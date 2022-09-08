U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

Big Village Introduces New Features to Its Platform Audience Intelligence, Providing Advertisers and Agencies with a Deeper Understanding of Consumers while Simultaneously Enabling Real-Time Targeting

·3 min read

New features include access to year-over-year trends, greater regional and demographic specificity, category-specific insights, and several hundred new segments

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Village, a global advertising, technology, and data company, is today announcing the introduction of new features to its Audience Intelligence platform, which offers rich first-party insights, data, and integrations that enable advertisers and agencies to develop audience targets, plan media for these segments across channels, and reach them in real-time. Because of the way it is built, Audience Intelligence offers brands and agencies a level of precision that other platforms can't. While most planning platforms are built on segments that are first identified in primary research and subsequently mapped to the digital ecosystem, Audience Intelligence segments are curated directly from the digital ecosystem. Bridging the gap improves precision and marketing ROI.

Big Village Introduces New Features to Its Platform Audience Intelligence, Offering a Deeper Understanding of Consumers

In a time where every ad dollar spent is carefully calculated, Big Village is launching new features to its Audience Intelligence platform that enables segments to be targeted in real-time on a number of different platforms, including its own proprietary publisher network, EMX by Big Village, as well as external platforms such as paid social, other publisher networks and DMPs.

"Successfully reaching high potential targets in the right place at the right time is the key to maximizing marketing ROI. But advertising campaigns often do not reach who they are supposed to," said Andy Davidson, SVP Data & Strategy for Big Village. "We have built Audience Intelligence to be a fully integrated and holistic planning and activation platform where advertisers can easily leverage carefully curated segments that fit each individual need of campaigns. Knowing the demand on the industry to target audiences effectively and provide personalized and relevant ads, we are continuing to update and expand on our offerings."

Additional new features being implemented to Big Village's Audience Intelligence platform include:

  • Year-over-year trends

  • Greater regional and demographic specificity

  • Several hundred new segments, including educational segments designed to help colleges, universities and other institutions of higher learning drive enrollment, political segments designed for the 2022 election season, and retail and consumer product segments designed to help reach buyers of specific goods and frequenters of specific retailers

  • Rotating insight on political sentiments, consumer confidence and category specific trends on brands, needs and behaviors

Big Village first introduced Audience Intelligence in 2021. The platform leverages consumer media behaviors across linear TV, CTV (Connected TV), print, radio, digital, social, and podcasts, including content preferences, day parts, digital habits, demographics, and psychographics. Additional integrations with rich first-party data sources enable users to view data through the lens of over 5,000 target segments and provides comprehensive insight into the demographic makeup of customers and prospects, including what they are watching, reading, listening to, and what they value and find interest in.

For more information on Big Village's products and solutions, please visit https://big-village.com/insights/

About Big Village

Big Village is a global advertising, technology, and data company. Driven by our diverse group of experts, we provide a new way of working by bringing programmatic solutions, media, insights, and creative all under one roof. Big Village is headquartered in New York and has 12 offices across North America, Europe, and Australia. Find out more at big-village.com.

Contacts:
Big Village:
Laura Czaja, Director, Corporate Communications
Laura.Czaja@big-village.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-village-introduces-new-features-to-its-platform-audience-intelligence-providing-advertisers-and-agencies-with-a-deeper-understanding-of-consumers-while-simultaneously-enabling-real-time-targeting-301620116.html

SOURCE Big Village

