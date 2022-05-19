U.S. markets closed

BIG ROCK BREWERY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

·2 min read
CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Kathleen McNally-Leitch

2,692,472

93.32%

192,731

6.68%

James Riddell

2,693,645

93.36%

191,558

6.64%

P. Donnell Noone

2,857,272

99.03%

27,931

0.97%

Stephen J. Giblin

2,691,972

93.30%

193,231

6.70%

Alanna McDonald

2,694,172

93.38%

191,031

6.62%

 

The resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Corporation's auditors was approved.

The resolution to approve the unallocated stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan was approved with 2,773,835 (96.14%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to approve the unallocated restricted share unit awards under the Corporation's restricted share unit award plan was approved with 2,772,437 (96.09%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series) and custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. With brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock Brewery visit www.bigrockbeer.com

