U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,620.64
    -48.03 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.44
    -532.20 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,169.68
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.93
    +21.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.29
    -2.09 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1247
    -0.0091 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4020
    -0.0200 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    -0.0083 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6960
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,594.62
    -155.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.86
    -21.30 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.92
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,545.68
    -520.64 (-1.79%)
     

The big startup question on my mind for 2022

Natasha Mascarenhas
·5 min read

Welcome to Startups Weekly, a fresh human-first take on this week’s startup news and trends. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here.

As we entered 2021, I wrote about the big question on every startup’s mind for 2021: How will a cataclysmic event such as a pandemic show up in post-pandemic innovation? Well, spoiler alert: We’re nearing the end of yet another pandemic year, and it seems like this state will be our world for longer than I’d like to predict. In other words, my question didn’t age well, and today, I’d like to pose a new one.

My question heading into 2022 is: How can the tech community sneak activation energy into startups, especially those built by historically overlooked founders, beyond capital? I’m not talking about hype machines or weekly luncheons on specific topics, I’m talking about more elusive services.

In this cash-rich environment, I think entrepreneurs need more human resources than ever before when it comes to building their company. Don’t get me wrong, the gender gap in fundraising continues to be a blaring, embarrassing issue that venture needs to fix. But as we spotlight the need to get more checks to more founders, we also need to figure out how to keep those same founders in an increasingly competitive environment. After all, venture doesn’t fix all things — and in fact, can even complicate the growth of a startup.

Activation energy can look different every day. This week, for example, I wrote about Z Fellows, an accelerator that pays people $10,000 to take a week-long break from their day job and flirt with finally building their startup idea.

The average age for a Z Fellow is 20 to 25 years old, meaning that the program has successfully convinced first-time founders to take a jump. Founder Cory Levy attributes interest to the program’s pre-requisite: You only have to take one week off from work.

“The best programs out there, whether that’s Y Combinator or the Thiel Fellowship, require this high commitment, big life decisions,” whether it’s dropping out of school or going full-time on an idea, Levy said. “Don’t do that; just kind of simulate what life would be like for a couple of days or a week: If you like it, great, if you don’t, no harm no foul.”

While Levy shows the importance of time, I think we’ll also see a growing importance for founders to lean on community and mental health support. For my full take on this topic, check out my TechCrunch+ column: More than another check, founders need activation energy.

Thank you so much for your continued readership during this wild year. We unpacked a lot together, from unicorns in need of haircuts to tech mafias in need of a modern refresh. We thought too much into dollars, thinking about hot due diligence summer and gaslighting in fundraising. We went sector specific, giving notes on why crypto doesn’t need NFTs, but NFTs need crypto and multiplayer fintech. And finally, we got transparent, speaking on why democratization can sometimes hurt more than help and how you can build vulnerability into your workflow.

It was an exhausting year, but it was one punctuated by a lot of learning (and unlearning) that will continue to shape how ideas turn into companies and realizations turn into thoughtful stories. That said, I’m excited to take a break so you won’t hear from Startups Weekly until the first full week of January.

Now, for one last time in 2021, let’s jump into the rest of this newsletter. We’ll talk about diversity in money, climate versus crypto and the trucking creator economy. As always, you can follow my thoughts on Twitter @nmasc_ or my emotions on Revue.

Company culture and trying to not be the "fool in the room"

Seamless Eyes Spy Abstract Background Pattern
Seamless Eyes Spy Abstract Background Pattern

Image Credits: filo / Getty Images

Mobility reporter Rebecca Bellan recently published a nuanced interview with Ample co-founder John de Souza, who was born and raised in Ethiopia. The serial founder is building an electric vehicle battery swapping company, and as Bellan notes, the odds are against him thanks to a well-capitalized competitor. The entire interview is worth a read, but I resonated most with his notes on culture, which is apparently a big focus for him even in the heart of a red hot sector.

Here’s what to know: “The issue with growing companies, especially in the Valley, is that you have high turnover, and so trying to grow the company while you’re losing is really hard. If you can stem the people leaving you can grow the company very efficiently, and so we realize the way to keep people is not just to pay them to stay, but to create company culture,” said de Souza. This line stood out because it underscores what I think will be a massive conversation in 2022: internal communications at a company, and how the great resignation changed what employees want from their companies.

