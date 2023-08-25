BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBAI) top owners are private equity firms with 66% stake, while 21% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

BigBear.ai Holdings' significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

66% of the company is held by a single shareholder (AE Industrial Partners, LP)

Institutional ownership in BigBear.ai Holdings is 11%

A look at the shareholders of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 66% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 21% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of BigBear.ai Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BigBear.ai Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that BigBear.ai Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see BigBear.ai Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

BigBear.ai Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. AE Industrial Partners, LP is currently the company's largest shareholder with 66% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 4.8% of common stock, and Bank of America Corporation, Asset Management Arm holds about 1.7% of the company stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of BigBear.ai Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$4.5m worth of the US$203m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over BigBear.ai Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 66%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for BigBear.ai Holdings (2 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

