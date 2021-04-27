U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,186.72
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,984.93
    +3.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,090.22
    -48.56 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,301.27
    +3.26 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.01
    +1.10 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.10
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0520 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3901
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6990
    +0.6180 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,984.65
    +1,533.55 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,281.73
    +44.82 (+3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,991.89
    -134.34 (-0.46%)
     

Big tech earnings in less than 500 words

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

This afternoon Alphabet and Microsoft and Pinterest reported their quarterly earnings results for the first three months of 2021. Microsoft and Pinterest have rapidly lost value after reporting their results, while Alphabet appreciated after its own earnings download.

Sparing you a deluge of numbers, here's what TechCrunch is pondering from each report in as few words as possible:

  • Alphabet's earnings were strong across a number of fronts; investors cheered. YouTube revenue grew nearly 50% to $6.0 billion, search ads performed well, and even the infamously unprofitable "Other Bets" ground managed to post nearly $200 million in revenue. But the most notable result from the technology conglomerate was its cloud results. Google Cloud grew from $2.777 billion in revenue and an operating loss of $1.73 billion in the year-ago quarter to revenues of $4.047 billion and an operating loss of just $974 million. The Mountain View-based agglomeration of tech services is building not only a material revenue stream out of a non ad-based product, but one that could generate material operating income in time. If trends hold.

  • Microsoft's earnings report was pretty good despite Wall Street disinterest. Microsoft grew 17% from its year-ago quarter while pushing its operating income up 31% to $17.0 billion; faster growing income compared to revenue is indicative of operating leverage. The company's net income actually grew even more rapidly than its operating income, which is sharper than expected. Azure, the company's Google Cloud and AWS competitor, grew 50% in the quarter which met expectations per CNBC. Microsoft remains incredibly rich, and its most future-looking products put up some pretty big numbers. Not bad!

  • Pinterest posted a monster quarter. Wall Street was not impressed. Pinterest's Q1 2021 revenue of $485.230 million was up 78% compared to the year-ago quarter, the company cut its net loss from $141.196 million to $21.674 at the same time, and its non-GAAP net income rose from -$59.916 million to $78.527 during the first three months of the year. The result of this wildly impressive quarter? Its shares are off more than 8%. One reason Pinterest may have dropped is that the company missed on monthly active users (478 million reported, 480.5 million expected), and warned that it would see "sequential operating expense growth [...] accelerate in Q2." But with the company anticipating 105% revenue growth in the current quarter and mid-teens MAU growth in the same period, it's hard to be that mad at the company. Unless we're missing something major here, Pinterest is being punished by investors who simply expected even more?

And there you have it, a very quick catch up. I am not supposed to cover earnings much anymore, but while you can take the pig from the shit, it's hard to get the pig to not blog about earnings!

