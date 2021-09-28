U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,375.76
    -67.35 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,461.29
    -408.08 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,641.71
    -328.26 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.92
    -41.08 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.44 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.20
    -17.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.26 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5310
    +0.0470 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0170 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5250
    +0.5470 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,651.73
    -1,370.73 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.80
    -31.34 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

BIG TREND: Quaint milk doors of the 50s are making a high-tech comeback as families return to the safety and convenience of home delivery

·2 min read

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the milkman disappeared from most communities after the 1950's, fresh food delivery is making an amazing comeback. A new California product called Fresh Portal modernizes the charming "milk door" feature of old houses as a technology trend for the 21st century.

FreshPortal.us gives old-time milk doors a high-tech comeback as consumers return to the safety of home delivery.
FreshPortal.us gives old-time milk doors a high-tech comeback as consumers return to the safety of home delivery.

For many years, quality homebuilders added small compartments for the milkman to stow perishables. The doors opened from the outside with a corresponding door inside to remove the milk and replace the empty bottles. Some even opened to a cellar where temperatures stayed cooler.

"Now we have the technology to create temperature-controlled delivery units with digital security," said Jeremy High, CEO, and founder of Fresh Portal. "Your medicine can stay cool, or your pizza can stay hot in a sealed unit no one can touch without a unique passcode."

These units are as innovative as their predecessors were quaint. A stainless-steel cabinet that holds four full-sized paper grocery bags is installed into an exterior wall of a home or office. Once activated, it sends a one-time access code the person making a delivery and sterilizes the packages with a Far-UVC disinfection light when they close the door.

Safe and sanitary, Fresh Portal helps people who remember the milk door get food and prescriptions delivered safely without having to worry about porch pirates. Fresh Portal can also be a lifesaver for younger families who like having safe, hot meals when they arrive home at night.

Fresh Portal is making the units available to a select group of homebuilders who lead design trends. The units will be on display at the International Builders Show in February, but innovative builders who want to install them now can contact High through the FreshPortal.us website.

In the 1920's milk doors were as common as mailboxes are today. With Statista projecting 2.8 billion people will be using online food delivery by 2025, it looks like safety, convenience, and assurance that food will still be consumable when you get home will be a big trend for the future.

"Milk doors went away in the mid-1900's with the advent of big grocery stores," says High. "It is exciting to work with home builders who see the advantages of protecting deliveries for people who want safe options for home delivery and farm-to-table."

Fresh Portal&#x002122; Your Ultimate Delivery Solution (PRNewsfoto/Fresh Portal)
Fresh Portal™ Your Ultimate Delivery Solution (PRNewsfoto/Fresh Portal)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-trend-quaint-milk-doors-of-the-50s-are-making-a-high-tech-comeback-as-families-return-to-the-safety-and-convenience-of-home-delivery-301387066.html

SOURCE The Fresh Portal

Recommended Stories

  • Colosseum kits and plastic flowers help Lego's earnings double

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Toymaker Lego doubled its earnings in the first six months of the year as customers flocked to its reopened stores to buy Star Wars building sets, model Colosseums and flower bouquets made from its colourful plastic bricks. While parts of the global retail industry are still reeling from the pandemic and related supply chain issues, Lego says it has benefited from its decade-old strategy of placing production close to its key markets, cutting logistical issues and costs. "It has made us somewhat more resilient, since we have not had to send everything around the world urgently," Chief Executive Niels B. Christiansen told Reuters, adding that Lego has five large factories covering Asia, Europe and the Americas.

  • UPS' Latest Acquisition Adds a Crucial Element to Its Business

    Big Brown announced it was acquiring Roadie, a crowd-sourced same-day delivery company that gives UPS a big boost in staying competitive. It's a timely purchase as we head into the holiday shopping season, with analysts expecting robust Christmas sales, meaning more package deliveries.

  • 25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire

    Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...

  • Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of C$226 Million Secondary Bought Deal Offering

    Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, announced today that the previously announced secondary bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 7,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by PV Holdings S.à r.l., Roark Capital Partners II AIV AG, L.P., RCPS Equity Cayman LP and Roark Capital Partners Parallel II AIV AG, L.P. (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders") at a price of $32

  • Here's How Much These Iconic Antiques From the Past 30 Years Are Worth Now

    Since 1984, Helaine Fendelman has appraised 1,594 items for Country Living. Here, she looks back at 40 pieces of furniture, art and antique toys worth money.