Culture can’t be ignored:

And the startup of the week is…

Blue Little Guy Characters Vector art illustration.Copy Space.
Blue Little Guy Characters Vector art illustration.Copy Space.

Image Credits: alashi (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Notus! The early-stage startup wants to help other companies identify the best journalists and influencers to work with, based on a deep scan of the social web. They even used their own algorithm to target me for their funding round announcement.

Here’s what to know: The startup confirmed that Alexis Ohanian’s 776 recently led a $1.25 million round, with participation of angels from Glossier and Tesla. Ohanian pointed out that “as the internet unbundled media, influence fragmented,” which, I’d argue, makes it harder than ever for a brand to reach and truly understand their audience. In our latest Equity podcast, Alex, Mary Ann I spoke about Notus’ limitations despite the opportunity going forward.

Honorable mentions:

TechCrunch Gift Guide 2021

Across the week

Seen on TechCrunch

A new growth equity outfit, Camber Partners, just raised $100 million to buy stranded SaaS startups

Space Florida’s incredible shrinking Rivian stake

Well, TikTok has a Discord now

The irrational exuberance of web3

The ‘art’ of VC startup valuations is a forgery

Seen on TechCrunch+

Metaverse startup with $1M in 2021 revenues going public via SPAC

Dear Sophie: How to maneuver the latest travel bans, H-1B alternatives

Have a safe end to the holiday season, and I can’t wait to talk (perhaps in person) next year,

N

Recommended Stories

  • 'A community I never knew existed': Asian American Writers' Workshop turns 30

    The Asian American Writers’ Workshop (AAWW) celebrated their 30-year anniversary this year,  culminating in a virtual event reflecting on the literary organization’s long history. At AAWW’s final event of 2021, writers Alexander Chee, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Amitava Kumar and Monica Youn spoke with moderator and New Yorker staff writer Hua Hsu about their experiences over the years at AAWW. According to their website, AAWW was founded in New York City in 1991 by Curtis Chin, Christina Chiu, Marie Myung-Ok Lee and Bino A. Realuyo.

  • Reddit asks, ‘What’s surprised you the most about the pandemic?’ Here are the most popular responses

    A thread with more than 15K comments looks at how COVID-19 changed lives in unexpected ways, from vaccine resistance to toilet-paper shortages

  • In New York, Omicron revives dark memories of a nightmarish 2020

    With restaurants in Brooklyn closing in rapid succession and lines at Covid-19 test centers swelling by the day, fears are growing in New York of a return to the nightmare of 2020, when the city was the global epicenter of the pandemic.

  • 11 Books We Loved This Month

    John Waters' current favorite, plus novels by Elena Ferrante, Toni Morrison, and more recommendations from the V.F. staff Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

  • City planning on the hoof: How the Pamplona bull runners can shape the towns of the future

    Those avoiding the bulls in Pamplona every year might be doing more than just running for their lives, reports Graham Keeley in Madrid

  • Boris Johnson is a classical Greek hero: The audience is waiting for him to fall

    "Man," said Sophocles, "is the most frightening of creatures." In September 2021, Boris Johnson, paraphrasing the quotation in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly, explained what the ancient tragedian really meant: that humans are "scary but admirable". He could hardly have had a better example in mind than himself. Like the best heroes in the plays of Sophocles, Boris fascinates us because we are on tenterhooks, waiting to see when good fortune will desert him.

  • The Sky Today, December 18, 2021

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • On bell hooks, a Black Woman Who Loved Us

    Pioneering feminist scholar, author, professor, and critic bell hooks died at the age of 69 on Dec. 15 due to renal failure, according to The New York Times.

  • Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Al Waab,’ the Elegant 180-Foot Superyacht Designed for the Whole Family

    This ultra-modern yacht was calculated for maximum internal volume, so the designers created a long, svelte hull to showcase its big, beautiful interior.

  • Bell hooks will never leave us – she lives on through the truth of her words

    Bell hooks' books provide a window into her hugely influential theories. Karjean Levine/Getty ImagesI was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A Woman” in my hand and told me just to “shut up and read.” I remember that summer because after I read that book, all we talked abo

  • Bound for history: Erie bookbinder preserves and recreates the past

    Edward Kranz has remodeled hotels and worked as an aircraft analyst and mechanic. Now, he's opened a book bindery in Erie.