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alphabet Jumps After Beat on Sales, New $50 Billion Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported quarterly sales that topped Wall Street estimates, powered by an increase in digital ad spending by businesses looking to expand during the pandemic reopening. The company also unveiled a big new share buyback, sending the stock up almost 5% in extended trading.First-quarter revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, came in at $45.6 billion. Analysts expected $42.6 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Covid-19 restrictions have limited travel and trips to physical stores, two key areas of Google’s search business. However, Alphabet shares are up about 30% this year on optimism vaccinations in the U.S. will revive these activities. The company is also pushing further into e-commerce, but still lags behind rival Amazon.com Inc.While most major tech companies thrived during the pandemic, Alphabet’s performance was uneven. YouTube ad revenue boomed as people were stuck at home looking to relieve boredom by watching videos online. Google’s cloud-computing business also grew quickly on a spike in demand for internet-based services from remote workers. However, the online search engine dwarfs these other operations and it suffered from a slump in commercial queries.Now, with more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots given, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, consumers have started to venture out to restaurants, shops and even vacation destinations -- and they often interact with Google services and ads before they do.Ruth Porat, chief financial officer, said the results “reflect elevated consumer activity online and broad based growth in advertiser revenue.”The Alphabet board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $50 billion of its Class C capital stock.Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is trying to expand beyond the advertising engine that generates most of Alphabet’s revenue, while contending with a regulatory backlash that includes three government antitrust suits targeting different parts of its business in the U.S. He’s also preparing to bring employees back to the office in September.Search and other related businesses generated sales of $31.9 billion in the first quarter. Wall Street estimated $29.9 billion.YouTube ad revenue surged 49% to $6 billion. Analysts were looking for $5.7 billion.The company’s cloud division, led by Thomas Kurian, is wooing corporations and other large customers in a bid to catch market leaders Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Google Cloud revenue jumped to $4 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.Alphabet’s Other Bets, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery drones, generated revenue of $198 million. That division lost $1.15 billion.Alphabet overall generated $17.9 billion of net income, or $26.29 a share, in the most recent quarter, compared with $6.8 billion, or $9.87 a share, a year earlier.(Updates with additional financial results starting in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Must Face Suit Over Failed Play on Fear Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG must face allegations that it engineered a complex fraud to sink an investment vehicle and profit on investors’ losses, after an appeals court revived the claims.The lawsuit, filed in 2018, claimed investors lost $1.8 billion in the Feb. 5, 2018, collapse of the market for VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term Exchange Traded Notes, known as “XIV Notes,” a derivative investment that increased in value when the stock market was calm and decreased when it was volatile.Holders of the XIV notes profited inversely from changes in the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s VIX Index, a measure of expected stock market volatility that’s often called Wall Street’s “fear index.”A group of investors led by Set Capital LLC alleged that they and others lost the money while Credit Suisse made $475 million. The suit also names as defendants two top executives at the bank and Janus Henderson Group PLC, which placed and marketed the XIV notes.Credit Suisse declined to comment on the ruling. Janus Henderson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.A federal judge in New York dismissed the case in September 2019, ruling that Set Capital had failed to plausibly claim that the defendants were intentionally trying to manipulate the market improperly. The federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday revived the market manipulation claim and allegations of misstatements in the offering documents.The case is Set Capital LLC v. Credit Suisse Group AG, Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (Manhattan).Read More: Credit Suisse Pressed by Senator on $200 Million Tax Fraud(Adds details of ruling starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Down 100 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • The Art of the Prank: How a Hacker Tried to Fake the World’s Most Expensive NFT

    Someone is trying to prove that despite all the media frenzy about NFTs, they’re not as unique or secure as people think.

  • Will the IRS Come After Your Bitcoin Soon?

    If you made money off your bitcoin trades, the IRS will probably want to tax your cryptocurrency gains.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.

  • A couple begged Ford to buy back their defective Fiesta. Years later, the company is paying them $49K.

    Ford pays a couple $49,228 for a defective 2014 Fiesta years after they wanted a buyback. It's one of many settlements over faulty transmissions.

