Big Technologies Insiders Added UK£440.1k Of Stock To Their Holdings

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Big Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Sara Murray for UK£195k worth of shares, at about UK£1.95 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.52 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 235.00k shares worth UK£440k. But insiders sold 111.00k shares worth UK£169k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Big Technologies insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Big Technologies Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw insider selling worth UK£23k in the last three months. However that only slightly eclipses the UK£22k worth of purchases. The net selling is so small that it's hard to draw any conclusions from these recent transactions.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Big Technologies insiders own about UK£112m worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Big Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Big Technologies insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Big Technologies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

