U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,443.44
    +74.28 (+2.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    27,847.66
    +367.63 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,590.78
    +430.21 (+3.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,615.08
    +0.79 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    39.13
    +1.47 (+3.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.50
    -6.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.33 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7680
    -0.1140 (-12.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2988
    -0.0083 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.5200
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    14,028.76
    -103.34 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    271.92
    +3.33 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,883.26
    +96.49 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,695.23
    +399.75 (+1.72%)
     
Follow:

Yahoo Finance 2020 election coverage

Big Tech is still in trouble regardless of whether Trump or Biden wins

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·6 mins read

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

From antitrust to Section 230, Big Tech is in trouble

Election Day 2020 is over, but the ultimate outcome is far from certain. While supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joseph Biden believe their lives will be better if their candidate wins, Big Tech can’t say the same.

Because if there’s one thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Big Tech needs a gut check. That could come in the form of an antitrust crackdown, an overhaul of Section 230, a law that gives internet giants broad protections from legal liability, or both. Big Tech is in trouble no matter who takes office in January.

A bipartisan desire to make Big Tech smaller

While Biden and Trump have little in common, they’ve both attacked the market power of Big Tech. In September, Biden campaign spokesperson Matt Hill told the Wall Street Journal that many technology giants and their executives “not only abused their power, but misled the American people, damaged our democracy, and evaded any form of responsibility.”

“That ends with a President Biden,” he added.

Trump, for his part, has many beefs with Big Tech, including what he believes is an anti-conservative bias as well as a personal vendetta against Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos. But it’s notable that the Trump administration’s Justice Department went as far as to sue Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in October, alleging its search and search advertising businesses are illegal monopolies.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on &quot;Online Platforms and Market Power&quot; in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS
Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

And according to Sally Hubbard, director of enforcement strategy at Open Markets Institute, that case will continue on regardless of who occupies the White House.

“The Department of Justice case against Google is an incredibly strong case. I don’t expect any change in administration to impact that case,” Hubbard told Yahoo Finance.

“If anything there could be additional claims added to the complaint, you know, a broadening of the scope of that case. But we’re already going to see that when the states bring their cases, which are expected in the coming weeks.”

Hubbard is referring to the collection of Democratic attorneys general (AGs) who, unlike a group of Republican AGs, didn’t sign onto the DOJs suit, but are expected to file their own suit and consolidate it with the original in the near future.

The antitrust scrutiny doesn’t end with Google, either. Investigators are sizing up cases against Amazon, Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB), as well. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with AGs from New York and California, are probing the market power Amazon, one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms with a market cap of $1.5 trillion, Bloomberg reported in August. Previously, an investigation from the Wall Street Journal claimed that Amazon used internal data on third-party retailers to create competing products.

Separate from Trump’s personal animus towards Bezos — whom he’s called Jeff “Bozo” — these probes will probably continue to dog the e-commerce giant.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video conference during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on &quot;Online Platforms and Market Power&quot;, in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video conference during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

Meanwhile, Facebook — whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, had a call in May with Trump that both sides called “productive” — still faces antitrust scrutiny over the power it wields with its 2.6 billion users. The FTC is reportedly nearing a decision over whether to sue Facebook over the way it scoops up competitors it views as a threat like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Even Apple, whose CEO, Tim Cook, gave Trump a tour of an Apple factory last year, can’t seem to catch a break. A revenue-sharing agreement between Apple and Google was at the heart of the recent antitrust lawsuit. While Apple wasn’t named as a defendant, that suit could hurt its bottom line if the Justice Department prevails. Meanwhile, in June, Politico reported that a group of state AGs and the Justice Department were taking steps towards launching an antitrust probe into Apple’s control over its app store, which takes a 30% cut from developers.

The DOJ and FTC are likely to keep pressing these matters no matter who wins the election.

It’s unlikely the companies will be forced to break up, but if they lose their suits, they may be ordered to change their business models, which could impact their bottom lines.