  • Tesla and 12 Other Stocks Poised for Earnings Fireworks This Week

    The options market can help investors zero in on potential big moves. Analysts are looking for 75 to 80 cents in per-share earnings. The options market is pricing in a move up or down of about 5% in the stock, which is up 25% in 2021.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Reluctant Emerging Asia Could Delay Rate Hikes Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asia’s central banks are expected to opt for supporting their economic recoveries rather than tackling volatile price swings this year.All eight emerging Asian economies, including India and Indonesia, are seen holding benchmark interest rates steady through 2021, according to the median forecasts from Bloomberg surveys of economists.Higher real interest rates will allow some of Asia’s central banks to stand pat, while for others a recent pick-up in inflation is set to moderate. Much depends on the path of global interest rates, and the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week will be keenly watched by the region’s policy makers.“To support economic recoveries, Asian central banks are expected to maintain their accommodative stance and avoid hinting at future rate hikes,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Banking Group Ltd.Considering that recent inflation prints have been elevated, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Reserve Bank of India seem most likely to hike for inflation reasons, Tan added.After cutting its key interest rate by 200 basis points last year, the Philippine central bank has held steady since November, even with inflation running above the bank’s 2%-4% goal. The BSP has estimated that average price gains this year would be slightly above target, while Governor Benjamin Diokno has signaled the bank will keep policy on hold while its loose monetary settings work their way through the economy.“The real policy rate will likely average close to -3% in 2021, and as the economy gradually reopens, even marginal demand-side price momentum would call for a less accommodative policy stance,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong.India, South KoreaFor India, which is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, wholesale price inflation quickened in March at its sharpest pace since late 2012, reflecting upward pressure from higher commodity prices and firmer input costs. Meanwhile, consumer prices last month rose 5.52% from the same time last year, beating expectations though still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range.South Korea is also a popular pick to be among the first in the region to normalize monetary policy, even if that means waiting until after 2021, as it has carried a relatively lower virus caseload and benefited disproportionately from the global electronics boom.“We still believe Korea will be one of the earliest to have better progress on its vaccine drive,” said Angela Hsieh, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore. “Improved mobility should help support the recovery in private spending and labor market, which is still the missing factor for the Bank of Korea to consider normalization.”More Than 910 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThe differing growth and inflation expectations are playing out in markets. Foreign investors net invested a record 9.1 trillion won ($8.2 billion) in South Korean listed debt in March, with rate swaps already pricing in about 100 basis points of hikes over the next three years, making a selloff unlikely. India and Philippines, however, have seen a combined net outflow of more than $4 billion year-to-date in their bond markets, based on the data available.Much of the emerging Asia policy track will depend on vaccination progress -- with many economies suffering from a dearth of supply -- and on how quickly some of the region’s economies can damp a recent surges in cases. Meanwhile, their economies are generally better positioned than elsewhere in the emerging-market world, with hearty foreign reserves and thriving goods trade as two buffers that will give central bankers some room to consider normalizing rates.Analysts are generally reluctant to pin their bets on any one economy as the first hiker in emerging Asia, given the multitude of uncertainties and the generally low-inflation atmosphere. It’s difficult to see Asian central banks being “gung-ho” about raising rates unless they’re battling rapid capital outflows, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Like the Federal Reserve, “an inflation overshoot will be largely perceived as temporary and by itself should not trigger a recalibration” in this region, Ling said. “At this juncture, with the virus mutations and resurgent Covid cases, most would hesitate to be ahead of the curve.”For bond investors, “it might not be an end of world though,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. “It is quite doubtful if emerging markets central banks will be able to hike their policy rate substantially in this cycle,” he said. “If the market is pricing in a reasonable degree of tightening, bond investors will weather well.”(Updates with analyst comment in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • $1 million? $500,000? The importance of your retirement ‘number’ — at any age

    Planning a comfortable retirement requires some serious thought — it also requires math. Working through the calculations of various expenses and lifestyle choices related to retirement is a far better approach than guessing how much you’ll need, be it $500,000, $1 million, or even more. Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t worry about having a concrete number to attain for your retirement savings, at least when you have a few decades to go, but do think carefully about the factors that will eventually dictate how much you need in retirement.

  • Verizon faces ‘lose-lose’ situation amid aggressive AT&T promotions, analyst says in downgrade

    AT&T may be able to keep up its steep promotions for longer, which could force the rest of the industry to respond at the expense of margins.

  • Have you claimed Social Security and then gone back to work? You may face the ‘earnings test’

    If you’ve claimed your Social Security retirement benefits and continue working or return to work before you reach your full retirement age (FRA), you need to be aware of the earnings test. As more baby boomers are working longer, they may encounter the Social Security earnings test without knowing it. Say you’ve claimed your Social Security at 62 or soon thereafter, and either continue working or return to work at a significant salary at 65.

  • Here's when GE might increase its dividend from a penny

    GE could eventually restore some form of meaningful dividend, this Wall Street analyst tells Yahoo Finance Live.

  • AMD stock rises after earnings show data-center sales more than doubling

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker said data-center revenue more than doubled to fuel record quarterly sales, and increased its revenue forecast for the year.

  • Bitcoin Options Market Eyes $4.2B Expiry on Friday

    Bitcoin has bounced to $54,000, the max pain point of the April 30 options expiry.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 60%, Says Goldman Sachs

