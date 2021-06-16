U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,223.70
    -22.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,033.67
    -265.66 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,039.68
    -33.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,316.77
    -3.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.86
    -0.26 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.70
    -25.70 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    27.40
    -0.29 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0120 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0700 (+4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3999
    -0.0084 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6540
    +0.6200 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,587.87
    -1,094.14 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.83
    -32.64 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.95
    +12.47 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     

Big Tech needs to be stopped from giving your data to the government

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·6 min read
Big Tech needs to be stopped from giving your data to the government
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Your data isn't as safe as advertised

Your private data isn’t as private as you might think. That’s the takeaway from revelations that Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) fed users’ data to the Trump administration as it was probing media leaks. And regardless of any assurances from tech companies, they’re largely compliant when the government comes knocking for information about your digital life.

“It's not private at all,” Elizabeth Goitein, director of liberty and national security at the Brennan Center for Justice, told Yahoo Finance. “In the sense that law enforcement intelligence agencies have access to it under a number of different authorities — including some that are extremely permissive.”

The news that the government was snagging tons of data came via a New York Times article last week detailing how the Trump administration’s Department of Justice sought the so-called metadata on hundreds of users, including two members of Congress. That followed a report that Trump’s DOJ also went after the metadata of journalists reporting on the administration’s leaks.

Metadata is the who, what, when, and where of communications information. Essentially what phone numbers called each other, where they were located, when they called each other, and what they were calling on. And though it might seem vague, it can be used to piece together revealing patterns about everyday Americans. Joined an up-and-coming political movement? Called a suicide hotline? Had serious medical issues? Money troubles? Problems with your marriage? These are all things that can be inferred by using metadata.

“It really can run the gamut of your personal associations and activities and beliefs,” Goitein explained. “The more comprehensive the time period in the collection, the more the government's going to learn. It can create a very detailed and intimate picture of someone's personal life.”

It’s not just the data of journalists and politicians that’s at risk. The metadata of everyday Americans can also be grabbed, as well — and it can happen without your knowledge.

The solution? Legislative reform that informs Americans of when their information is being given to law enforcement and raises the standard for obtaining such information in the first place.

The government can force companies to hand over your data

The Times reported that in 2018, Apple received grand jury subpoenas for information related to user emails and phone numbers. But those subpoenas came with gag orders that prevented Apple from informing the users. The gag order has since been lifted, and Apple notified those impacted by the subpoenas, which included Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), who was leading an investigation into Trump at the time. The Trump administration also tried to obtain Times reporters’ data from Google.

But it’s not just those few requests. Apple, Google, and Microsoft each provide transparency reports that indicate government agencies are seeking information on user data and accounts thousands of times a year — and the tech giants comply with many of these requests.

A graph of the government requests Google has received in recent years from U.S. law enforcement agencies. (Image: Google)
A graph of the government requests Google has received in recent years from U.S. law enforcement agencies. (Image: Google)

“If you read the fine print in, in all the privacy policies and disclosures, you will see that [these companies] will comply with legal process to turn over this information,” Goitein said.

And while Big Tech companies say they often resist pressure to provide such data, it behooves them to provide the data when facing the full pressure of the U.S. government.

“The companies themselves are in a very difficult position,” explained Michael Karanicolas, the executive director of the UCLA Institute for Technology, Law & Policy. “From a risk management perspective, from a business perspective, it's very easy to see why they would want to adopt a posture, which facilitates these requests and keeps the government on [their] side.”

In fairness to the companies, they often have policies to inform users when the government seeks their data. But gag orders throw that out the window. In the instance of Schiff’s data, the gag order was in place for three years.

“A very important thing is providing that notice, at least as soon as possible,” said Electronic Frontier Foundation deputy executive director Kurt Opsahl. “If it is before the information is revealed, then there are people who have an opportunity to challenge it and move to quash the subpoena. But if not, then the service providers will be the only line of defense.”

Legislation and privacy reform are needed to keep your data safe

According to Goitein, obtaining the kind of metadata sought from Schiff isn’t exactly difficult for the feds.

“It's a very low bar for the government to obtain Americans’ communications metadata, even though this is some of the most sensitive information about us, and that's a real problem,” she said. “That is a very clear example of the law completely failing to keep up with technology.”

So what kind of changes need to be put in place to keep Americans’ data safe, while still giving the government access to it in the course of legitimate investigations?

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the DOJ will raise the bar for its policies around obtaining politicians’ and journalists’ information. But as each expert I spoke to pointed out, policies can change from administration to administration. And there’s no telling whether a future Justice Department will uphold the same standards Garland proposed.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Instead, Congress needs to craft legislation requiring companies to inform their users when the government is seeking their data — giving them enough time to fight to keep their information private.

“If the government tries to directly obtain Americans’ communications content (photos, emails, text messages) it generally needs a warrant,” Goitein explained. “It's time for Congress to update the law to make sure that other, sometimes equally sensitive types of information, like geolocation information, like communications metadata, received similarly strong protection."

Raising the standard for obtaining metadata might not be enough, though. The U.S. is still woefully behind Europe when it comes to comprehensive user data privacy laws. Individual states may have their own laws, but those don’t cover all Americans. Some form of legislation codifying data privacy protections needs to be put in place.

“I would like to see progress on data protection that extends beyond just how to guarantee greater security and integrity to journalists and members of Congress, but that improves the level of safety and security for the data of all Americans,” Opsahl said.

In reality, a comprehensive data privacy framework has eluded Washington for years — and getting one together anytime soon is likely still a ways off. But raising the bar for subpoenas could be within Congress’s reach.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor. Follow him at @DanielHowley

More from Dan:

The chip shortage has finally come for Apple

How to make your Facebook News Feed a less divisive place

Should Facebook let Trump back on? New poll shows a slim majority want to lift the ban

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Recommended Stories

  • Xander Schauffele, U.S. Open: Will Torrey Pines Offer Home-field Advantage?

