by the Corporation and the Corporation has been in negotiations with ATB to re-structure the terms of the Corporation's credit facilities.

In addition to the matters above, the Corporation does not currently have sufficient cash flows to cover forecasted expenses for 2023 and under the existing terms of the lending agreements management is forecasting further breaches in covenants within the next 12 months.

To address this situation the Corporation has taken the following actions:

  1. Mr. Stephen Giblin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has assumed the position of Interim President and CEO of the Corporation;

  2. The Board of Directors has established a sub-committee of the board and engaged a consultant to conduct a search for a new CEO;

  3. The Company has established a special committee to complete a review of the available options for the Corporation to secure capital; and

  4. The Corporation has engaged a consultant financial advisor to assist the Special Committee in a review of options to secure capital.

Additional Information

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 dated November 14, 2022, can be viewed on Big Rock's website at www.bigrockbeer.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Big Rock Brewery Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures referred to in this press release to quantify its results that are not prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This press release contains the term "Adjusted EBITDA". This financial measure does not have a standardized meaning under the Corporation's Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and share based payments. Management believes that this measure facilitates the understanding of the Corporation's results from operations. The nearest GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income or net loss, as applicable, with the reconciliation between the two as follows:

 

($000, except where
indicated)

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30


2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Net income (loss)

$   (1,391)

$   237

$   (1,628)

$      (3,250)

$      568

$      (3,818)

Addback:







  Interest

283

104

179

622

321

301

  Taxes

8

115

(107)

(475)

296

(771)

  Depreciation and
amortization

987

829

158

2,616

2,504

112

  Share based payments

229

151

78

628

657

(29)

  Gain on disposal of
assets

(12)

12

(31)

(155)

124

  Gain on
extinguishment of
license obligation

(89)

89

(89)

89

Adjusted EBITDA

$       116

$   1,335

$   (1,219)

$         110

$   4,102

$    (3,992)

 

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Big Rock's future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information are not facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by the use of statements that include words or phrases such as, "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely" "may", "project", "predict", "propose", "potential", "might", "plan", "seek", "should", "targeting", "will", and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Big Rock believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon by readers, as actual results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following:

  • Big Rock's business plans, outlook and strategy;

  • Big Rock's focus on continued product innovation and development in the premium category;

  • that Big Rock's group purchasing strategies will improve its purchasing power and mitigate cost increases;

  • that Big Rock's fixed price contracts on raw materials and utilities will mitigate price volatility going forward; and

  • Big Rock's financial situation and efforts being undertaken to remedy same.

With respect to the forward-looking statements listed above and FOFI (as defined below) contained in this news release, management has made assumptions regarding, among other things:

  • that Big Rock's group purchasing strategies will improve its purchasing power;

  • there will be no material change to the regulatory environment in which Big Rock operates;

  • there will be no material supply issues with Big Rock's vendors; and

  • that the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be long-term.

Some of the risks which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information and statements and FOFI contained herein include the risk factors set out in the Corporation's annual information form which is available on Big Rock's website at www.bigrockbeer.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Big Rock Brewery Inc., and also include, but are not limited to:

  • that Big Rock's group purchasing strategies may not improve its purchasing power and mitigate cost increases;

  • that Big Rock's fixed price contracts on raw materials and utilities may not mitigate price volatility;

  • the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic; and

  • Big Rock may not be able to raise sufficient debt and/or equity capital to continue as a going concern.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information (in each case "FOFI") contained in this news release regarding prospective financial position, including, but not limited to, that Big Rock's group purchasing strategies will improve its purchasing power and mitigate cost increases and that Big Rock's fixed price contracts on raw materials and utilities will mitigate price volatility going forward and other matters pertaining to Big Rock's financial situation, is based on reasonable assumptions about future events, including those described above, based on an assessment by management of the relevant information that is currently available. The actual results will likely vary from the amounts set forth herein and such variations may be material. Readers are cautioned that any such FOFI contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. Such information was made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information and statements and FOFI contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information and statements and FOFI included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Big Rock does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information and statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c4112.html

Recommended Stories

  • China's property investment falls at a faster clip in Jan-Oct

    China's property investment fell at a faster pace during January-October, declining 8.8% from a year earlier after slumping 8.0% in the first nine months of the year. Property sales by floor area dropped 22.3% during January-October from the same period a year earlier, compared with the 22.2% plunge in the first nine months of the year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). New construction starts measured by floor area fell 37.8% year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year, a slightly smaller decline than the 38% drop in the first nine months period.

  • Europe must avoid over-reliance on China, says EU leader

    Europe will engage with China but needs to "rebalance" the relationship to avoid becoming too reliant on the country for areas like innovative technology, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday. Michel said Monday's meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was important and positive in the sense "there is a choice for competition but not a systematic conflict." Europe will also engage with China despite differences the two sides had, as it was "important to listen to each other, to develop a better understanding," Michel told a news conference before attending the G20 leaders' summit.

  • Attention Laid-Off Tech Workers: This Elite B-School Wants You To Consider An MBA

    Elon Musk bought Twitter and immediately laid off thousands. Meanwhile the tech world writ large has seen tens of thousands of layoffs this year. Elon Musk began his ownership of Twitter this month by ... The post Attention Laid-Off Tech Workers: This Elite B-School Wants You To Consider An MBA appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Marke

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • ‘Embarrassed’ Tyson Foods CFO apologizes to investors for arrest

    Tyson Foods Inc. reported mixed fourth-quarter results Monday as chicken prices soared while beef slumped, but perhaps the most interesting part of the post-earnings conference call was Chief Financial Officer John Tyson's comments about being arrested barely a month after getting the job.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Sliding Today

    The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company, was tumbling today after a new report was published saying that the company has laid off 10% of its workforce over the past six months. A report published by The Information today said that Sea has laid off more than 7,000 of its employees over the past six months. The news comes after Sea reported disappointing second-quarter results back in August, which has contributed to the company's share price decline of 39% since then.

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has gone bankrupt, which could put pressure on Palantir's growth plans and the value of its investment portfolio. Investors are concerned, sending shares of Palantir down as much as 5.5% on Monday. Palantir is a data analytics company serving both commercial and defense customers.