Everybody wants to change Section 230

But it’s not just the size of Big Tech that irks Republicans and Democrats alike — it’s what they get away with, especially through Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. That law grants broad legal immunity to tech companies and lets them act in “good faith” to moderate content they find “objectionable.”

For all of the bluster from the Trump administration concerning Section 230, you’d think talk of making changes to the law was a nakedly partisan issue, but that’s far from the case. As Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan has previously reported, Florida’s former consumer protection czar, Richard Lawson, has said there’s a “shocking level of bipartisan support” for reforming 230.

CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey gives his opening statement remotely during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing 'Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 28, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey gives his opening statement remotely during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing 'Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 28, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Trump administration claims the law gives tech companies carte blanche to silence conservative voices on their platforms (despite no evidence of such claims), and wants to strip the platforms of their protections.

Democrats, meanwhile, have taken issue with the fact that Section 230 allows social platforms to avoid being held accountable for content they don’t remove. Biden in particular has said Facebook’s Section 230 protections should be “revoked, immediately.”

With both ends of the political spectrum calling for major changes to Section 230, Facebook, Google, and Twitter (TWTR), which depend on the law, could see big changes in 2021.

“I think we are going to start seeing more and more evidence that there was tremendous impact on our election from these business models that hyper target disinformation at people and allow for voter manipulation,” Hubbard said.

“So I think the pressure to rein in those business models is only going to increase, whether it’s coming from a view of being afraid of censorship or being afraid of misinformation the problem is the same and that’s too much control over speech by these monopoly platforms.”

And if new legislation is passed, expect those same firms to push back as much as possible to protect themselves and their livelihoods. After all, without comments from users, Facebook, Twitter, and Google’s YouTube are, well, pretty pointless.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor. Follow him at @DanielHowley

More Tech News

California’s Prop. 22 removes a ‘dark cloud’ for the likes of Uber and Lyft

California voters embrace legal exemptions for Uber and Lyft

Why this top Wall Street economist can't rule out a post 2020 election recession

Will.i.am: 'Technology with no regulations is scary as hell'

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Yahoo Finance Tech
Yahoo Finance Tech

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn,YouTube, and reddit.

Latest Stories

  • Analysis: Wall Street cheers U.S. election removing major tax-hike threat

    Biden has proposed raising the capital gains tax rate from 20% to 39.6% for those making over $1 million, which would represent a big blow to the asset management industry. Other tax hikes he has put forward include increasing the statutory corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%. Biden was leading in key Midwestern states in the race for the White House as votes were being counted on Wednesday afternoon, but President Donald Trump's Republican Party was poised to keep control of the Senate even as Democrats retained their majority in the House of the Representatives.

  • NIO and Xpeng are Wall Street’s Favorite Chinese EV Stocks

    Citigroup weighed in on U.S.-listed Chinese electric-vehicle makers, joining other Wall Street firms that see the most potential for gains in the two stocks.

  • I have a seven-figure nest egg — am I saving too much for retirement?

    I recently had a conversation with a colleague about retirement and was told I’m saving too much! My wife and I are both 57 and have been aggressive savers ever since my brother, an institutional retirement financial expert, told us to max out our savings when we were 25 years old.

  • Qualcomm stock surges as results, outlook top Street on 5G strength

    Qualcomm Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker's quarterly results and outlook blew away Wall Street estimates as 5G products roll out.

  • Dave Ramsey warns: Don't do these 10 things with your money

    The financial expert and radio host says Americans stay poor because of these blunders.

