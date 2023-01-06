U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

Big Sky Medical, Dallas-Based Healthcare Real Estate Investment Management Firm, Breaches Yet Another Texas Market

Big Sky Medical
·3 min read
Big Sky Medical
Big Sky Medical

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at Transmountain

The photo includes an image of the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at Transmountain medical office building.
The photo includes an image of the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at Transmountain medical office building.

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Medical announces the closing of Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at Transmountain medical office building (MOB); the acquisition marks Big Sky’s first investment in the El Paso market adding to the firm’s position in the state of Texas. The property is situated due north of the city of El Paso on the Hospitals of Providence – Transmountain Campus. The investment further solidifies Texas as the focal point for Big Sky and their holdings.

DJI_0004
DJI_0004


Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at Transmountain is a 110,465 rentable square foot medical office building. The property is well positioned on The Hospitals of Providence-Transmountain campus. The campus offers a cohesive environment where tenants capitalize on the traffic generated from the neighboring facilities. Texas Tech Health anchors the property while the remaining space is occupied by complimentary tenants: Tenet Health, BHS Physicians, and more. The property hosts a wide array of clinical specialties ranging from family medicine to surgical treatments.   Big Sky is anticipating further growth for the property due to ongoing developments in the areas surrounding the campus. Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at Transmountain boasts great tenancy and location. Given the impending increase in infrastructure and traffic, the property is positioned for success.

With the addition of Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at Transmountain MOB, Big Sky has expanded their footprint to include nearly every major city in Texas. “We are excited to break into yet another major Texas market,” said Jason L. Signor, Founder and CEO of Big Sky Medical. “Big Sky looks forward to expanding our relationship with Texas Tech.”

About Big Sky Medical
Big Sky Medical Real Estate is an investment manager focused on commercial real estate across the United States with an overweight focus on the medical office sector.  Big Sky was formed in 2020 by industry veteran Jason L. Signor to exclusively invest in healthcare and life science real estate.  Big Sky leverages its deep relationships built over the past two decades as a sector specialist to position its platform as a flexible source of capital for developers, healthcare operators and investors of high quality medical real estate without competing conflicts of interest. To learn more, visit bigskymed.com.

About GFH
GFH is one of the most recognized financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Asset Management, Wealth Management, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are focused in the GCC, and the US. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Dubai Financial Market, and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

Press Contact:

Joseph Doremus
O: (469) 949-8300 ext. 111
joseph@bigskymed.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23d0544b-b656-491c-ae0c-9575581aa904


