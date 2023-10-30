Big Tech is stoking fears over AI, warn scientists

Yann LeCun, the chief AI scientist at Meta, said large AI labs are ‘fear-mongering’ so that governments introduce stricter regulations - Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Scientists have accused big artificial intelligence companies of stoking fears over the technology in order to eliminate competition in the run-up to Rishi Sunak’s AI summit.

Andrew Ng, a world-renowned researcher in machine learning systems, said that over-regulating AI would “crush innovation”.

Mr Ng, a Stanford researcher and founder of the Google Brain AI lab, said that large companies wanted laws preventing the rise of free “open source” models.

He said: “There are definitely large tech companies that would rather not have to try to compete with open source [AI], so they’re creating fear of AI leading to human extinction.”

OpenAI, DeepMind and Anthropic, seen as the three most advanced AI labs, will have privileged access to this week’s AI summit at Bletchley Park.

The companies’ three chief executives, Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis, and Dario Amodei, will take part in a more intimate second day of the event featuring world leaders.

Yann LeCun, the chief AI scientist at Meta, said large AI labs are “fear-mongering” so that governments introduce stringent regulations damaging much of the industry.

Mr LeCun, who will attend this week’s summit, has been a prominent critic of the Prime Minister’s focus on AI’s risks.

“Altman, Hassabis, and Amodei are the ones doing massive corporate lobbying at the moment,” Mr LeCun tweeted, in response to Max Tegmark of the Future of Life Institute, a body that earlier this year called for AI research to be suspended.

“If your fear-mongering campaigns succeed, they will *inevitably* result in what you and I would identify as a catastrophe: a small number of companies will control AI.”

Rumman Chowdhury, the head of the AI research company Humane and a member of the Government’s Foundation AI taskforce, told an event in London: “I think most of them [the large companies] are looking for some sort of regulation. I have a cynical viewpoint of why they are looking for regulation because it’s a wonderful way to enable corporate capture.”

A statement set to be signed by countries attending the AI summit on Wednesday will warn of the potential for “catastrophic harm”, according to a draft of the communique.

Around 100 attendees are expected at the two-day summit on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Aidan Gomez, the chief executive of AI company Cohere who will be attending the summit, said: “It’s time to get serious about AI’s very real challenges, like misinformation, bias, and deep fakes. If we spend all of our energy getting distracted by doomsday scenarios, we will repeat the mistakes we made during the rise of social media.”

Andrew Strait of the Ada Lovelace Institute, an AI research group, said: “The Government has been overly focused on extreme risks, that’s the issue we’re taking with the summit. It’s a very poorly defined thing.”

On Monday, Joe Biden signed an executive order on AI which will require major companies to share results of safety testing with the US government.

The White House said it was “the most significant actions ever taken by any government to advance the field of AI safety”.