  • Illinois Faces Risk of Junk After Voters Reject Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Illinois voters defeated a measure that would have allowed the state to raise taxes on its wealthiest residents, striking down a pillar of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s plan for shoring up the state’s finances and preventing its debt from being cut to junk.The failure of the constitutional amendment that would have scrapped the flat income tax by a vote of 55% against sent the prices of Illinois’s bonds tumbling, with those due in 2034 down about 7%. The costly campaign ended in a win for Citadel founder Ken Griffin who spent nearly $54 million to fund the opposition, while Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel empire, gave $58 million in support.“The citizens of Illinois have delivered a clear message to our political leaders in Springfield,” Griffin, the billionaire head of the Chicago-based hedge fund, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “Now is the time to enact long overdue reforms to save our state from fiscal ruin.”The loss adds a new challenge to the Democratic governor’s effort to steady the finances of Illinois, whose rising pension-fund costs and chronic budget shortfalls left it with the lowest bond rating among U.S. states even before the pandemic struck. Failure of the measure won’t automatically trigger a downgrade to junk. The three major rating companies, which all consider Illinois the lowest level of investment grade, said they’ll be watching for the state’s backup plan.If approved, the state would have been able to proceed with enacted legislation to apply higher rates to incomes over $250,000, raising levies on the highest earners. Rejection by voters means the “risk of a downgrade would increase” unless the state eventually increases the flat tax, Barclays Plc said in a report Wednesday.“The amendment’s failure makes greater reliance on deficit financing more probable and is therefore credit negative, but the state’s likely pursuit of other recurring fiscal strategies mitigates this impact,” Moody’s Investors Service analysts led by Ted Hampton, said in a report on Wednesday. The likelihood of “credit-negative strategies” like deferring near-term pension contributions may also rise, Moody’s said.Even with the graduated income tax failure, Illinois has other options available, Carol Spain, S&P’s director of U.S. public finance, said in an emailed statement. Illinois will need to look at other budget-balancing steps, Eric Kim, head of state government ratings for Fitch, said in an emailed statement.Alternatives for Illinois include more borrowing, tapping the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility for a second time, cutting spending or raising revenue with sales taxes and a higher flat income tax rate, Kim said.“The options for Illinois without the fair tax are not good,” Pritzker said during a press conference on Tuesday before polls closed. He added that without the additional revenue from the graduated income tax, the state needs to look at budget cuts potentially for public safety, education and health services and rely on its “regressive” tax system for more revenue.Previously, Pritzker has said budget cuts of 15% over two years or potentially borrowing from the Fed again are possible if the amendment failed and no more federal aid comes through.The business closures due to Covid-19 since March have added to the fiscal challenges and all three major rating companies have a negative outlook on the state, signaling that it could be the first state stripped of its investment grade rank. Such a step would likely add to its financial problems by saddling the government with higher interest bills and preventing many mutual funds from owning its debt.Read more: Democrats Lose Leverage on Stimulus, as Smaller Bill Likely“In this election, Illinois voters sent a resounding message that with an $8 billion deficit and two massive tax hikes in the last ten years, we cannot trust Springfield Politicians with another tax hike,” the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment, said in an emailed statement late Tuesday.“We are undoubtedly disappointed with this result but are proud of the millions of Illinoisans who cast their ballots in support of tax fairness in this election,” Quentin Fulks, chairman of the Vote Yes For Fairness campaign, which supported the measure, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.“Now lawmakers must address a multi-billion dollar budget gap without the ability to ask the wealthy to pay their fair share,” Fulks said. “Fair Tax opponents must answer for whatever comes next.”If enacted, the new graduated rates would have brought in $1.2 billion for fiscal 2021, which began July 1, and $3.1 billion for a full year, according to state estimates.It was no panacea. Illinois has about $8.3 billion of unpaid bills, some $137 billion of unfunded pension liabilities, and its rainy day fund has just $68,459. With the bond market demanding high penalties to own its debt, it’s one of just two that have borrowed from the emergency lending facility the Federal Reserve rolled out after the pandemic.“Illinois -- it’s not a stretch to say -- it was a net loser in the preliminary aftermath of the election,” said Ty Schoback, senior analyst for Columbia Threadneedle Investments, which owns Illinois debt as part of its $17 billion in muni assets under management. He cited the lack of expected Blue Wave and the graduated tax failure.The state has budget flexibility and sufficient liquidity for now, he said, adding that market participants will look for willingness to fix problems with structural changes that may be unpopular rather than only borrowing more or one-time tactics.“I don’t think the rating agencies have an itchy trigger finger and I think they are going to give the state a little bit of time,” Schoback said. “All that being said, the state is definitely on the clock with rating agencies and investors.”(Corrects word in quote in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS Boosts 2021 Income Limits For IRA Deductions

    There's still time to benefit from 2020's IRA contribution limits. And odds are that you haven't put in the maximum allowed yet.