  • 'The Contrarian' Author Max Chafkin on Silicon Valley Evolution and Web 3

    In his book "The Contrarian," author Max Chafkin makes the case Big Tech's leading conservative Peter Thiel, the multi-billionaire who co-founded PayPal and an early pioneer in digital currencies, wrote the playbook for Silicon Valley tech behemoths and Web 2.0. Chafkin breaks down his philosophy and what it means amid the emergence of the Web 3.0 cultural revolution.

  • Duchess of Cornwall to show off ‘secrets of Windsor Castle’ on Instagram

    The Duchess of Cornwall is set to show off the "secrets of Windsor Castle" in a new Instagram media video series - with no white gloves in sight.

  • Michael Cohen Sues Trump, Accuses Him Of 'Weaponizing' Prison Over Tell-All Memoir

    Cohen's suit claims that his home confinement was prematurely ended to punish him for writing a critical book about Trump.

  • Jennifer Beals didn't know she was in The Book Of Boba Fett, just that it was a Star Wars thing

    Disney’s dedication to secrecy is famous at this point, with Mickey Mouse tightly controlling any and all information that comes out about his stuff and Marvel and Star Wars (and probably National Geographic, but it doesn’t come up as often). Actors being unable to talk about the Disney thing they’re working on as extremely common, but it’s less common to hear about an actor who doesn’t even know what the thing they’re working on is—and not in a Gwyneth Paltrow way where the actor just does so m

  • Book review: Latest Jack Reacher thriller will delight fans

    Richard Klinzman says the 26th novel in the series created by Lee Child finds the

  • Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me on the call today are Peter Warwick, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Cleary, our Chief Financial Officer. As usual, we have posted the accompanying investor presentation on our IR website at investor.scholastic.com, which you may download now if you have not already done so. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those arising from the continuing impact of COVID and its variants on the company's business operations.

  • Great theater books of 2021 capture spirit of Sondheim and mavericks of the theater world

    New books on Sondheim shows, Emily Mann, Mike Nichols and the long history of “Our Town” should find a place on the shelves of theater lovers.

  • ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Duo Sheryl J. Anderson & Caron Tschampion Adapting Kristy Woodson Harvey’s ‘Peachtree Bluff’ For NBC

    EXCLUSIVE: Sweet Magnolias showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson and writer Caron Tschampion have teamed up with author Kristy Woodson Harvey to adapt the latter’s Peachtree Bluff novel series for NBC. The network has put the TV adaptation into development with Ally McBeal co-exec producer Jeffrey Kramer and Jenna Nicholson exec producing. The one-hour drama is centered […]

  • 'Avatar' director Cameron's art revealed in new book

    Blockbuster film director James Cameron has created some of the most striking on-screen images – from the Terminator to the blue Na’vi of “Avatar”… the original concepts of which stem from his early days as a young artist in Canada, as revealed in the new book, “Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron.” But the director himself was actually among the last to see how his early artwork inspired his films – connecting the dots only after researchers compiled his sketches into thematic chapters. “I think those strong thematic threads kind of were the surprise or the revelation to me, because I'd just always thought it was all scattershot, you know, all over the map, anything that occurred to me in the moment, which is also true. But you can see that there are some certain specific themes that continued on into the filmmaking." Cameron began drawing as a child, and as a young man focused on scenes based on his favorite sci-fi stories and comic books. “I was kind of like that skinny, geeky kid that didn't have a girlfriend but could actually play the guitar and so I'd be like, 'Hey, do you want to hear me play a song?', you know? Except I don't play the guitar, I could draw. So I'd sit there, I'd sit there on the college quad drawing other students that were sitting around using life subjects without their permission, kind of hoping that somebody would come over and go, 'Hey, that's a nice drawing', you know?" The book shows pages of concept art from what would become one of Cameron’s first forays into filmmaking – a movie called “Xenogenesis” that was never produced, but portions of which can be seen on YouTube. “It was an important, informative time because I literally came right out of that into working in film for real, and on the strength of those designs and being able to show a portfolio.""Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron” is available in bookstores.