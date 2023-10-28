'Big Short' Michael Burry's bets against S&P 500 and Nasdaq pay off
"Big Short" investor Michael Burry's bearish stock bets earlier are paying off.
In the second quarter, his management fund Scion held put options on ETFs that track the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Since then, the S&P 500 has fallen about 8%, and the Nasdaq has tumbled 9%.
His spot-on bets against subprime mortgages were portrayed in "The Big Short" and earned him a massive investor following.
On Friday, the S&P 500 entered correction territory, joining the Nasdaq after it made a similar move earlier this week.
By the end of the second quarter, his management fund Scion held put options on two exchange-traded funds — SPDR S&P 500 and Invesco QQQ — that track the major index funds.
Burry regularly rings the alarm on stocks. In recent years, the Scion chief has warned of a massive bubble, and once suggested that the S&P 500 would bottom out at around 1,900 points.
But he recently admitted to making a mistake this year. In late January, Burry tweeted the word "sell," ahead of a bull-market run.
Correction: October 27, 2023 — An earlier version of this story was based on tweets that aren't affiliated with Burry and references to them have been removed.