  • Buffett-Backed BYD Joins Nio, Xpeng In China Electric Car Sales Boom

    BYD joined fellow China electric car stocks Nio, Xpeng Motors and Li Auto in reporting robust October sales.

  • I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. What can I do?

    You are not alone in having nothing saved for retirement. You may have to readjust your expectations, for what retirement looks like, how much you’ll have saved for it and potentially when it starts, financial advisers.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Its Stock Chart Shows

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Jack Ma's Blunt Words Just Cost Him $35 Billion

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Jack Ma is a very busy man. China’s richest man has been busy launching the world’s biggest IPO. He has been busy preparing for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s grandest four-day Double Eleven shopping extravaganza. And yet two weeks ago, Ma somehow found the time to opine on China’s banking system at a high-profile financial forum in Shanghai, once again throwing himself into the eye of the storm. In that speech, apart from labeling the global banking Basel Accords as an “old people’s club,” Ma said “systemic risk” is not the issue in China. Rather, China’s biggest risk is that it “lacks a financial ecosystem.” Chinese banks are like “pawn shops”, where collateral and guarantees are the hard currencies. As a result, some decided to go so big they are not allowed to fail. “As the Chinese like to say, if you borrow 100,000 yuan from the bank, you are a bit scared; if you borrow a million yuan, both you and the bank are a little nervous; but if you take a 1 billion yuan loan, you are not scared at all, the bank is,” Ma said. The consequences came this week. On Monday, Beijing’s top financial watchdogs summoned Ma and dressed him down. Beijing also issued draft rules on online micro lending, stipulating stricter capital requirements and operational rules for some of Ant Group Co.’s consumer credit businesses. But the big shocker came on Tuesday night. The Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended Ant’s listing on its Star board, citing Monday's meeting and subsequent regulatory changes. Ant then said in a filing it would suspend its Hong Kong IPO as well. The fintech giant was scheduled to start trading on Thursday. The news sparked a slide in Alibaba shares on Tuesday in New York, while dragging down other Chinese companies’ U.S.-listed stocks.What Ma said was a bit sensational, perhaps. But he was right. China’s bankers are so averse to extending credit to smaller borrowers that Beijing redefined “inclusive financing” to make its banks’ loan books look prettier. In fact, it’s been so difficult for small businesses to obtain bank credit in the last decade that they have become hard wired not to invest for the future. Here’s the latest tidbit of evidence: In the third quarter, even as China’s economy recovered and 86% of 300 smaller manufacturers CLSA spoke to became profitable, most remained wary. A record-breaking 59% of their capital expenses went into mere “regular maintenance,” the brokerage found.Ma’s words were blunt, but these phrases, such as “pawn shops,” are not his concoctions. Bureaucrats at the People’s Bank of China, for instance, had used the same words themselves. So why is Ma being singled out? Could it be that Ant is too profitable and is now being targeted? Ant is raising at least $34.5 billion in an IPO that attracted more than $3 trillion of retail orders. Meanwhile, regional banks are still in the doghouse, struggling and sometimes being restructured because they lack capital buffers. In the fast-growing consumer credit business, Ant is essentially a matchmaker while banks lend and put aside cash in case some loans go sour. Fintech giants are making much more than lenders, city commercial banks complained to local media. Ant’s vast consumer base appreciates its small loan offerings. But going forward, to appease its banks, Beijing may want to level the regulatory playing field. For instance, Ant may no longer operate just as a matchmaker and might be asked to keep 30% of the loans on its balance sheet, compared with only about 2% now. That should have been no problem because Ant’s IPO would have brought in billions of dollars of capital for loan provisions.In its statement, the Shanghai exchange cited the changing regulatory landscape as one reason Ant no longer qualified for a listing. But in reality, nothing has changed. Since 2017, Beijing’s watchdogs have been debating whether to allow online micro lenders to take a simple loan facilitation model or require them to put away loan provisions. This new draft rule is just a continuation of the debate. At the opening of his speech, Ma admitted he was conflicted as to whether to attend the forum and speak up. Now he probably regrets it. But here’s the thing: If China is serious about financial innovation, “inclusive financing” or the digital yuan, let the man who pioneered the business and made billions along the way share his experiences and thoughts. If Ma says systemic risk is not China’s Achilles’ heel, hear him out. He knows where the real problem is and could be part of the solution.(Updates with Alibaba shares in the fourth paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to show China is averse to extending credit to smaller borrowers, not lenders, in the fifth paragraph.)This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. She previously wrote on markets for Barron's, following a career as an investment banker, and is a CFA charterholder.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘I watch our finances like a hawk’: My husband owes $12,000 in unpaid tax — and he never told me. Should I file separately?