    The U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines for the first time since 2008 when Xander Schauffele attended as a fan. Now he's among the contenders for the championship.

  • How Lina Khan will impact big tech

    U.S.&nbsp;Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Biden’s pick for FTC chair and the antitrust legislation on big tech.

  • Exclusive-Workhorse to challenge USPS decision to award contract to Oshkosh - source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Electric vehicle company Workhorse Group will file a legal challenge to the U.S. Postal Service decision in February to award a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of postal delivery vehicles, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Workhorse had proposed building an all-electric vehicle fleet for USPS and has won the support of many U.S. lawmakers. USPS did not immediately comment.

  • Fed Sees Two Rate Hikes by End of 2023, Inches Towards Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials signaled that the pace of the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is bringing forward their expectations for how quickly they will reduce policy support.Chair Jerome Powell told a press conference Wednesday that officials had begun a discussion about scaling back bond purchases after releasing forecasts that show they anticipate two interest-rate increases by the end of 2023, projecting a faster-than-anticipated pace of tighteningFollow reaction here

  • Fourth Stimulus Update Likely This Week

    Congress is in session this week for the first time since May 20, and all eyes are watching for comments regarding a fourth stimulus update. See: Fourth Stimulus Checks Rumors Are Everywhere - Here's...

  • Federal judge in Louisiana lifts Biden suspension of new oil and gas leases on U.S. land and water

    Judge orders that plans be resumed for lease sales that were delayed for the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

  • Fed officials are ‘walking a very delicate line’: Economist

    Lindsey Piegza, Stifel Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest out of the FOMC.

  • Big Tech critic Khan becomes U.S. FTC chair

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lina Khan, an antitrust researcher focused on Big Tech's immense market power, was sworn in on Tuesday as chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, a victory for progressives seeking a clampdown on tech firms who hold a hefty share of a growing sector of the economy. Hours earlier, the U.S. Senate had confirmed Khan, with bipartisan support. She recently taught at Columbia Law School.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Thinks Donald Trump Jr. Would Do Better in Prison Than Ivanka Trump

    The walls are starting to close in on Donald Trump as he navigates through the sticky New York State and Manhattan legal cases and the news that an indictment of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be coming soon. Even though he’s enjoying almost daily rounds of golf, his post-White House life does have a […]

  • China's government issues warning after sending record 28 planes over Taiwan

    China's government issued a warning to "foreign forces" after Taiwan reported a record 28 Chinese military planes flew over the self-governed island's airspace Tuesday, per Reuters.Why it matters: The warning and deployment of aircraft including fighter jets and bombers comes after G7 leaders issued a statement Sunday urging the Chinese government to respect human rights and calling on peace and "stability across the Taiwan Strait."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Texas Targets Wall Street in Fight Over ESG Investing

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is drawing battle lines in a fight against investors and companies turning their backs on fossil fuels.Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law on Monday banning state investments in businesses that cut ties with the oil and gas industry. The underlying message, according to one of the most powerful energy regulators in the state, is simple: Boycott Texas, and we’ll boycott you.The new measure is Texas’ Republicans latest rebuke of ESG investing as the state clings to its

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 16th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Crypto Lode of $100 Billion Stirs U.S. Worry Over Hidden Danger

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.Regulators are worried about hidden risks to investors and even the financial system stemming from a fast-growing corner of the crypto market meant to be immune from volatility.Their focus is on so-called stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency that has a fixed price, typically one dollar, and is backed by real-money reserves.At the end of May, the total market capitalization of stablecoins, which include ones offered by crypto firms Tether

  • 'Biden needs Putin more than Putin needs Biden,' expert argues

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Geneva, and one expert argued that the Kremlin has some leverage when it comes to the relationship between the two world leaders.

  • $1.2 million worth of cocaine washes up at Florida Space Force base

    A wildlife manager at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station was performing a sea turtle nesting survey when she spotted a small package wrapped in plastic — and then she kept finding more of them.

  • Oil prices settle with a slight gain after supply data and Fed update

    Oil futures settle with a slight gain on Wednesday, just barely extending their rise to the highest prices in more than two years after official U.S. government data showed a more than seven million-barrel weekly decline in crude inventories. Prices, however, pared much of their earlier gain after the Federal Reserve said it may raise interest rates in 2023.

  • Biden sums up his meeting with Putin: ‘This is not about trust’

    The U.S. president bristled at questions about his level of faith in Putin to curb Russia's malign activities.

  • Joe Biden, At End Of Post Summit Press Conference, Gets Irked At CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Over Vladimir Putin Question; President Later Apologizes For Being “Wiseguy”

    President Joe Biden finished up his post-Vladimir Putin summit press conference with a flash of visible irritation at a question posed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. As he was leaving the makeshift stage in Geneva, Collins asked him, “Why are you so confident he will change his behavior, Mr. President?” Biden responded, “I am not confident […]

  • Here’s what Biden will likely tell Putin about cyberattacks

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down what President Biden will most likely tell Russian President Vladimir Putin about ransomware attacks in their first high-stakes summit meeting.&nbsp;

  • Alibaba Victim of Huge Data Leak as China Tightens Security

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was the victim of a months-long web-scraping operation by a marketing consultant that siphoned up sensitive data including usernames and phone numbers, according to a court case that wrapped in June.A central Chinese court ruled that an employee of a consultant that helps merchants on Alibaba’s Taobao online mall was guilty of dredging up more than a billion data items on Taobao users since 2019, using that to serve clients. The court imposed jail terms