    The S&P 500 is showing a 6-month gain of 24%. Stocks generally have been gainers as the coronavirus crisis recedes, economies reopen, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to low-rate regime. In this environment, it’s no wonder that many companies are considering going public through an IPO. The high-return environment we’re experiencing right now makes the IPO attractive as a way to not just raise capital but to also cash in on the rising stock market. With interest rates at historic lows, stocks have become the go-to vehicle for investors seeking growth, and for companies seeking investors – the cohort conducting or contemplating IPOs – the partnership is natural. An IPO brings costs with it, in the form of compliance and disclosure rules – the market’s rapid gains outweigh them for the present. This brings us to Goldman Sachs. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions. And just this week, they’ve tapped two stocks new to the public markets as likely to jump 60% or more in coming months – a solid return that investors should note. We ran the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Compass, Inc. (COMP) Tech meets real estate in Compass, Inc., a technology company founded in 2012 to make relevant, cloud-based tools available to realtors. The company’s platform facilitates buying, renting, and selling real estate. The company aims to replace the real estate industry’s antiquated ‘paper’ model with a seamless digital experience that empowers agents and satisfies both buyers and sellers. The company’s large size, and its agent-centered approach, give it advantages over online rivals such as Redfin and Zillow. Compass boasts a 4% market share in the crowded residential segment; by comparison, competitor Redfin’s market share is 1%. Looking at Compass by the numbers paints an impressive picture. In its fiscal year 2020, Compass employed over 19,000 real estate agents, facilitated over 145,000 transactions with a total gross value of $152 billion, saw top-line revenues of $3.7 billion, and operated in 46 markets across 16 states. Based on that performance, on April 1, the company went public. Compass put 25 million shares of common stock on the market, at price of $18 each, and netted $450 million. Among the bulls is Goldman analyst Michael Ng, who likes the fundamental of this newly public stock. “Compass is the largest independent U.S. real estate brokerage by gross transaction value (GTV) and differentiates itself from competing brokerages by providing its residential real estate agents with a first party, end-to-end platform for workflow and customer management, driving higher annual commissions for Compass agents over time. Compass targets the $2 trillion existing home sales addressable market in the US and, within that, ~$95 bn in annual real estate agent commissions,” the analyst wrote. Getting to the bottom line, Ng adds, “[We] believe that attractive valuation and adjacent services optionality create a positive risk-reward…” To this end, Ng rates Compass shares a Buy along with a $32 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~79% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To view Ng's track record, click here) After less than month in the public markets, Compass has already picked up 9 analyst reviews. These break down to 5 Buys and 4 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target of $23 implies an upside of 28% from the current trading price of $17.89. (See COMP stock analysis on TipRanks) Smart Share Global (EM) Smart Share Global, also called Energy Monster, is a Chinese firm that has staked out a fascinating niche in the digital world: it rents out power banks. The company has backing from Alibaba, and in the last three years has secured a 34% market share and over 219 million users, making it the largest charging service provider in China’s mobile device ecosystem. Large market share in a large market has brought in the cash. The company’s revenue in 2020 hit 2.8 billion yuan, or $431 million at current exchange rates, and has spread out to encompass a network of 664,000 power bank rental spots across more than 1,500 of the country’s 2,846 counties and local districts. The user base expanded by 47% in 2020. Smart Share Global started trading on the NASDAQ on April 1, with the offering of 17.65 million shares to the public at an initial price of $8.50. The stock actually opened at $10, and closed that first day at $8.54, putting the total capital raised in the neighborhood of $150 million. Analyst Ronald Keung, of Goldman Sachs, sees plenty of reasons to buy into Smart Share Global, and in his initiation report on the stock he lays them out. "We like EM’s: (1) growing network effect, with an extensive national network of 5mn power banks at 664k POIs across 1,500cities (by YE2020), driving better user experience and brand recognition... (2) better-than-peer unit economics with the company picking POIs of high margin/monetization potential, thereby generating Rmb2 daily revenue per power bank, vs peers’Rmb1-1.5. As a result, EM has a very fast cash payback period of five quarters per power bank, which we estimate will lead to double digit net profit margin by 2022; and (3) improving revenue visibility, thanks to key accounts (KA) such as Disney, HTHT, and KFC that are exclusive and long term in nature," Keung wrote. Keung puts a $13.90 price target on the stock, to go along with his Buy rating. At current levels, that suggests a one-year upside potential of ~65% for the shares. (To watch Keung’s track record, click here) The Goldman review is the first on file for this company, which is currently trading for $8.43 per share. (See EM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Housing Market Looks Like a Bubble. It’s Time for the Fed to Worry.

    When the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, it ought to consider whether its policies aimed to bolster housing may be having negative side effects. With the market for new and existing homes red hot, the rationale for subsidizing the mortgage market has largely passed. Indeed, the Fed’s policies may be hurting home affordability as much as they’re helping.