    ‘I knew my husband of 5 years was poor at managing finances before we got married. But he’s so much worse than I thought.’

  • Marijuana Stocks Fall Despite Cannabis Legalization Winning In Several States

    Marijuana stocks fell early Wednesday after voters in several states backed cannabis legalization, but with less clarity about federal elections.

  • I’m 60, my wife thinks ‘money is for spending,’ I just lost my job and plan to retire — how can we avoid money fights?

    Have a question about retirement, including where to retire? Email us

  • Derailing of Jack Ma’s Ant IPO Shows Xi Jinping’s in Charge

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s move to abruptly halt the world’s biggest stock-market debut sends global investors a clear message: Any financial opening will only be done on terms that benefit President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party.Policy makers in Beijing shocked the investment world on Tuesday by suspending an initial public offering by Ant Group Co., a fintech company owned by billionaire Jack Ma -- China’s second-richest man. The decision came just two days before shares were set to trade in a listing that attracted at least $3 trillion of orders from individual investors.The timing of the decision showed once again that for Xi and the party, financial and political stability take precedence over ceding control of the economy -- especially to a private company. In Beijing’s view, allowing the IPO to go forward could effectively give Ant too much sway over the financial system, posing broader risks that could ultimately undermine the party’s grip on power.“The party is flexing its muscle,” said Victor Shih, associate professor at UC San Diego and author of “Factions and Finance in China: Elite Conflict and Inflation.” “It’s saying to Jack Ma, you are going to have the biggest IPO in the world, but that’s not a big deal for the CCP, which oversees the world’s second-largest economy.”While the party has ample tools to quash political dissidents, local officials have struggled at times to contain outbursts of anger brought on by bread-and-butter issues such as labor disputes, investment fraud, and environmental disasters. To mitigate any threats to the financial system or the party’s authority, Xi’s government has demonstrated over the past decade that it has no problem taking down billionaires and private companies.For foreign investors, the Ant saga has raised questions about the viability of Hong Kong and Shanghai as premium financial centers. That’s particularly so after China last week signaled greater openness in a new five-year plan that put a timeline on moving forward with past promises of allowing greater foreign access and gradually relaxing controls over the yuan and capital flows.Both the sequence and timing of events of the IPO failure will raise doubts among foreign investors about China’s commitment to the kind of transparency needed in modern, open capital markets, said Fraser Howie, author of “Red Capitalism: The Fragile Financial Foundation of China’s Extraordinary Rise.”“It sends a number of signals, often conflicting,” Howie said. “Investors must therefore be concerned about the listing process in China, they will be concerned by disclosure, they will be concerned about arbitrary moves on the part of the regulators.”Many analysts saw the move as sensible, even if the timing was disruptive. Chinese regulators said Ant’s business model effectively allowed it to charge higher fees for transactions while state-run banks took on most of the risk. At the same time Ant sought to list, authorities were racing to develop rules that would subject financial holding companies to higher capital requirements. It’s also planning to create a digital yuan, which is part of its push to maintain control over the stability of its payment system.China Securities Regulatory Commission said Wednesday it supported a decision by the Shanghai Stock Exchange to block a “hasty” initial public offering. Changes in fintech industry regulations have a “huge impact” on Ant’s operational structure and profit model, it said in a statement.Ma’s Risky SpeechAt a conference in Shanghai on Oct. 24, Ma blamed global regulators for focusing too much on risk, and criticized China’s own measures for stifling innovation. The remarks came after Vice President Wang Qishan -- a Xi confidante -- called for a balance between financial innovation and strong regulations to prevent financial risks.