  • 50 amazing gifts for women they'll actually want

    From air fryers to Airpods to cozy (and chic) cardigans, these are 2021's best gift ideas for the women in your life. She will thank you later.

  • Why Do Cats Wag Their Tails? Here's What Your Feline Is Trying to Tell You

    Cats use their tails to communicate many different emotions, so you're not alone if you find yourself confused about what your kitty is saying from time to time!

  • 10 Questions for Tanger’s First Fashion Director

    Brazilian-born Ray Oliveira discusses his role at Tanger and says some people have outdated perceptions of outlets.

  • Small lifestyle changes can make a big and positive difference in the lives of animals and the health of the planet

    Never before has the interconnection between humans and animals been more top of mind than during the pandemic. Some Canadians emerged from their proverbial time-outs during lockdown looking to improve their environmental footprint. A recent EKOS Research online survey found 1 out of 3 Canadians reduced or eliminated their consumption of animal products over the last 12 months due to health, climate change and animal welfare reasons. Commissioned by the global charity, World Animal Protection, t

  • Here's Everything We Know About Target's Black Friday Sales This Year

    Here's what we know about the sales so far.

  • Shop the Macy's VIP Sale for home goods and fall fashions at deep discounts

    Get discounted essentials for your closet, kitchen and more at the Macy's VIP Sale

  • 34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

    GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and more.

  • HomeGoods Has Finally Launched an Online Store — and It's Full of Chic and Affordable Finds!

    The cult-favorite brick-and-mortar store is officially shoppable from the comfort of your couch

  • South Korea hints at banning dog meat

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in says there might be a need to prohibit dog meat consumption, amid debate over the controversial practice and growing awareness of animal rights.A spokeswoman for Moon made the announcement on Monday.It's the first time that Moon has raised a ban, which is likely to give fresh momentum to debate over whether to curtail the practice.While no longer as common as before, dog meat is eaten mainly by older people.It is served in some restaurants and can be bought at specific markets.To boost their popularity, several presidential hopefuls have pledged to ban dog meat in recent weeks, especially as dogs have become popular as pets and advocacy groups have urged South Korea to close down restaurants and markets selling dog meat.A poll released by animal welfare group Aware this month found that 78% of respondents believed the production and sale of dog and cat meat should be prohibited. 49% supported a consumption ban.Another survey by polling firm Realmeter found people were divided over whether the government should ban eating dog meat, though 59% supported legal restrictions on dog slaughter for human consumption.Dog meat sellers have insisted on the right to their occupation, saying their livelihoods are at risk.

  • The Best Sympathy Gifts You Hate To Have To Give

    You never want to have to give a sympathy gift, but it’s an unavoidable part of life. These are the best sympathy gift ideas for loved ones.

  • You Can Finally Shop HomeGoods Online

    At long last, HomeGoods, the beloved discount home retailer, has a (shoppable) website. Here's what we're buying.

  • Tens of thousands expected in Lisbon for November's Web Summit

    Around 40,000 people from around the world are expected to attend Europe's biggest technology conference, the Web Summit, in Lisbon in November, after the event was held online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Tuesday. "Earlier this year it was unclear if the Web Summit was going to take place at all," Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave told a news conference. Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said the return of the event was "excellent news" and would help the country's ravaged tourism sector, which before the pandemic contributed around 15% to Portugal's economy.

  • Did you buy these Harris Teeter cashews, trail mix? Don’t eat them, grocer cautions

    Products being recalled are three cashew halves and pieces varieties and a tropical trail mix.

  • When You Really Need a Knife That Won’t Fail, Bring Along the Best Fixed-Blade Knife

    If you’re looking to do some serious work, go hunting or prepare for outdoor survival, you want to use the best fixed-blade knife.

  • The Boppy Company Recalls Over 3 Million Newborn Cushions After 8 Reported Infant Deaths

    The recalled products pose a suffocation risk for babies, and they were sold at retailers like Target, Walmart, and Pottery Barn Kids.