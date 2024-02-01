Big Y, not Amazon Fresh, will open new grocery store in Westborough. What we know

WESTBOROUGH — Big Y Foods Inc., a supermarket chain that is especially prominent in Western Massachusetts, is is planning to open a new store at a Route 9 location that was previously expected to house an Amazon Fresh grocery store.

Big Y announced in a press release that it would open at 290 Turnpike Road in Westborough. The site had previously been tabbed for Amazon Fresh — with a building façade already constructed — but the store never opened, and the company has not commented about its plans

"I don't know the reason why Amazon has never opened up at that location," said Westborough Director of Planning Jenny Gingras. "I've never seen any communication for why that store never opened, but it's going to be a Big Y."

Site of a future Big Y supermarket at 290 Turnpike Road (Rte.9 ) in Westborough, Jan. 30, 2024.

Based in Springfield, Big Y has 73 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The 88-year-old family chain has been compared in style to Tewksbury-based Market Basket, offering lower-end prices and strong customer service to shoppers.

Besides Westborough, Big Y said it would open storess in Uxbridge, and in Westport and Brookfield, Connecticut. The two Connecticut locations were also expected to house Amazon Fresh stores.

In more recent years, Big Y has sought to compete with Eastern Massachusetts chains such as Shaw's, Stop & Shop and Market Basket. In 2016, a Big Y opened in Milford following the conversation of a Hannaford store.

"All of us at Big Y are excited about the opportunity to enter into these communities with our unique fresh and local foods along with our exceptional and knowledgeable employees," Big Y President and CEO Michael D'Amour said in a prepared statement. "These locations fit nicely within our current store footprint."

Big Y said its Westborough store may open in four to six months, depending on equipment lead times.

Status of Amazon Fresh stores remains a mystery

Despite speculation from national news outlets, Amazon has been short on details regarding proposed Amazon Fresh stores. Stores were scheduled to open throughout Massachusetts, including in Framingham, Saugus and Billerica.

But so far, none has.

A year ago, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told investors that the company was looking at "a pause" on expanding Amazon Fresh stores, noting the online commerce giant needs to evaluate why its current locations have not been doing as well as expected.

Site of a future Big Y supermarket at 290 Turnpike Road (Rte.9 ) in Westborough, Jan. 30, 2024.

"We've decided over the last year or so that we're not going to expand the physical fresh doors until we have that equation with differentiation and economic value that we like, but we're optimistic that we're going to find that in 2023," Jassy said at the time. "We're working hard at it. We see some encouraging signs. And when we do find that equation, we will expand it more expansively."

But many proposed stores appear to now be in limbo, including in Framingham. In 2022, city officials said an unnamed grocery store was looking to open at a Shoppers World location that at the time housed Barnes & Noble and Old Navy stores.

Barnes & Noble and Old Navy subsequently closed in January 2023 (the bookstore later reopened at Natick's Sherwood Plaza), and while construction has begun on repurposing the site, the building remains unfinished and vacant, with no signage suggesting Amazon Fresh is coming anytime soon.

Wendy Pierce, a spokesperson for New York-based Urban Edge Properties, which purchased Shoppers World last year, said the company had no update on Amazon Fresh's anticipated arrival to the Framingham shopping center.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Big Y replacing Amazon Fresh for new grocery store in Westborough