“It appeared that, intentionally or not, Ma was openly defying and criticizing the Chinese government’s approach to financial regulation,” Andrew Batson, China research director at Gavekal Research Limited., wrote in a note.Ma’s comments came right before the Communist Party held a key meeting to plan the country’s economy for the next 15 years, bringing the issues of technology, financial stability and economic growth to the top of the national agenda. After it ended last week, regulators released new rules affecting Ant’s businesses and summoned Ma to Beijing for a rare meeting on Monday. The IPO was suspended the next day.Within China, state-run media have highlighted Ant’s failures to comply with regulatory requirements while showcasing the government’s strong market supervision mechanisms and risk controls to protect consumers. In a commentary dated late Tuesday, the party-backed Economic Daily said suspending the IPO showed that “every link of the capital market has perfect rules and serious supervision methods.”“It’s understandable from the regulatory perspective and it is still a better outcome for investors than facing a black-swan event immediately after the listing,” said Lv Changshun, an analyst at Beijing Zhonghe Yingtai Management Consultant Co. “Policymakers can tolerate innovation, but that should not be at the cost of a systemic financial risk. Avoiding that risk is an important foundation to push forward more capital market reforms.”China Accelerates Capital Market Reform to Counter Virus, U.S.Ant’s IPO prospectus was a bigger contributor to the timing of China’s moves than Ma’s speech in Shanghai, according to Gao Zhikai, a former Chinese diplomat and former China policy adviser for the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Once regulators saw that Ant could do things that were off limits to commercial lenders, he said, “someone rang the bell and brought it to the attention of the regulators.”“Traditional financial institutions, banks in particular, would probably welcome this decision when the dust settles,” he said. “It also does not create a regulatory disadvantage to Ant Group. It reminds Ant they need to treat certain parts of its operation as a commercial bank.”Growing ScrutinyChinese authorities have been stepping up oversight of private companies for several years. In 2018, the central bank identified Ant and other firms as financial holding companies, putting them under increased scrutiny because of their growing role in the nation’s money flows and financial plumbing.That same year, regulators seized Anbang Insurance Group Co., which symbolized the recent era of mega-acquisitive Chinese companies, and imprisoned its former chairman for fraud. HNA Group Co. and Tomorrow Holding Co. were later taken over by the state or broken up, while China Evergrande Group in September is to have warned of a potential cash crunch that could pose systemic risks to China.Ostentatious and blunt, Ma is perhaps China’s most well-known entrepreneur in the communist nation. The globe-trotting tycoon is a special adviser to the United Nations, has debated Elon Musk on international forums, and is a regulator at annual Davos gatherings. He’s created two multi-hundred-billion dollar companies and has labeled himself a champion for the little guy and small businesses.On Wednesday, however, posts on Chinese social-media platforms were largely unsympathetic toward Ma. One anonymous Weibo poster wrote “if you don’t go out looking for trouble, trouble won’t find you.” Another quipped that “it’s time for Jack Ma to wake up, listen often and speak less.”Despite Ma’s public dressing down and the reputational blow to China’s markets, many investors are still optimistic about Ant’s IPO. Higher liquidity requirements would hit sentiment, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for a listing that saw shares selling for a 50% premium in gray-market trading ahead of the IPO.Ram Parameswaran, founder of San Francisco-based Octahedron Capital Management, a hedge fund that holds shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and is planning to invest in the Ant IPO, saw the suspension as positive to stamp the speculation in the stock. Shares of Alibaba, which owns a third of Ant, fell 7.5% in Hong Kong, the most since its debut in the city last year.“What’s clear to me is that the lending business will grow slower over the next few years,” Parameswaran said. “That in the larger scheme of things is net positive for the sector and Ant. Steady growth is good.”‘Strings Pulled’For global investors, however, the episode is likely to reinforce the notion that the party calls all the shots when it comes to major business decisions -- and any opening measures will be carefully calibrated for the impact on the Communist Party. That could be all the more important in the years ahead as China seeks to develop its own core technologies in the face of growing pressure from the U.S., which is likely to continue no matter who ends up the winner of Tuesday’s election.“This sends a signal to the major tech players not to get too big for their britches and that the party is still in charge,” said Kendra Schaefer, head of digital research at the Trivium China consultancy in Beijing. “Internationally, however, moves like this do very little to alleviate concerns that tech companies going out are not having their strings pulled by Beijing.”(Updates with CSRC statement in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Growth Stocks

    Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including the coronavirus stimulus package, auto stocks and the markets rally one day after Election Day.

  • DraftKings, Penn National Gaming stocks shoot higher after sports betting election sweep

    Shares of online gaming and casino operators traded broadly higher Wednesday, after a sports-betting election sweep and new land-based gambling and casino legislation passed in a number of states.

  • Qualcomm forecasts first-quarter sales above estimates

    Qualcomm's shares were up 5% in extended trading. The San Diego-based company is the biggest supplier of processors for smartphones and modem chips that connect phones to wireless data networks. Qualcomm, which makes the bulk of profits from its licensing business, said revenue from the unit was $1.51 billion (£1.16 billion), above FactSet estimates of $1.30 billion.

  • Wait, Chrissy Teigen, Prince Harry & Beyoncé All Have Mortgages? A Financial Expert Explains

    It was breaking news earlier this year when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally found a place to land in Montecito, California: Their new nine-bedroom home came with a $14.65 million price tag, but perhaps...

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With at Least 5% Dividend Yield

    Americans went to the polls today under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with a substantial increase in cases nationwide and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reaching record highs in a growing number of states. Meanwhile, it's still unclear what a second stimulus package from the federal government may look like and how long it will be until that arrives.To add fuel to this, there are several European governments that are starting to lock down their respective countries all over again in order to prevent the further spread of COVID.With all of this uncertainty, what is an investor to do? Adding dividend stocks as a potential defensive play can add protection to your portfolio.We’ve opened up the TipRanks database, finding three stocks whose profile justifies the entry risk in today’s conditions. All three offer at least 5% dividend yield, and backed by several analysts, enough to earn a “strong buy” consensus rating. Let's take a closer loo. AbbVie (ABBV)AbbVie is a pharmaceutical company, one of Big Pharma’s major names. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are known for their combination of high risk and high reward potential. The rewards and risks are both typified in Humira, the company’s successful immunosuppressive anti-inflammatory drug. Humira is expected to bring in ~40% of AbbVie’s 2020 drug division revenues – but with an expired patent, competition is growing. Against this backdrop, AbbVie had acquired another pharmaceutical company, Allergan, that increased top-line revenues by $16B for AbbVie while the combined companies bring in $2B in synergies. The acquisition showed investors that AbbVie is simultaneously looking beyond their holdings in Humira.Future guidance has revenues moving higher along with earnings. Guidance on revenues has been increased to $10.47 - $10.49 EPS versus $10.35 - $10.45 EPS. The earnings were enough to allow management to raise the dividend from $1.18 to $1.30. At $5.20 annualized, this dividend yields 6.11%, more than 2.5x the average dividend found among S&P listed companies. The payout ratio of 49.7% indicates that the dividend is safe – current earnings easily cover it, and there is plenty of room for further growth.Covering the stock for SVB Leerink, analyst Geoff Porges noted, "AbbVie had another strong beat and raise in Q3, demonstrating their very resilient business during the pandemic and highlighting strong growth prospects for their core business. Guidance was once again raised, and the company’s comments about mid- to long-term revenue potential for their core products were very positive [...] AbbVie’s valuation seems very attractive at today’s price, and we see substantial upside potential as we expect the stock to revert to its more normalized absolute and relative multiple after the current election blues are resolved in the new year."To this end, Porges rates AbbVie an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $119 price target. This figure suggests a potential upside of 35% over the next year. (To watch Porges track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street is very bullish on Abbvie. There are a total of 8 ratings; 7 Buys and 1 Hold -- all add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s current price is $88 and the average price target is $110.13 suggesting 25% one-year upside move. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks)WesBanco (WSBC)Next up is WesBanco, a bank operating in the region of western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky with 236 branches. The pandemic has struck financial institutions because of loans in default. Loan losses, or their potential, have forced banks and lenders to start building up reserve ratios and set aside revenue for loan losses.WesBanco has spent the past two quarters building up their reserve ratio with a large amount being set aside in Q2 and a smaller amount in Q3 and currently has an above-peer ratio level.Turning to the dividend, WSBC currently pays out 32 cents per common share, and even in the coronavirus crisis it held that payment steady. The 52-cent payment annualizes to $1.32 per share, and gives a considerable yield of 5.16%.Raymond James analyst William Wallace is standing squarely with the bulls, noting: "PTPP earnings came in above expectations as noted, driven largely by lower operating expenses and higher fee income. Ultimately, we expect investors to remain honed in on credit in the nearer-term, where the company's bolstered reserve continues to provide us with a certain degree of comfort. All in, with shares trading essentially in line with peers, we continue to view the risk/reward dynamic positively given the company's solid capital levels (+9% TCE), along with both promising core earnings and deferral trends."Unsurprisingly, Wallace rates WesBanco an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $29 price target. This target suggests a potential upside of 15% over the next year. (To watch Wallace’s track record, click here)Wallace is not the only fan of WSBC on Wall Street, as TipRanks analytics exhibit the stock as a Strong Buy. Based on 4 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, 3 rate the stock a Buy, while one says Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $26.88, marking a 6.5% upside from where the stock is currently trading. (See WSBC stock analysis on TipRanks)CatchMark Timber (CTT)CatchMark Timber is an owner and operator of timberlands located in various parts of the country. The pandemic has not directly affected the timber industry. However, timber itself has maintained higher prices as home builders in the United States have seen increased demand. A lot of this new demand is generated from individuals moving out of cities into suburban areas.In the most recent quarter, Q3 2020 EBITDA for CatchMark Timber was above expectations coming in at $12.4MM versus $11MM consensus. The above-expectation earnings were attributed to cost controls from logging and hauling as well as SG&A costs. At the same time that CatchMark reported Q1 earnings, it also declared the Q3 dividend. The payment remains steady at 13.5 cents per share, yielding a solid 6%. The company has a 6-year history of keeping up its dividend payments, in all economic conditions.Adding to the good news, RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn, rated 5-stars with TipRanks, has upgraded CTT to Outperform (i.e. Buy), while keeping his price target at $10. (To watch analyst track record, click here)As Quinn states, “CatchMark reported Q3 results that were in line with our forecasts but above consensus expectations. Although there have been minimal changes in business prospects over the last few months, CatchMark shares have moved in a wide range around our target price of $10. With the share price having pulled back to an attractive level and future prospects remaining solid, we are increasing our rating."Overall, CTT’s Strong Buy analyst consensus is derived from 3 "buy" and 1 "hold" ratings. Shares are priced at $8.91, and the average price target of $10.88 indicates potential for 22% growth. (See CTT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.